When does the 2020 men’s college lacrosse season start?

The first faceoff of the 2020 men's college lacrosse season is expected on Feb. 1. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season.

Taking a look back, the fight to get to the 2019 championship game was strenuous for Virginia. But the Cavaliers battled through three overtimes to advance to the title game and eventually defeated Yale — the reigning champion — 13-9 for the trophy.

Though both teams have not released their 2020 schedules yet, others have. Air Force is set to begin the season at Duke on Saturday, Feb. 1. Denver is set to open the season on Saturday, Feb 8. Until the second month of the year rolls around, teams have scheduled exhibition matches starting in October. This article will also be updated as more games are announced.

Lacrosse will look different next season. Changes within the goal-crease area will now include an arc. The new arc will extend 6 feet from the goal line's center. This will help to clearly define the "goal mouth." For more details click here.

Here are the winners of every men's lacrosse NCAA tournament since 1971:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2019 Virginia (17-3) Lars Tiffany 13-9 Yale Philadelphia, Pa. 2018 Yale (17-3) Andy Shay 13-11 Duke Foxborough, Mass. 2017 Maryland (16-3) John Tillman 9-6 Ohio State Foxborough, Mass. 2016 North Carolina (12-6) Joe Breschi 14-13 (ot) Maryland Philadelphia 2015 Denver (17-2) Bill Tierney 10-5 Maryland Philadelphia 2014 Duke (17-3) John Danowski 11-9 Notre Dame Baltimore 2013 Duke (16-5) John Danowski 16-10 Syracuse Philadelphia 2012 Loyola (Md.) (18-1) Charley Toomey 9-3 Maryland Foxborough, Mass. 2011 Virginia (13-5) Dom Starsia 9-7 Maryland Baltimore 2010 Duke (16-4) John Danowski 6-5 (ot) Notre Dame Baltimore 2009 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 10-9 (ot) Cornell Boston 2008 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 13-10 Johns Hopkins Boston 2007 Johns Hopkins (13-4) Dave Pietramala 12-11 Duke Baltimore 2006 Virginia (17-0) Dom Starsia 15-7 Massachusetts Philadelphia 2005 Johns Hopkins (16-0) Dave Pietramala 9-8 Duke Philadelphia 2004 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 14-13 Navy Baltimore 2003 Virginia (15-2) Dom Starsia 9-7 Johns Hopkins Baltimore 2002 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 13-12 Princeton Rutgers 2001 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 10-9 (ot) Syracuse Rutgers 2000 Syracuse (15-1) John Desko 13-7 Princeton Maryland 1999 Virginia (13-3) Dom Starsia 12-10 Syracuse Maryland 1998 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 15-5 Maryland Rutgers 1997 Princeton (16-0) Bill Tierney 19-7 Maryland Maryland 1996 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 13-12 (ot) Virginia Maryland 1995 Syracuse (13-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-9 Maryland Maryland 1994 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 9-8 (ot) Virginia Maryland 1993 Syracuse (12-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 North Carolina Maryland 1992 Princeton (13-2) Bill Tierney 10-9 (2ot) Syracuse Penn 1991 North Carolina (16-0) Dave Klarmann 18-13 Towson Syracuse 1990 Syracuse* (13-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 21-9 Loyola Maryland Rutgers 1989 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland 1988 Syracuse (15-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-8 Cornell Syracuse 1987 Johns Hopkins (10-3) Don Zimmerman 11-10 Cornell Rutgers 1986 North Carolina (11-3) Willie Scroggs 10-9 (ot) Virginia Delaware 1985 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Don Zimmerman 11-4 Syracuse Brown 1984 Johns Hopkins (14-0) Don Zimmerman 13-10 Syracuse Delaware 1983 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 17-16 Johns Hopkins Rutgers 1982 North Carolina (14-0) Willie Scroggs 7-5 Johns Hopkins Virginia 1981 North Carolina (12-0) Willie Scroggs 14-13 Johns Hopkins Princeton 1980 Johns Hopkins (14-1) Henry Ciccarone 9-8 (2ot) Virginia Cornell 1979 Johns Hopkins (13-0) Henry Ciccarone 15-9 Maryland Maryland 1978 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Henry Ciccarone 13-8 Cornell Rutgers 1977 Cornell (13-0) Richie Moran 16-8 Johns Hopkins Virginia 1976 Cornell (16-0) Richie Moran 16-13 (ot) Maryland Brown 1975 Maryland (11-3) Bud Beardmore 20-13 Navy Johns Hopkins 1974 Johns Hopkins (12-2) Bob Scott 17-12 Maryland Rutgers 1973 Maryland (14-1) Bud Beardmore 10-9 (2ot) Johns Hopkins Penn 1972 Virginia (11-4) Glenn Thiel 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland 1971 Cornell (13-1) Richie Moran 12-6 Maryland Hofstra