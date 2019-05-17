DIII men's lacrosse championship: Bracket, schedule, live results

The 2019 NCAA Division III men's lacrosse season is winding down. Only four teams are still standing in the hunt for the national championship.

The tournament began with 36 teams. Heading into the semifinals on May 19, only Salisbury, Cabrini, Amherst and Williams are left to compete for the title.

Semifinals will be played at the home field of the higher seeds. The winners will then meet in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Lincoln Financial Field on May 26 at 4 p.m. EST to crown a champion.

Below, you can find information on the semifinals and finals, including stats, how to watch and where the games will be played.

ROUND LOCATION MATCH-UP RESULTS WATCH TIME Semifinals Salisbury, MD Salisbury vs. Cabrini Live Stats Stream May 19 - 5 p.m. EST Semifinals Williamstown, MA Williams vs. Amherst Live Stats Stream May 19 - 1 p.m. EST Final Philadelphia, PA TBA vs. TBA TBA TBA May 26 - 4 p.m. EST

This is the 27th time that Salisbury has appeared in the Division III semifinals. The Sea Gulls have won 12 national championships in the sport, most recently in 2017. In 2018, they fell to Wesleyan (CT). Salisbury's Jim Berkman is the all-time winningest coach in NCAA men's lacrosse history, among all divisions, with a 553-62 career record.

Cabrini, Amherst and Williams have never appeared in the national championship game.

