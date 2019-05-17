DIII men's lacrosse championship: Bracket, schedule, live results

The 2019 NCAA Division III men's lacrosse season is winding down. Only four teams are still standing in the hunt for the national championship.
The tournament began with 36 teams. Heading into the semifinals on May 19, only Salisbury, Cabrini, Amherst and Williams are left to compete for the title.
Semifinals will be played at the home field of the higher seeds. The winners will then meet in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Lincoln Financial Field on May 26 at 4 p.m. EST to crown a champion.
Below, you can find information on the semifinals and finals, including stats, how to watch and where the games will be played.
|ROUND
|LOCATION
|MATCH-UP
|RESULTS
|WATCH
|TIME
|Semifinals
|Salisbury, MD
|Salisbury vs. Cabrini
|Live Stats
|Stream
|May 19 - 5 p.m. EST
|Semifinals
|Williamstown, MA
|Williams vs. Amherst
|Live Stats
|Stream
|May 19 - 1 p.m. EST
|Final
|Philadelphia, PA
|TBA vs. TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|May 26 - 4 p.m. EST
This is the 27th time that Salisbury has appeared in the Division III semifinals. The Sea Gulls have won 12 national championships in the sport, most recently in 2017. In 2018, they fell to Wesleyan (CT). Salisbury's Jim Berkman is the all-time winningest coach in NCAA men's lacrosse history, among all divisions, with a 553-62 career record.
Cabrini, Amherst and Williams have never appeared in the national championship game.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Wesleyan (CT) (19-3)
|John Raba
|8-6
|Salisbury
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2017
|Salisbury (22-1)
|Jim Berkman
|15-7
|RIT
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2016
|Salisbury (23-1)
|Jim Berkman
|14-13
|Tufts
|Philadelphia
|2015
|Tufts (21-2)
|Mike Daly
|19-11
|Lynchburg
|Philadelphia
|2014
|Tufts (21-2)
|Mike Daly
|12-9
|Salisbury
|Baltimore
|2013
|Stevenson (22-2)
|Paul Cantabene
|16-14
|RIT
|Philadelphia
|2012
|Salisbury (23-0)
|Jim Berkman
|14-10
|SUNY Cortland
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2011
|Salisbury (18-3)
|Jim Berkman
|19-7
|Tufts
|Baltimore
|2010
|Tufts (20-1)
|Mike Daly
|9-6
|Salisbury
|Baltimore
|2009
|SUNY Cortland (19-2)
|Steve Beville
|9-7
|Gettysburg
|Boston
|2008
|Salisbury (22-0)
|Jim Berkman
|19-13
|SUNY Cortland
|Boston
|2007
|Salisbury (23-0)
|Jim Berkman
|15-9
|SUNY Cortland
|Baltimore
|2006
|SUNY Cortland (18-3)
|Rich Barnes
|13-12 (ot)
|Salisbury
|Philadelphia
|2005
|Salisbury (20-0)
|Jim Berkman
|11-10
|Middlebury
|Philadelphia
|2004
|Salisbury (20-0)
|Jim Berkman
|13-9
|Nazareth
|Baltimore
|2003
|Salisbury (19-1)
|Jim Berkman
|14-13 (ot)
|Middlebury
|Baltimore
|2002
|Middlebury (18-1)
|Erin Quinn
|14-9
|Gettysburg
|Rutgers
|2001
|Middlebury (17-1)
|Erin Quinn
|15-10
|Gettysburg
|Rutgers
|2000
|Middlebury (15-1)
|Erin Quinn
|16-12
|Salisbury
|Maryland
|1999
|Salisbury (18-1)
|Jim Berkman
|13-6
|Middlebury
|Maryland
|1998
|Washington College (14-4)
|John Haus
|16-10
|Nazareth
|Rutgers
|1997
|Nazareth (13-3)
|Scott Nelson
|15-14 (ot)
|Washington College
|Maryland
|1996
|Nazareth (15-0)
|Scott Nelson
|11-10 (ot)
|Washington College
|Maryland
|1995
|Salisbury (17-0)
|Jim Berkman
|22-13
|Nazareth
|Maryland
|1994
|Salisbury (16-0)
|Jim Berkman
|15-9
|Hobart
|Maryland
|1993
|Hobart (11-3)
|B.J. O'Hara
|16-10
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Maryland
|1992
|Nazareth (14-1)
|Scott Nelson
|22-11
|Roanoke
|Penn
|1991
|Hobart (8-6)
|B.J. O'Hara
|12-11
|Salisbury
|Salisbury
|1990
|Hobart (15-1)
|B.J. O'Hara
|18-6
|Washington College
|Hobart
|1989
|Hobart (15-4)
|Dave Urick
|11-8
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Hobart
|1988
|Hobart (14-4)
|Dave Urick
|18-9
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1987
|Hobart (10-4)
|Dave Urick
|9-5
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Hobart
|1986
|Hobart (15-1)
|Dave Urick
|13-10
|Washington College
|Hobart
|1985
|Hobart (11-3)
|Dave Urick
|15-8
|Washington College
|Washington College
|1984
|Hobart (9-4)
|Dave Urick
|12-5
|Washington College
|Hobart
|1983
|Hobart (13-2)
|Dave Urick
|13-9
|Roanoke
|Hobart
|1982
|Hobart (11-3)
|Dave Urick
|9-8 (ot)
|Washington College
|Hobart
|1981
|Hobart (12-3)
|Dave Urick
|10-8
|SUNY Cortland
|Hobart
|1980
|Hobart (12-2)
|Dave Urick
|11-8
|SUNY Cortland
|Hobart