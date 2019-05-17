DIII men's lacrosse championship: Cabrini takes down Amherst for first national title

After taking down Salisbury — the winner of two of the past three national titles — in the semifinal of the DIII men's lacrosse tournament, Cabrini knocked off Amherst 16-12 to win the program's first national title in its first championship-game appearance.

The tournament began with 36 teams. Heading into the semifinals on May 19, only Salisbury, Cabrini, Amherst and Williams were left to compete for the title. Amherst beat Williams in the first semifinal, and Cabrini beat Salisbury in the second semifinal to set up an Amherst-Salisbury championship.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: View the 2019 interactive bracket

Semifinals were played at the home field of the higher seeds. The winners met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon to crown the champion.

Below, you can find information on the semifinals and finals, including stats, live updates, how to watch and where the games will be played.

ROUND LOCATION MATCH-UP RESULTS WATCH TIME Semifinals Salisbury, MD Salisbury vs. Cabrini Cabrini, 16-13 Stream May 19 - 5 p.m. EST Semifinals Williamstown, MA Williams vs. Amherst Amherst, 12-8 Stream May 19 - 1 p.m. EST Final Philadelphia, PA Amherst vs. Cabrini Cabrini, 16-12 Stream May 26 - 4 p.m. EST

This is the 27th time that Salisbury has appeared in the Division III semifinals. The Sea Gulls have won 12 national championships in the sport, most recently in 2017. In 2018, they fell to Wesleyan (CT). Salisbury's Jim Berkman is the all-time winningest coach in NCAA men's lacrosse history, among all divisions, with a 553-62 career record.

Cabrini and Amherst have never appeared in the national championship game until this year.

