Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | May 28, 2019

Virginia lacrosse beats Yale to win the 2019 national championship

The Virginia Cavaliers are the 2019 men’s lacrosse champions

It took Virginia three overtimes in two games just to advance to the national championship game, but they only needed 60 to capture the crown with a 13-9 win over Yale.

The win gave the Cavaliers their first title since 2011, and their sixth overall.

UVA advanced to the championship game thanks to a double overtime game-winner from Ian Laviano against ACC rival Duke. The Cavs won the back-and-forth affair 13-12.

Below is everything you may have missed from the final moments.

2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament bracket

NCAA lacrosse bracket

2019 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament: Schedule, scores, live updates

National Championship — Monday, May 27

at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
Virginia 13, Yale 9

Semifinals — Saturday, May 25

Games at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
No. 3 Virginia 13, No. 2 Duke 12
No. 5 Yale 21, No. 1 Penn State 17

You can listen to Westwood One / NCAA Radio Network here.

 

Opening Round — Wednesday, May 8

UMBC 14, Marist  8

First Round — Saturday, May 11

No. 8 Loyola Maryland 15, Syracuse 13
No. 5 Yale 19, Georgetown 16
No. 4 Penn 13, Army 8
No. 3 Virginia 19, Robert Morris 10

First Round — Sunday, May 12

No. 1 Penn State 25, UMBC 10
Maryland 14, No. 6 Towson 13
No. 2 Duke 12, Richmond 11 
No. 7 Notre Dame 16, Johns Hopkins 9

Quarterfinals — Saturday, May 18

Games at James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, N.Y.
No. 3 Virginia 13, Maryland 12 (OT)
No. 2 Duke 14, No. 7 Notre Dame 13 (OT)

Duke advances past Notre Dame

Quarterfinals — Sunday, May 19

Games at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.
No. 1 Penn State 21, No. 8 Loyola Maryland 14
No. 5 Yale 19, No. 4 Penn 18

Yale survives Penn in OT classic
  • Sunday, May 5 — Selection Show
  • Wednesday, May 8 — Opening Round
  • Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 — First Round
  • Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 — Quarterfinals
  • Saturday, May 25 — Semifinals
  • Monday, May 27 — National Championship

NCAA Lacrosse: Track automatic qualifiers

2019 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament: Teams, seeds

Nine teams are eligible for automatic bid consideration. However, only eight will make the final field of 16, as the last two AQs will play in the Opening Round.

CONFERENCE WINNER
America East UMBC
Big East Georgetown
Big Ten Penn State
CAA Towson
Ivy League Penn
MAAC Marist
Patriot League Army
Northeast Robert Morris
Southern Richmond

Seeds:

  1. Penn State: 14-1
  2. Duke: 11-4
  3. Virginia: 13-3
  4. Penn: 11-3
  5. Yale: 12-3
  6. Towson: 11-4
  7. Notre Dame: 8-6
  8. Loyola Maryland: 11-4

RANKINGS: The Top 25 for men's lacrosse

NCAA men's lacrosse tournament: Champions, history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2018 Yale (17-3) Andy Shay 13-11 Duke Foxborough, Mass.
2017 Maryland (16-3) John Tillman 9-6 Ohio State Foxborough, Mass.
2016 North Carolina (12-6) Joe Breschi 14-13 (ot) Maryland Philadelphia
2015 Denver (17-2) Bill Tierney 10-5 Maryland Philadelphia
2014 Duke (17-3) John Danowski 11-9 Notre Dame Baltimore
2013 Duke (16-5) John Danowski 16-10 Syracuse Philadelphia
2012 Loyola (Md.) (18-1) Charley Toomey 9-3 Maryland Foxborough, Mass.
2011 Virginia (13-5) Dom Starsia 9-7 Maryland Baltimore
2010 Duke (16-4) John Danowski 6-5 (ot) Notre Dame Baltimore
2009 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 10-9 (ot) Cornell Boston
2008 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 13-10 Johns Hopkins Boston
2007 Johns Hopkins (13-4) Dave Pietramala 12-11 Duke Baltimore
2006 Virginia (17-0) Dom Starsia 15-7 Massachusetts Philadelphia
2005 Johns Hopkins (16-0) Dave Pietramala 9-8 Duke Philadelphia
2004 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 14-13 Navy Baltimore
2003 Virginia (15-2) Dom Starsia 9-7 Johns Hopkins Baltimore
2002 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 13-12 Princeton Rutgers
2001 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 10-9 (ot) Syracuse Rutgers
2000 Syracuse (15-1) John Desko 13-7 Princeton Maryland
1999 Virginia (13-3) Dom Starsia 12-10 Syracuse Maryland
1998 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 15-5 Maryland Rutgers
1997 Princeton (16-0) Bill Tierney 19-7 Maryland Maryland
1996 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 13-12 (ot) Virginia Maryland
1995 Syracuse (13-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-9 Maryland Maryland
1994 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 9-8 (ot) Virginia Maryland
1993 Syracuse (12-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 North Carolina Maryland
1992 Princeton (13-2) Bill Tierney 10-9 (2ot) Syracuse Penn
1991 North Carolina (16-0) Dave Klarmann 18-13 Towson Syracuse
1990 Syracuse* (13-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 21-9 Loyola Maryland Rutgers
1989 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland
1988 Syracuse (15-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-8 Cornell Syracuse
1987 Johns Hopkins (10-3) Don Zimmerman 11-10 Cornell Rutgers
1986 North Carolina (11-3) Willie Scroggs 10-9 (ot) Virginia Delaware
1985 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Don Zimmerman 11-4 Syracuse Brown
1984 Johns Hopkins (14-0) Don Zimmerman 13-10 Syracuse Delaware
1983 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 17-16 Johns Hopkins Rutgers
1982 North Carolina (14-0) Willie Scroggs 7-5 Johns Hopkins Virginia
1981 North Carolina (12-0) Willie Scroggs 14-13 Johns Hopkins Princeton
1980 Johns Hopkins (14-1) Henry Ciccarone 9-8 (2ot) Virginia Cornell
1979 Johns Hopkins (13-0) Henry Ciccarone 15-9 Maryland Maryland
1978 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Henry Ciccarone 13-8 Cornell Rutgers
1977 Cornell (13-0) Richie Moran 16-8 Johns Hopkins Virginia
1976 Cornell (16-0) Richie Moran 16-13 (ot) Maryland Brown
1975 Maryland (11-3) Bud Beardmore 20-13 Navy Johns Hopkins
1974 Johns Hopkins (12-2) Bob Scott 17-12 Maryland Rutgers
1973 Maryland (14-1) Bud Beardmore 10-9 (2ot) Johns Hopkins Penn
1972 Virginia (11-4) Glenn Thiel 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland
1971 Cornell (13-1) Richie Moran 12-6 Maryland Hofstra

*After the 1990 championship, the NCAA Committee on Infractions determined that Paul Gait had played in the 1990 championship while ineligible. Under NCAA rules, Syracuse and Paul Gait's records for that championship were vacated. The NCAA does not recognize Syracuse and coach Roy Simmons Jr.'s 3-0 record, and Paul Gait's 7 goals, 7 assists and his participation in that championship.

Yale-Virginia: NCAA men's lacrosse prediction, preview for championship game

Yale and Virginia men's lacrosse are set to battle for the title. Will Yale defend its crown? Can Virginia capitalize on its first championship game appearance in eight years?
NCAA men's lacrosse championship: Breaking down the Yale vs. Virginia title game, by the numbers

On Monday in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field, Virginia and Yale will face off for the national championship. Here's all the stats, players and things you need to know about the title game clash.
Super Bowl champ Chris Hogan helps send more than 300 Penn State students to lacrosse championships

In an effort spearheaded by Ashley and Chris Hogan, more than 300 Penn State students will get free tickets to the NCAA Division I men's lacrosse championships this weekend in Philadelphia. Before winning two Super Bowls with the Patriots, Hogan played lacrosse at Penn State.
