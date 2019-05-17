DIII men's lacrosse championship: Cabrini takes down Amherst for first national title

After taking down Salisbury — the winner of two of the past three national titles — in the semifinal of the DIII men's lacrosse tournament, Cabrini knocked off Amherst 16-12 to win the program's first national title in its first championship-game appearance.
The tournament began with 36 teams. Heading into the semifinals on May 19, only Salisbury, Cabrini, Amherst and Williams were left to compete for the title. Amherst beat Williams in the first semifinal, and Cabrini beat Salisbury in the second semifinal to set up an Amherst-Salisbury championship.
Semifinals were played at the home field of the higher seeds. The winners met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon to crown the champion.
Below, you can find information on the semifinals and finals, including stats, live updates, how to watch and where the games will be played.
|ROUND
|LOCATION
|MATCH-UP
|RESULTS
|WATCH
|TIME
|Semifinals
|Salisbury, MD
|Salisbury vs. Cabrini
|Cabrini, 16-13
|Stream
|May 19 - 5 p.m. EST
|Semifinals
|Williamstown, MA
|Williams vs. Amherst
|Amherst, 12-8
|Stream
|May 19 - 1 p.m. EST
|Final
|Philadelphia, PA
|Amherst vs. Cabrini
|Cabrini, 16-12
|Stream
|May 26 - 4 p.m. EST
Follow below for live updates from the championship game.
This is the 27th time that Salisbury has appeared in the Division III semifinals. The Sea Gulls have won 12 national championships in the sport, most recently in 2017. In 2018, they fell to Wesleyan (CT). Salisbury's Jim Berkman is the all-time winningest coach in NCAA men's lacrosse history, among all divisions, with a 553-62 career record.
Cabrini and Amherst have never appeared in the national championship game until this year.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Cabrini (22-2)
|Steve Colfer
|16-12
|Amherst
|Philadelphia
|2018
|Wesleyan (CT) (19-3)
|John Raba
|8-6
|Salisbury
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2017
|Salisbury (22-1)
|Jim Berkman
|15-7
|RIT
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2016
|Salisbury (23-1)
|Jim Berkman
|14-13
|Tufts
|Philadelphia
|2015
|Tufts (21-2)
|Mike Daly
|19-11
|Lynchburg
|Philadelphia
|2014
|Tufts (21-2)
|Mike Daly
|12-9
|Salisbury
|Baltimore
|2013
|Stevenson (22-2)
|Paul Cantabene
|16-14
|RIT
|Philadelphia
|2012
|Salisbury (23-0)
|Jim Berkman
|14-10
|SUNY Cortland
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2011
|Salisbury (18-3)
|Jim Berkman
|19-7
|Tufts
|Baltimore
|2010
|Tufts (20-1)
|Mike Daly
|9-6
|Salisbury
|Baltimore
|2009
|SUNY Cortland (19-2)
|Steve Beville
|9-7
|Gettysburg
|Boston
|2008
|Salisbury (22-0)
|Jim Berkman
|19-13
|SUNY Cortland
|Boston
|2007
|Salisbury (23-0)
|Jim Berkman
|15-9
|SUNY Cortland
|Baltimore
|2006
|SUNY Cortland (18-3)
|Rich Barnes
|13-12 (ot)
|Salisbury
|Philadelphia
|2005
|Salisbury (20-0)
|Jim Berkman
|11-10
|Middlebury
|Philadelphia
|2004
|Salisbury (20-0)
|Jim Berkman
|13-9
|Nazareth
|Baltimore
|2003
|Salisbury (19-1)
|Jim Berkman
|14-13 (ot)
|Middlebury
|Baltimore
|2002
|Middlebury (18-1)
|Erin Quinn
|14-9
|Gettysburg
|Rutgers
|2001
|Middlebury (17-1)
|Erin Quinn
|15-10
|Gettysburg
|Rutgers
|2000
|Middlebury (15-1)
|Erin Quinn
|16-12
|Salisbury
|Maryland
|1999
|Salisbury (18-1)
|Jim Berkman
|13-6
|Middlebury
|Maryland
|1998
|Washington College (14-4)
|John Haus
|16-10
|Nazareth
|Rutgers
|1997
|Nazareth (13-3)
|Scott Nelson
|15-14 (ot)
|Washington College
|Maryland
|1996
|Nazareth (15-0)
|Scott Nelson
|11-10 (ot)
|Washington College
|Maryland
|1995
|Salisbury (17-0)
|Jim Berkman
|22-13
|Nazareth
|Maryland
|1994
|Salisbury (16-0)
|Jim Berkman
|15-9
|Hobart
|Maryland
|1993
|Hobart (11-3)
|B.J. O'Hara
|16-10
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Maryland
|1992
|Nazareth (14-1)
|Scott Nelson
|22-11
|Roanoke
|Penn
|1991
|Hobart (8-6)
|B.J. O'Hara
|12-11
|Salisbury
|Salisbury
|1990
|Hobart (15-1)
|B.J. O'Hara
|18-6
|Washington College
|Hobart
|1989
|Hobart (15-4)
|Dave Urick
|11-8
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Hobart
|1988
|Hobart (14-4)
|Dave Urick
|18-9
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1987
|Hobart (10-4)
|Dave Urick
|9-5
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Hobart
|1986
|Hobart (15-1)
|Dave Urick
|13-10
|Washington College
|Hobart
|1985
|Hobart (11-3)
|Dave Urick
|15-8
|Washington College
|Washington College
|1984
|Hobart (9-4)
|Dave Urick
|12-5
|Washington College
|Hobart
|1983
|Hobart (13-2)
|Dave Urick
|13-9
|Roanoke
|Hobart
|1982
|Hobart (11-3)
|Dave Urick
|9-8 (ot)
|Washington College
|Hobart
|1981
|Hobart (12-3)
|Dave Urick
|10-8
|SUNY Cortland
|Hobart
|1980
|Hobart (12-2)
|Dave Urick
|11-8
|SUNY Cortland
|Hobart