DII men's lacrosse championship: Bracket, schedule, live results

Just four teams remain in the race for the NCAA Division II men's lacrosse championship.

The semifinals will be played May 18 and 19 at the home field of the higher seeds. The winners of those two games will meet in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 26 at 1 p.m. EST on Lincoln Financial Field to decide the champion.

In the semifinals are LeMoyne, Merrimack, Limestone and Indianapolis.

Below, you can find information on the semifinals and finals, including stats, how to watch and where the games will be played.

ROUND LOCATION MATCH-UP RESULTS WATCH TIME Semifinals Syracuse, NY No. 1 Le Moyne vs. No. 6 Merrimack Live Stats NCAA.com May 18 - 12 p.m. EST Semifinals Gaffney, SC No. 1 Limestone vs. No. 3 Indianapolis Live Stats NCAA.com May 19 - 12 p.m. EST Final Philadelphia, PA TBA vs. TBA TBA TBA May 26 - 1 p.m. EST

Merrimack won the 2018 national championship, but before that there was a string of five straight years where the title was won by either Limestone or Le Moyne. Indianapolis has never won the national championship.

