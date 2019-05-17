DII men's lacrosse championship: Bracket, schedule, live results

Just four teams remain in the race for the NCAA Division II men's lacrosse championship.
The semifinals will be played May 18 and 19 at the home field of the higher seeds. The winners of those two games will meet in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 26 at 1 p.m. EST on Lincoln Financial Field to decide the champion.
NCAA LACROSSE: 2019 DII men's lacrosse bracket | Printable bracket
In the semifinals are LeMoyne, Merrimack, Limestone and Indianapolis.
RANKINGS: Regional rankings | USILA Coaches poll
Below, you can find information on the semifinals and finals, including stats, how to watch and where the games will be played.
|ROUND
|LOCATION
|MATCH-UP
|RESULTS
|WATCH
|TIME
|Semifinals
|Syracuse, NY
|No. 1 Le Moyne vs. No. 6 Merrimack
|Live Stats
|NCAA.com
|May 18 - 12 p.m. EST
|Semifinals
|Gaffney, SC
|No. 1 Limestone vs. No. 3 Indianapolis
|Live Stats
|NCAA.com
|May 19 - 12 p.m. EST
|Final
|Philadelphia, PA
|TBA vs. TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|May 26 - 1 p.m. EST
Merrimack won the 2018 national championship, but before that there was a string of five straight years where the title was won by either Limestone or Le Moyne. Indianapolis has never won the national championship.
MAKING HISTORY: The DII men's lacrosse programs with the most national championships
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Merrimack
|Mike Morgan
|23-6
|Saint Leo
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2017
|Limestone (21-1)
|J.B. Clarke
|11-9
|Merrimack
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2016
|Le Moyne (20-0)
|Dan Sheehan
|8-4
|Limestone
|Philadelphia
|2015
|Limestone (20-1)
|J.B. Clarke
|9-6
|Le Moyne
|Philadelphia
|2014
|Limestone (19-1)
|J.B. Clarke
|12-6
|LIU Post
|Baltimore
|2013
|Le Moyne (18-2)
|Dan Sheehan
|11-10
|Mercyhurst
|Philadelphia
|2012
|Dowling (13-2)
|Tim Boyle
|11-10
|Limestone
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2011
|Mercyhurst (14-2)
|Chris Ryan
|9-8
|Adelphi
|Baltimore
|2010
|C.W. Post (16-1)
|John Jez
|14-9
|Le Moyne
|Baltimore
|2009
|C.W. Post (15-1)
|John Jez
|8-7
|Le Moyne
|Boston
|2008
|NYIT (13-1)
|Jack Kaley
|16-11
|Le Moyne
|Boston
|2007
|Le Moyne (15-2)
|Dan Sheehan
|6-5
|Mercyhurst
|Baltimore
|2006
|Le Moyne (18-0)
|Dan Sheehan
|12-5
|Dowling
|Philadelphia
|2005
|NYIT (10-2)
|Jack Kaley
|14-13 (ot)
|Limestone
|Philadelphia
|2004
|Le Moyne (16-0)
|Dan Sheehan
|11-10 (2ot)
|Limestone
|Baltimore
|2003
|NYIT (14-0)
|Jack Kaley
|9-4
|Limestone
|Baltimore
|2002
|Limestone (13-2)
|T.W.Johnson
|11-9
|NYIT
|Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
|2001
|Adelphi (12-2)
|Sandy Kapatos
|14-10
|Limestone
|Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
|2000
|Limestone (14-2)
|Mike Cerino
|10-9
|C.W. Post
|Maryland (Ludwig Field)
|1999
|Adelphi (10-3)
|Sandy Kapatos
|11-8
|C.W. Post
|Maryland (Ludwig Field)
|1998
|Adelphi (12-3)
|Sandy Kapatos
|18-6
|C.W. Post
|Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
|1997
|NYIT (12-2)
|Jack Kaley
|18-11
|Adelphi
|Adelphi
|1996
|C.W. Post (10-3)
|Tom Postel
|15-10
|Adelphi
|C.W. Post
|1995
|Adelphi (10-3)
|Sandy Kapatos
|12-10
|Springfield
|Springfield
|1994
|Springfield (12-2)
|Keith Bugbee
|15-12
|NYIT
|C.W. Post
|1993
|Adelphi (8-3)
|Kevin Sheehan
|11-7
|C.W. Post
|C.W. Post
|1981
|Adelphi (10-2)
|Paul Doherty
|17-14
|Loyola Maryland
|Adelphi
|1980
|UMBC (11-3)
|Dick Watts
|23-14
|Adelphi
|UMBC
|1979
|Adelphi (13-3)
|Paul Doherty
|17-12
|UMBC
|Adelphi
|1978
|Roanoke (12-2)
|Paul Griffin
|14-13
|Hobart
|Hobart
|1977
|Hobart (15-0)
|Jerry Schmidt
|23-13
|Washington College
|Hobart
|1976
|Hobart (14-3)
|Jerry Schmidt
|18-9
|Adelphi
|UMBC
|1975
|SUNY Cortland (10-4)
|Chuck Winters
|12-11
|Hobart
|C.W. Post
|1974
|Towson (14-1)
|Carl Runk
|18-17 (ot)
|Hobart
|SUNY Cortland