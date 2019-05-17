TRENDING:

Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com | May 26, 2019

DIII men's lacrosse championship: Cabrini takes down Amherst for first national title

After taking down Salisbury — the winner of two of the past three national titles — in the semifinal of the DIII men's lacrosse tournament, Cabrini knocked off Amherst 16-12 to win the program's first national title in its first championship-game appearance.

The tournament began with 36 teams. Heading into the semifinals on May 19, only Salisbury, Cabrini, Amherst and Williams were left to compete for the title. Amherst beat Williams in the first semifinal, and Cabrini beat Salisbury in the second semifinal to set up an Amherst-Salisbury championship. 

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: View the 2019 interactive bracket | Shop Cabrini national champ gear

Semifinals were played at the home field of the higher seeds. The winners met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon to crown the champion.

Below, you can find information on the semifinals and finals, including stats, live updates, how to watch and where the games will be played.

ROUND LOCATION MATCH-UP RESULTS WATCH TIME
Semifinals Salisbury, MD Salisbury vs. Cabrini Cabrini, 16-13 Stream May 19 - 5 p.m. EST
Semifinals Williamstown, MA Williams vs. Amherst Amherst, 12-8 Stream May 19 - 1 p.m. EST
Final Philadelphia, PA Amherst vs. Cabrini Cabrini, 16-12 Stream May 26 - 4 p.m. EST

Follow below for live updates from the championship game.

 

This is the 27th time that Salisbury has appeared in the Division III semifinals. The Sea Gulls have won 12 national championships in the sport, most recently in 2017. In 2018, they fell to Wesleyan (CT). Salisbury's Jim Berkman is the all-time winningest coach in NCAA men's lacrosse history, among all divisions, with a 553-62 career record.

Cabrini and Amherst have never appeared in the national championship game until this year.

NCAA.COM CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL | SPRING SELECTION SHOW SCHEDULE

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2019 Cabrini (22-2) Steve Colfer 16-12 Amherst Philadelphia
2018 Wesleyan (CT) (19-3) John Raba 8-6 Salisbury Foxborough, Mass.
2017 Salisbury (22-1) Jim Berkman 15-7 RIT Foxborough, Mass.
2016 Salisbury (23-1) Jim Berkman 14-13 Tufts Philadelphia
2015 Tufts (21-2) Mike Daly 19-11 Lynchburg Philadelphia
2014 Tufts (21-2) Mike Daly 12-9 Salisbury Baltimore
2013 Stevenson (22-2) Paul Cantabene 16-14 RIT Philadelphia
2012 Salisbury (23-0) Jim Berkman 14-10 SUNY Cortland Foxborough, Mass.
2011 Salisbury (18-3) Jim Berkman 19-7 Tufts Baltimore
2010 Tufts (20-1) Mike Daly 9-6 Salisbury Baltimore
2009 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Steve Beville 9-7 Gettysburg Boston
2008 Salisbury (22-0) Jim Berkman 19-13 SUNY Cortland Boston
2007 Salisbury (23-0) Jim Berkman 15-9 SUNY Cortland Baltimore
2006 SUNY Cortland (18-3) Rich Barnes 13-12 (ot) Salisbury Philadelphia
2005 Salisbury (20-0) Jim Berkman 11-10 Middlebury Philadelphia
2004 Salisbury (20-0) Jim Berkman 13-9 Nazareth Baltimore
2003 Salisbury (19-1) Jim Berkman 14-13 (ot) Middlebury Baltimore
2002 Middlebury (18-1) Erin Quinn 14-9 Gettysburg Rutgers
2001 Middlebury (17-1) Erin Quinn 15-10 Gettysburg Rutgers
2000 Middlebury (15-1) Erin Quinn 16-12 Salisbury Maryland
1999 Salisbury (18-1) Jim Berkman 13-6 Middlebury Maryland
1998 Washington College (14-4) John Haus 16-10 Nazareth Rutgers
1997 Nazareth (13-3) Scott Nelson 15-14 (ot) Washington College Maryland
1996 Nazareth (15-0) Scott Nelson 11-10 (ot) Washington College Maryland
1995 Salisbury (17-0) Jim Berkman 22-13 Nazareth Maryland
1994 Salisbury (16-0) Jim Berkman 15-9 Hobart Maryland
1993 Hobart (11-3) B.J. O'Hara 16-10 Ohio Wesleyan Maryland
1992 Nazareth (14-1) Scott Nelson 22-11 Roanoke Penn
1991 Hobart (8-6) B.J. O'Hara 12-11 Salisbury Salisbury
1990 Hobart (15-1) B.J. O'Hara 18-6 Washington College Hobart
1989 Hobart (15-4) Dave Urick 11-8 Ohio Wesleyan Hobart
1988 Hobart (14-4) Dave Urick 18-9 Ohio Wesleyan Ohio Wesleyan
1987 Hobart (10-4) Dave Urick 9-5 Ohio Wesleyan Hobart
1986 Hobart (15-1) Dave Urick 13-10 Washington College Hobart
1985 Hobart (11-3) Dave Urick 15-8 Washington College Washington College
1984 Hobart (9-4) Dave Urick 12-5 Washington College Hobart
1983 Hobart (13-2) Dave Urick 13-9 Roanoke Hobart
1982 Hobart (11-3) Dave Urick 9-8 (ot) Washington College Hobart
1981 Hobart (12-3) Dave Urick 10-8 SUNY Cortland Hobart
1980 Hobart (12-2) Dave Urick 11-8 SUNY Cortland Hobart

Championships