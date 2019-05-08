Men's NCAA lacrosse finalists announced for 2019 Tewaaraton Award

The Tewaaraton Foundation on Thursday released the list of five finalists for the 2019 men's Tewaaraton Award, given to the most outstanding player in NCAA DI men's lacrosse.

This year's five finalists include representatives from three conferences: the Big Ten, Ivy League and Patriot League. Ben Reeves won the award in 2018, his final season at Yale. One of his teammates is up for the award this season: junior TD Ierlan.

WHY IS IS CALLED THE TEWAARATON? That, plus other things to know about the award

Maryland will look to make it two winners in three years with finalist Jared Bernhardt, while a Grant Ament win would be another step on Penn State's ascension in the sport. Princeton's Michael Sowers and Loyola Maryland's Patrick Spencer are also looking to be the first male winners in their respective schools' histories.

5 finalists for the 2019 men's Tewaaraton Award

Grant Ament, Penn State, junior, attack

Penn State is having its best season ever, and Ament is a big reason why. He leads the nation in assists with a whopping 5.57 per game. The next-highest total is 3.79.

Jared Bernhardt, Maryland, junior, attack

He's been a steady presence for the Terps, ranking 11th in the nation in goals per game while cracking the top 40 in assists per game.

TD Ierlan, Yale, junior, faceoff specialist

It's not easy to get on this list if you're a faceoff specialist, but Ierlan, who broke an NCAA record with a 26-for-26 day in the X this season, deserves it.

Michael Sowers, Princeton

Sowers is second in the country in assists per game, and is still in the top 30 for goals per game. He's involved in everything Princeton does.

Patrick Spencer, Loyola

Spencer is another assist maven. He's fourth in the country with 3.6 assists per game, and is No. 4 in the country in total points per game.