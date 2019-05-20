2019 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2019 NCAA Men's Lacrosse tournament national semifinals are set for May 25. Below, get the tournament bracket, schedule and scores.
On Saturday, Duke and Virginia both won to advance to the semifinals next weekend. On Sunday, Penn State and Yale also punched their tickets to the semis.
Penn State is the No. 1 seed this year. Yale is the defending national champion.
2019 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament: Bracket
2019 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament: Schedule, scores
Opening Round — Wednesday, May 8
First Round — Saturday, May 11
No. 8 Loyola Maryland 15, Syracuse 13
No. 5 Yale 19, Georgetown 16
No. 4 Penn 13, Army 8
No. 3 Virginia 19, Robert Morris 10
First Round — Sunday, May 12
No. 1 Penn State 25, UMBC 10
Maryland 14, No. 6 Towson 13
No. 2 Duke 12, Richmond 11
No. 7 Notre Dame 16, Johns Hopkins 9
Quarterfinals — Saturday, May 18
Games at James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, N.Y.
No. 3 Virginia 13, Maryland 12 (OT)
No. 2 Duke 14, No. 7 Notre Dame 13 (OT)
Quarterfinals — Sunday, May 19
Games at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.
No. 1 Penn State 21, No. 8 Loyola Maryland 14
No. 5 Yale 19, No. 4 Penn 18
Semifinals — Saturday, May 25
Games at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Virginia | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 5 Yale | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2
National Championship — Monday, May 27
at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. | ESPN2
- Sunday, May 5 — Selection Show
- Wednesday, May 8 — Opening Round
- Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 — First Round
- Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 — Quarterfinals
- Saturday, May 25 — Semifinals
- Monday, May 27 — National Championship
NCAA Lacrosse: Track automatic qualifiers
2019 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament: Teams, seeds
Nine teams are eligible for automatic bid consideration. However, only eight will make the final field of 16, as the last two AQs will play in the Opening Round.
|CONFERENCE
|WINNER
|America East
|UMBC
|Big East
|Georgetown
|Big Ten
|Penn State
|CAA
|Towson
|Ivy League
|Penn
|MAAC
|Marist
|Patriot League
|Army
|Northeast
|Robert Morris
|Southern
|Richmond
Seeds:
- Penn State: 14-1
- Duke: 11-4
- Virginia: 13-3
- Penn: 11-3
- Yale: 12-3
- Towson: 11-4
- Notre Dame: 8-6
- Loyola Maryland: 11-4
NCAA men's lacrosse tournament: Champions, history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Yale (17-3)
|Andy Shay
|13-11
|Duke
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2017
|Maryland (16-3)
|John Tillman
|9-6
|Ohio State
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2016
|North Carolina (12-6)
|Joe Breschi
|14-13 (ot)
|Maryland
|Philadelphia
|2015
|Denver (17-2)
|Bill Tierney
|10-5
|Maryland
|Philadelphia
|2014
|Duke (17-3)
|John Danowski
|11-9
|Notre Dame
|Baltimore
|2013
|Duke (16-5)
|John Danowski
|16-10
|Syracuse
|Philadelphia
|2012
|Loyola (Md.) (18-1)
|Charley Toomey
|9-3
|Maryland
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2011
|Virginia (13-5)
|Dom Starsia
|9-7
|Maryland
|Baltimore
|2010
|Duke (16-4)
|John Danowski
|6-5 (ot)
|Notre Dame
|Baltimore
|2009
|Syracuse (16-2)
|John Desko
|10-9 (ot)
|Cornell
|Boston
|2008
|Syracuse (16-2)
|John Desko
|13-10
|Johns Hopkins
|Boston
|2007
|Johns Hopkins (13-4)
|Dave Pietramala
|12-11
|Duke
|Baltimore
|2006
|Virginia (17-0)
|Dom Starsia
|15-7
|Massachusetts
|Philadelphia
|2005
|Johns Hopkins (16-0)
|Dave Pietramala
|9-8
|Duke
|Philadelphia
|2004
|Syracuse (15-2)
|John Desko
|14-13
|Navy
|Baltimore
|2003
|Virginia (15-2)
|Dom Starsia
|9-7
|Johns Hopkins
|Baltimore
|2002
|Syracuse (15-2)
|John Desko
|13-12
|Princeton
|Rutgers
|2001
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|10-9 (ot)
|Syracuse
|Rutgers
|2000
|Syracuse (15-1)
|John Desko
|13-7
|Princeton
|Maryland
|1999
|Virginia (13-3)
|Dom Starsia
|12-10
|Syracuse
|Maryland
|1998
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|15-5
|Maryland
|Rutgers
|1997
|Princeton (16-0)
|Bill Tierney
|19-7
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1996
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|13-12 (ot)
|Virginia
|Maryland
|1995
|Syracuse (13-2)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-9
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1994
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|9-8 (ot)
|Virginia
|Maryland
|1993
|Syracuse (12-2)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-12
|North Carolina
|Maryland
|1992
|Princeton (13-2)
|Bill Tierney
|10-9 (2ot)
|Syracuse
|Penn
|1991
|North Carolina (16-0)
|Dave Klarmann
|18-13
|Towson
|Syracuse
|1990
|Syracuse* (13-0)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|21-9
|Loyola Maryland
|Rutgers
|1989
|Syracuse (14-1)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-12
|Johns Hopkins
|Maryland
|1988
|Syracuse (15-0)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-8
|Cornell
|Syracuse
|1987
|Johns Hopkins (10-3)
|Don Zimmerman
|11-10
|Cornell
|Rutgers
|1986
|North Carolina (11-3)
|Willie Scroggs
|10-9 (ot)
|Virginia
|Delaware
|1985
|Johns Hopkins (13-1)
|Don Zimmerman
|11-4
|Syracuse
|Brown
|1984
|Johns Hopkins (14-0)
|Don Zimmerman
|13-10
|Syracuse
|Delaware
|1983
|Syracuse (14-1)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|17-16
|Johns Hopkins
|Rutgers
|1982
|North Carolina (14-0)
|Willie Scroggs
|7-5
|Johns Hopkins
|Virginia
|1981
|North Carolina (12-0)
|Willie Scroggs
|14-13
|Johns Hopkins
|Princeton
|1980
|Johns Hopkins (14-1)
|Henry Ciccarone
|9-8 (2ot)
|Virginia
|Cornell
|1979
|Johns Hopkins (13-0)
|Henry Ciccarone
|15-9
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1978
|Johns Hopkins (13-1)
|Henry Ciccarone
|13-8
|Cornell
|Rutgers
|1977
|Cornell (13-0)
|Richie Moran
|16-8
|Johns Hopkins
|Virginia
|1976
|Cornell (16-0)
|Richie Moran
|16-13 (ot)
|Maryland
|Brown
|1975
|Maryland (11-3)
|Bud Beardmore
|20-13
|Navy
|Johns Hopkins
|1974
|Johns Hopkins (12-2)
|Bob Scott
|17-12
|Maryland
|Rutgers
|1973
|Maryland (14-1)
|Bud Beardmore
|10-9 (2ot)
|Johns Hopkins
|Penn
|1972
|Virginia (11-4)
|Glenn Thiel
|13-12
|Johns Hopkins
|Maryland
|1971
|Cornell (13-1)
|Richie Moran
|12-6
|Maryland
|Hofstra
*After the 1990 championship, the NCAA Committee on Infractions determined that Paul Gait had played in the 1990 championship while ineligible. Under NCAA rules, Syracuse and Paul Gait's records for that championship were vacated. The NCAA does not recognize Syracuse and coach Roy Simmons Jr.'s 3-0 record, and Paul Gait's 7 goals, 7 assists and his participation in that championship.