The leading career goal scorers in DI men's lacrosse history

Highlighted by attackers from teams including Duke, Albany, Syracuse and Denver, here are the top-30 individual career goal leaders since the first NCAA championship tournament in 1971.
Duke has fielded not only some of the most prolific goal scorers in Division I men's lacrosse history, but the all-time three scorers are all former Blue Devils.
Check out the full list below:
Justin Guterding, Duke (2015-18), 75 games — 212 goals
Zack Greer, Duke (2005-08), 67 games — 206 goals
*Though his Division I career finished off in 2008 after four years at Duke, Greer was given eligibility to play a fifth season at Bryant, a reclassifying institution, during the 2009 season.
Max Quinzani, Duke (2007-10), 78 games — 199 goals
Connor Fields, Albany (NY) (2015-18), 69 games — 199 goals
Dylan Molloy, Brown (2014-17), 63 games — 197 goals
Stan Cockerton, North Carolina St. (1977-80), 44 games — 193 goals
Gary Gait, Syracuse (1987-90), 56 games — 192 goals
Mike French, Cornell (1974-76), 47 games — 191 goals
Miles Thompson, Albany (NY) (2011-14), 61 games — 190 goals
Merrick Thomson, Albany (NY) (2004-07), 65 games — 188 goals
Wesley Berg, Denver (2012-15), 73 games — 188 goals
Terry Riordan, Johns Hopkins (1992-95), 56 games — 184 goals
Jordan Wolf, Duke (2011-14), 81 games — 184 goals
Tom Marechek, Syracuse (1989-92), 58 games — 182 goals
Brody Eastwood, Stony Brook (2013-16), 66 games — 182 goals
John DiMento, Air Force (1987-90) — 176 goals*
