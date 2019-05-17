DII men's lacrosse championship: Merrimack beats Limestone for 2019 national title

Merrimack repeated as the NCAA Division II men's lacrosse champion, beating No. 1 seed Limestone 16-8 Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

NCAA LACROSSE: 2019 DII men's lacrosse bracket | Shop official Merrimack championship gear

Below, you can find information on the semifinals and finals, including stats, live updates, how to watch and where the games will be played.

ROUND LOCATION MATCH-UP RESULTS WATCH TIME Semifinals Syracuse, NY No. 6 Merrimack 15, No. 1 Le Moyne 14 (OT) Box score NCAA.com May 18 - 12 p.m. EST Semifinals Gaffney, SC No. 1 Limestone 16, No. 3 Indianapolis 7 Box score NCAA.com May 19 - 12 p.m. EST Final Philadelphia, PA No. 6 Merrimack 16, No. 1 Limestone 8 Box score NCAA.com May 26 - 1 p.m. EST

RANKINGS: Regional rankings | USILA Coaches poll

Follow below for a minute-by-minute recap of the championship game.

Merrimack won the 2018 national championship, but before that there was a string of five straight years where the title was won by either Limestone or Le Moyne. Indianapolis has never won the national championship.

MAKING HISTORY: The DII men's lacrosse programs with the most national championships