2019 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament: Bracket, schedule, teams

The 2019 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday, May 5 during the ESPNU selection show. Below, find the tournament bracket, schedule and teams.
This year's tournament starts with the Opening Round on Wednesday, May 8. Penn State is the No. 1 seed this year. Yale is the defending national champion.
2019 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament: Bracket
Click here for an interactive bracket.
2019 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament: Schedule
Opening Round — Wednesday, May 8
UMBC at Marist
First Round — Saturday, May 11
Syracuse at No. 8 Loyola Maryland | 12 p.m. ET | ESPNU
Georgetown at No. 5 Yale | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Army at No. 4 Penn | 5 p.m. | ESPNU
Robert Morris at No. 3 Virginia | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
First Round — Sunday, May 12
Marist-UMBC winner at No. 1 Penn State | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Maryland at No. 6 Towson | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Richmond at No. 2 Duke | 5 p.m. | ESPNU
Johns Hopkins at No. 7 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Quarterfinals — Saturday, May 18
Games at James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, N.Y.
Virginia-Robert Morris winner vs. Towson-Maryland winner | 12 or 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Notre Dame-Johns Hopkins winner vs. Duke-Richmond winner | 12 or 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Quarterfinals — Sunday, May 19
Games at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.
Penn State-UMBC-Marist winner vs. Loyola Maryland-Syracuse winner | 12 or 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Yale-Georgetown vs. Penn-Army winner | 12 or 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Semifinals — Saturday, May 25
Games at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
Quarterfinal winners, 12 and 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2
National Championship — Monday, May 27
at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. | ESPN2
- Sunday, May 5 — Selection Show
- Wednesday, May 8 — Opening Round
- Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 — First Round
- Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 — Quarterfinals
- Saturday, May 25 — Semifinals
- Monday, May 27 — National Championship
NCAA Lacrosse: Track automatic qualifiers
2019 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament: Teams, seeds
Nine teams are eligible for automatic bid consideration. However, only eight will make the final field of 16, as the last two AQs will play in the Opening Round.
|CONFERENCE
|WINNER
|America East
|UMBC
|Big East
|Georgetown
|Big Ten
|Penn State
|CAA
|Towson
|Ivy League
|Penn
|MAAC
|Marist
|Patriot League
|Army
|Northeast
|Robert Morris
|Southern
|Richmond
Seeds:
- Penn State: 14-1
- Duke: 11-4
- Virginia: 13-3
- Penn: 11-3
- Yale: 12-3
- Towson: 11-4
- Notre Dame: 8-6
- Loyola Maryland: 11-4
RANKINGS: The Top 25 for men's lacrosse
NCAA men's lacrosse tournament: Champions, history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Yale (17-3)
|Andy Shay
|13-11
|Duke
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2017
|Maryland (16-3)
|John Tillman
|9-6
|Ohio State
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2016
|North Carolina (12-6)
|Joe Breschi
|14-13 (ot)
|Maryland
|Philadelphia
|2015
|Denver (17-2)
|Bill Tierney
|10-5
|Maryland
|Philadelphia
|2014
|Duke (17-3)
|John Danowski
|11-9
|Notre Dame
|Baltimore
|2013
|Duke (16-5)
|John Danowski
|16-10
|Syracuse
|Philadelphia
|2012
|Loyola (Md.) (18-1)
|Charley Toomey
|9-3
|Maryland
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2011
|Virginia (13-5)
|Dom Starsia
|9-7
|Maryland
|Baltimore
|2010
|Duke (16-4)
|John Danowski
|6-5 (ot)
|Notre Dame
|Baltimore
|2009
|Syracuse (16-2)
|John Desko
|10-9 (ot)
|Cornell
|Boston
|2008
|Syracuse (16-2)
|John Desko
|13-10
|Johns Hopkins
|Boston
|2007
|Johns Hopkins (13-4)
|Dave Pietramala
|12-11
|Duke
|Baltimore
|2006
|Virginia (17-0)
|Dom Starsia
|15-7
|Massachusetts
|Philadelphia
|2005
|Johns Hopkins (16-0)
|Dave Pietramala
|9-8
|Duke
|Philadelphia
|2004
|Syracuse (15-2)
|John Desko
|14-13
|Navy
|Baltimore
|2003
|Virginia (15-2)
|Dom Starsia
|9-7
|Johns Hopkins
|Baltimore
|2002
|Syracuse (15-2)
|John Desko
|13-12
|Princeton
|Rutgers
|2001
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|10-9 (ot)
|Syracuse
|Rutgers
|2000
|Syracuse (15-1)
|John Desko
|13-7
|Princeton
|Maryland
|1999
|Virginia (13-3)
|Dom Starsia
|12-10
|Syracuse
|Maryland
|1998
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|15-5
|Maryland
|Rutgers
|1997
|Princeton (16-0)
|Bill Tierney
|19-7
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1996
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|13-12 (ot)
|Virginia
|Maryland
|1995
|Syracuse (13-2)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-9
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1994
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|9-8 (ot)
|Virginia
|Maryland
|1993
|Syracuse (12-2)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-12
|North Carolina
|Maryland
|1992
|Princeton (13-2)
|Bill Tierney
|10-9 (2ot)
|Syracuse
|Penn
|1991
|North Carolina (16-0)
|Dave Klarmann
|18-13
|Towson
|Syracuse
|1990
|Syracuse* (13-0)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|21-9
|Loyola Maryland
|Rutgers
|1989
|Syracuse (14-1)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-12
|Johns Hopkins
|Maryland
|1988
|Syracuse (15-0)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-8
|Cornell
|Syracuse
|1987
|Johns Hopkins (10-3)
|Don Zimmerman
|11-10
|Cornell
|Rutgers
|1986
|North Carolina (11-3)
|Willie Scroggs
|10-9 (ot)
|Virginia
|Delaware
|1985
|Johns Hopkins (13-1)
|Don Zimmerman
|11-4
|Syracuse
|Brown
|1984
|Johns Hopkins (14-0)
|Don Zimmerman
|13-10
|Syracuse
|Delaware
|1983
|Syracuse (14-1)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|17-16
|Johns Hopkins
|Rutgers
|1982
|North Carolina (14-0)
|Willie Scroggs
|7-5
|Johns Hopkins
|Virginia
|1981
|North Carolina (12-0)
|Willie Scroggs
|14-13
|Johns Hopkins
|Princeton
|1980
|Johns Hopkins (14-1)
|Henry Ciccarone
|9-8 (2ot)
|Virginia
|Cornell
|1979
|Johns Hopkins (13-0)
|Henry Ciccarone
|15-9
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1978
|Johns Hopkins (13-1)
|Henry Ciccarone
|13-8
|Cornell
|Rutgers
|1977
|Cornell (13-0)
|Richie Moran
|16-8
|Johns Hopkins
|Virginia
|1976
|Cornell (16-0)
|Richie Moran
|16-13 (ot)
|Maryland
|Brown
|1975
|Maryland (11-3)
|Bud Beardmore
|20-13
|Navy
|Johns Hopkins
|1974
|Johns Hopkins (12-2)
|Bob Scott
|17-12
|Maryland
|Rutgers
|1973
|Maryland (14-1)
|Bud Beardmore
|10-9 (2ot)
|Johns Hopkins
|Penn
|1972
|Virginia (11-4)
|Glenn Thiel
|13-12
|Johns Hopkins
|Maryland
|1971
|Cornell (13-1)
|Richie Moran
|12-6
|Maryland
|Hofstra
*After the 1990 championship, the NCAA Committee on Infractions determined that Paul Gait had played in the 1990 championship while ineligible. Under NCAA rules, Syracuse and Paul Gait's records for that championship were vacated. The NCAA does not recognize Syracuse and coach Roy Simmons Jr.'s 3-0 record, and Paul Gait's 7 goals, 7 assists and his participation in that championship.