DII men's lacrosse championship: Merrimack beats Limestone for 2019 national title

Merrimack repeated as the NCAA Division II men's lacrosse champion, beating No. 1 seed Limestone 16-8 Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
NCAA LACROSSE: 2019 DII men's lacrosse bracket
Below, you can find information on the semifinals and finals, including stats, live updates, how to watch and where the games will be played.
|ROUND
|LOCATION
|MATCH-UP
|RESULTS
|WATCH
|TIME
|Semifinals
|Syracuse, NY
|No. 6 Merrimack 15, No. 1 Le Moyne 14 (OT)
|Box score
|NCAA.com
|May 18 - 12 p.m. EST
|Semifinals
|Gaffney, SC
|No. 1 Limestone 16, No. 3 Indianapolis 7
|Box score
|NCAA.com
|May 19 - 12 p.m. EST
|Final
|Philadelphia, PA
|No. 6 Merrimack 16, No. 1 Limestone 8
|Box score
|NCAA.com
|May 26 - 1 p.m. EST
Follow below for a minute-by-minute recap of the championship game.
Merrimack won the 2018 national championship, but before that there was a string of five straight years where the title was won by either Limestone or Le Moyne. Indianapolis has never won the national championship.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Merrimack
|Mike Morgan
|16-8
|Limestone
|Philadelphia
|2018
|Merrimack
|Mike Morgan
|23-6
|Saint Leo
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2017
|Limestone (21-1)
|J.B. Clarke
|11-9
|Merrimack
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2016
|Le Moyne (20-0)
|Dan Sheehan
|8-4
|Limestone
|Philadelphia
|2015
|Limestone (20-1)
|J.B. Clarke
|9-6
|Le Moyne
|Philadelphia
|2014
|Limestone (19-1)
|J.B. Clarke
|12-6
|LIU Post
|Baltimore
|2013
|Le Moyne (18-2)
|Dan Sheehan
|11-10
|Mercyhurst
|Philadelphia
|2012
|Dowling (13-2)
|Tim Boyle
|11-10
|Limestone
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2011
|Mercyhurst (14-2)
|Chris Ryan
|9-8
|Adelphi
|Baltimore
|2010
|C.W. Post (16-1)
|John Jez
|14-9
|Le Moyne
|Baltimore
|2009
|C.W. Post (15-1)
|John Jez
|8-7
|Le Moyne
|Boston
|2008
|NYIT (13-1)
|Jack Kaley
|16-11
|Le Moyne
|Boston
|2007
|Le Moyne (15-2)
|Dan Sheehan
|6-5
|Mercyhurst
|Baltimore
|2006
|Le Moyne (18-0)
|Dan Sheehan
|12-5
|Dowling
|Philadelphia
|2005
|NYIT (10-2)
|Jack Kaley
|14-13 (ot)
|Limestone
|Philadelphia
|2004
|Le Moyne (16-0)
|Dan Sheehan
|11-10 (2ot)
|Limestone
|Baltimore
|2003
|NYIT (14-0)
|Jack Kaley
|9-4
|Limestone
|Baltimore
|2002
|Limestone (13-2)
|T.W.Johnson
|11-9
|NYIT
|Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
|2001
|Adelphi (12-2)
|Sandy Kapatos
|14-10
|Limestone
|Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
|2000
|Limestone (14-2)
|Mike Cerino
|10-9
|C.W. Post
|Maryland (Ludwig Field)
|1999
|Adelphi (10-3)
|Sandy Kapatos
|11-8
|C.W. Post
|Maryland (Ludwig Field)
|1998
|Adelphi (12-3)
|Sandy Kapatos
|18-6
|C.W. Post
|Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
|1997
|NYIT (12-2)
|Jack Kaley
|18-11
|Adelphi
|Adelphi
|1996
|C.W. Post (10-3)
|Tom Postel
|15-10
|Adelphi
|C.W. Post
|1995
|Adelphi (10-3)
|Sandy Kapatos
|12-10
|Springfield
|Springfield
|1994
|Springfield (12-2)
|Keith Bugbee
|15-12
|NYIT
|C.W. Post
|1993
|Adelphi (8-3)
|Kevin Sheehan
|11-7
|C.W. Post
|C.W. Post
|1981
|Adelphi (10-2)
|Paul Doherty
|17-14
|Loyola Maryland
|Adelphi
|1980
|UMBC (11-3)
|Dick Watts
|23-14
|Adelphi
|UMBC
|1979
|Adelphi (13-3)
|Paul Doherty
|17-12
|UMBC
|Adelphi
|1978
|Roanoke (12-2)
|Paul Griffin
|14-13
|Hobart
|Hobart
|1977
|Hobart (15-0)
|Jerry Schmidt
|23-13
|Washington College
|Hobart
|1976
|Hobart (14-3)
|Jerry Schmidt
|18-9
|Adelphi
|UMBC
|1975
|SUNY Cortland (10-4)
|Chuck Winters
|12-11
|Hobart
|C.W. Post
|1974
|Towson (14-1)
|Carl Runk
|18-17 (ot)
|Hobart
|SUNY Cortland