Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com | May 17, 2019

DII men's lacrosse championship: Bracket, schedule, live results

DII Men's Lacrosse: 2019 Selection Show

Just four teams remain in the race for the NCAA Division II men's lacrosse championship.

The semifinals will be played May 18 and 19 at the home field of the higher seeds. The winners of those two games will meet in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 26 at 1 p.m. EST on Lincoln Financial Field to decide the champion.

NCAA LACROSSE: 2019 DII men's lacrosse bracket | Printable bracket

In the semifinals are LeMoyne, Merrimack, Limestone and Indianapolis.

RANKINGS: Regional rankings | USILA Coaches poll

Below, you can find information on the semifinals and finals, including stats, how to watch and where the games will be played.

ROUND LOCATION MATCH-UP RESULTS WATCH TIME
Semifinals Syracuse, NY No. 1 Le Moyne vs. No. 6 Merrimack Live Stats NCAA.com May 18 - 12 p.m. EST
Semifinals Gaffney, SC No. 1 Limestone vs. No. 3 Indianapolis Live Stats NCAA.com May 19 - 12 p.m. EST
Final Philadelphia, PA TBA vs. TBA TBA TBA May 26 - 1 p.m. EST

Merrimack won the 2018 national championship, but before that there was a string of five straight years where the title was won by either Limestone or Le Moyne. Indianapolis has never won the national championship.

MAKING HISTORY: The DII men's lacrosse programs with the most national championships

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2018 Merrimack Mike Morgan 23-6 Saint Leo Foxborough, Mass.
2017 Limestone (21-1) J.B. Clarke 11-9 Merrimack Foxborough, Mass.
2016 Le Moyne (20-0) Dan Sheehan 8-4 Limestone Philadelphia
2015 Limestone (20-1) J.B. Clarke 9-6 Le Moyne Philadelphia
2014 Limestone (19-1) J.B. Clarke 12-6 LIU Post Baltimore
2013 Le Moyne (18-2) Dan Sheehan 11-10 Mercyhurst Philadelphia
2012 Dowling (13-2) Tim Boyle 11-10 Limestone Foxborough, Mass.
2011 Mercyhurst (14-2) Chris Ryan 9-8 Adelphi Baltimore
2010 C.W. Post (16-1) John Jez 14-9 Le Moyne Baltimore
2009 C.W. Post (15-1) John Jez 8-7 Le Moyne Boston
2008 NYIT (13-1) Jack Kaley 16-11 Le Moyne Boston
2007 Le Moyne (15-2) Dan Sheehan 6-5 Mercyhurst Baltimore
2006 Le Moyne (18-0) Dan Sheehan 12-5 Dowling Philadelphia
2005 NYIT (10-2) Jack Kaley 14-13 (ot) Limestone Philadelphia
2004 Le Moyne (16-0) Dan Sheehan 11-10 (2ot) Limestone Baltimore
2003 NYIT (14-0) Jack Kaley 9-4 Limestone Baltimore
2002 Limestone (13-2) T.W.Johnson 11-9 NYIT Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
2001 Adelphi (12-2) Sandy Kapatos 14-10 Limestone Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
2000 Limestone (14-2) Mike Cerino 10-9 C.W. Post Maryland (Ludwig Field)
1999 Adelphi (10-3) Sandy Kapatos 11-8 C.W. Post Maryland (Ludwig Field)
1998 Adelphi (12-3) Sandy Kapatos 18-6 C.W. Post Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
1997 NYIT (12-2) Jack Kaley 18-11 Adelphi Adelphi
1996 C.W. Post (10-3) Tom Postel 15-10 Adelphi C.W. Post
1995 Adelphi (10-3) Sandy Kapatos 12-10 Springfield Springfield
1994 Springfield (12-2) Keith Bugbee 15-12 NYIT C.W. Post
1993 Adelphi (8-3) Kevin Sheehan 11-7 C.W. Post C.W. Post
1981 Adelphi (10-2) Paul Doherty 17-14 Loyola Maryland Adelphi
1980 UMBC (11-3) Dick Watts 23-14 Adelphi UMBC
1979 Adelphi (13-3) Paul Doherty 17-12 UMBC Adelphi
1978 Roanoke (12-2) Paul Griffin 14-13 Hobart Hobart
1977 Hobart (15-0) Jerry Schmidt 23-13 Washington College Hobart
1976 Hobart (14-3) Jerry Schmidt 18-9 Adelphi UMBC
1975 SUNY Cortland (10-4) Chuck Winters 12-11 Hobart C.W. Post
1974 Towson (14-1) Carl Runk 18-17 (ot) Hobart SUNY Cortland

 

These 4 DII lacrosse programs could send their men's and women's teams far in the tournament

Let's take a look at four DII college lacrosse programs with a good chance to send both their men's and women's teams deep into the national tournament.
READ MORE

Here are the 9 DII softball records that may never be broken

From big grand slams to perfect games, let's take a look through the DII softball record book and see which records may be unbreakable.
READ MORE

College wrestling: DII and DIII regionals help shape award standings headed into NCAA championships

Division II and III wrestlers competed in their NCAA regional qualifying tournaments over the weekend to set the standings headed into the NCAA championships. These are the wrestling leading the Most Dominant Wrester, fall and tech fall standings across all three divisions.
READ MORE

