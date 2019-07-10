TRENDING:

Ben Bokun | NCAA.com | July 18, 2019

The leading career goal scorers in DI men's lacrosse history

The top plays from the 2019 men's lacrosse tournament

Highlighted by attackers from teams including Duke, Albany, Syracuse and Denver, here are the top-30 individual career goal leaders since the first NCAA championship tournament in 1971.

Duke has fielded not only some of the most prolific goal scorers in Division I men's lacrosse history, but the all-time three scorers are all former Blue Devils. 

Check out the full list below:

Justin Guterding, Duke (2015-18), 75 games — 212 goals

Justin Guterding at Duke.

Zack Greer, Duke (2005-08), 67 games — 206 goals

Greer at Duke

*Though his Division I career finished off in 2008 after four years at Duke, Greer was given eligibility to play a fifth season at Bryant, a reclassifying institution, during the 2009 season. 

Max Quinzani, Duke (2007-10), 78 games — 199 goals

Quinzani at Duke

Connor Fields, Albany (NY) (2015-18), 69 games — 199 goals

Connor Fields at Albany.

Dylan Molloy, Brown (2014-17), 63 games — 197 goals

Molloy at Brown.

Stan Cockerton, North Carolina St. (1977-80), 44 games — 193 goals

NC State's Stan Cockerton (right) stands next to Wolfpack running back Willie Burden (left) with fellow lacrosse teammate Bob Flintoff (center). NC State's Stan Cockerton (right) stands next to Wolfpack running back Willie Burden (left) with fellow lacrosse teammate Bob Flintoff (center).

Gary Gait, Syracuse (1987-90), 56 games — 192 goals

Gary Gait at Syracuse

Mike French, Cornell (1974-76), 47 games — 191 goals

French (right) poses next to current Cornell lacrosse player Jeff Teat (left). French (right) poses next to current Cornell lacrosse player Jeff Teat (left).

Miles Thompson, Albany (NY) (2011-14), 61 games — 190 goals

Miles Thompson at Albany.

Merrick Thomson, Albany (NY) (2004-07), 65 games — 188 goals 

Merrick Thomson at Albany.

Wesley Berg, Denver (2012-15), 73 games — 188 goals

Wesley Berg at Denver.

Terry Riordan, Johns Hopkins (1992-95), 56 games — 184 goals 

Jordan Wolf, Duke (2011-14), 81 games — 184 goals

Jordan Wolf at Duke.

Tom Marechek, Syracuse (1989-92), 58 games — 182 goals

Tom Marechek at Syracuse.

Brody Eastwood, Stony Brook (2013-16), 66 games — 182 goals

John DiMento, Air Force (1987-90) — 176 goals*

Joe DiMento at Air Force.

David Hope, VMI (1986-89), 54 games — 175 goals

David Hope at VMI.

Jeff Reh, Adelphi (1987-90), 53 games — 175 goals

Reh at Adelphi.

Jordan McBride, Stony Brook (2008-11), 60 games — 175 goals

Jordan McBride at Stony Brooke.

Lyle Thompson, Albany (NY) (2012-15), 70 games — 175 goals

Lyle Thompson at Albany.

Ben Reeves, Yale (2015-18), 67 games — 174 goals

Ben Reeves at Yale.

Joe Vasta, Air Force (1983-86) — 173 goals*

Joe Vasta at Air Force

Randy Colley, Notre Dame (1992-95), 55 games — 173 goals

Randy Colley at Notre Dame.

Cort Knodel, Canisius (1994-97), 58 games — 172 goals

Cort Knodel at Canisius.

Connor Cannizzaro, Maryland/Denver (2014-17), 69 games — 171 goals

Connor Cannizzaro at Maryland.
Cannizaro at Denver.

Matt Danowski, Duke (2004-08), 80 games — 170 goals

Matt Danowski at Duke.

Tony Asterino, Siena (1978-81), 47 games — 168 goals 

Tony Asterino at Siena.

Joseph Radin, Marist (2013-16), 63 games — 166 goals

Joseph Radin at Marist.

Doug Knight, Virginia (1994-97), 60 games — 165 goals 

Doug Knight at Virginia.

Peter Baum, Colgate (2010-13), 62 games — 164 goals

Peter Baum at Colgate.

*Games are not available in either the official NCAA or Air Force record books.

