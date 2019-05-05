2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament selections announced

Men's lacrosse championships are heading to Philly, are you as ready as we are?

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Committee announced the field for its championship tournament today.

The following conferences and their representatives received automatic qualification:

DI Men's Lacrosse Automatic Qualifiers Conference School America East Conference University of Maryland, Baltimore County Big East Conference Georgetown Big Ten Conference Penn State Colonial Athletic Association Towson The Ivy League Pennsylvania Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Marist Northeast Conference Robert Morris Patriot League Army West Point Southern Conference Richmond

The remainder of the field was selected at large: Duke, Johns Hopkins, Loyola Maryland, Maryland, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia, Yale.

BRACKET: Follow the interactive

The opening round game between Marist and UMBC will take place Wednesday, May 8 in Poughkeepsie, New York. The eight, first-round contests will be held the weekend of May 11-12.

Penn State received the No. 1 overall seed and will face the winner of the Marist and UMBC opening round game, May 12 at Noon Eastern. No. 2 seed Duke will host Richmond May 12 at 5 p.m. Eastern. Virginia, the No. 3 seed, will host Robert Morris May 11 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Pennsylvania is the No. 4 seed and will host Army West Point May 11 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

The No. 5 seed Yale will host Georgetown May 11 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern. As the No. 6 seed, Towson will host Maryland May 12 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern. No. 7 Notre Dame will host Johns Hopkins May 12 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, while the No. 8 seed Loyola Maryland will host Syracuse May 11 at Noon Eastern.

All Division I first round games will be televised on ESPNU. The quarterfinal games will all be televised on ESPNU on May 18 at James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York and May 19 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. The Division I semifinal and championship games, and the Division II and III championship games, will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, May 25-27 and hosted by Drexel University. The Division I semifinals will be televised live on ESPN2 starting at Noon Eastern time, May 25. The championship game will be televised live on ESPN2 starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time, May 27.

For additional information, including purchasing tickets for each round of the lacrosse championship, game times and location, please visit NCAA.com/lacrosse.

