When does the 2020 men’s college lacrosse season start?

The first faceoff of the 2020 men's college lacrosse season is expected on Feb. 1. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season.
2020 PREDICTIONS: The way-too-early men's lacrosse top 25 rankings for the upcoming season
Taking a look back, the fight to get to the 2019 championship game was strenuous for Virginia. But the Cavaliers battled through three overtimes to advance to the title game and eventually defeated Yale — the reigning champion — 13-9 for the trophy.
🎥 @UVAMensLax dethrones Yale in a 13-9 victory to take the crown as the 2019 DI Men's Lacrosse National Champions.#NCAALAX pic.twitter.com/CkWTMW54kq— NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 28, 2019
Though both teams have not released their 2020 schedules yet, others have. Air Force is set to begin the season at Duke on Saturday, Feb. 1. Denver is set to open the season on Saturday, Feb 8. Until the second month of the year rolls around, teams have scheduled exhibition matches starting in October. This article will also be updated as more games are announced.
Lacrosse will look different next season. Changes within the goal-crease area will now include an arc. The new arc will extend 6 feet from the goal line's center. This will help to clearly define the "goal mouth." For more details click here.
RECORDS: The leading career goal scorers in DI men's lacrosse history
Here are the winners of every men's lacrosse NCAA tournament since 1971:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Virginia (17-3)
|Lars Tiffany
|13-9
|Yale
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|2018
|Yale (17-3)
|Andy Shay
|13-11
|Duke
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2017
|Maryland (16-3)
|John Tillman
|9-6
|Ohio State
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2016
|North Carolina (12-6)
|Joe Breschi
|14-13 (ot)
|Maryland
|Philadelphia
|2015
|Denver (17-2)
|Bill Tierney
|10-5
|Maryland
|Philadelphia
|2014
|Duke (17-3)
|John Danowski
|11-9
|Notre Dame
|Baltimore
|2013
|Duke (16-5)
|John Danowski
|16-10
|Syracuse
|Philadelphia
|2012
|Loyola (Md.) (18-1)
|Charley Toomey
|9-3
|Maryland
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2011
|Virginia (13-5)
|Dom Starsia
|9-7
|Maryland
|Baltimore
|2010
|Duke (16-4)
|John Danowski
|6-5 (ot)
|Notre Dame
|Baltimore
|2009
|Syracuse (16-2)
|John Desko
|10-9 (ot)
|Cornell
|Boston
|2008
|Syracuse (16-2)
|John Desko
|13-10
|Johns Hopkins
|Boston
|2007
|Johns Hopkins (13-4)
|Dave Pietramala
|12-11
|Duke
|Baltimore
|2006
|Virginia (17-0)
|Dom Starsia
|15-7
|Massachusetts
|Philadelphia
|2005
|Johns Hopkins (16-0)
|Dave Pietramala
|9-8
|Duke
|Philadelphia
|2004
|Syracuse (15-2)
|John Desko
|14-13
|Navy
|Baltimore
|2003
|Virginia (15-2)
|Dom Starsia
|9-7
|Johns Hopkins
|Baltimore
|2002
|Syracuse (15-2)
|John Desko
|13-12
|Princeton
|Rutgers
|2001
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|10-9 (ot)
|Syracuse
|Rutgers
|2000
|Syracuse (15-1)
|John Desko
|13-7
|Princeton
|Maryland
|1999
|Virginia (13-3)
|Dom Starsia
|12-10
|Syracuse
|Maryland
|1998
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|15-5
|Maryland
|Rutgers
|1997
|Princeton (16-0)
|Bill Tierney
|19-7
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1996
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|13-12 (ot)
|Virginia
|Maryland
|1995
|Syracuse (13-2)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-9
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1994
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|9-8 (ot)
|Virginia
|Maryland
|1993
|Syracuse (12-2)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-12
|North Carolina
|Maryland
|1992
|Princeton (13-2)
|Bill Tierney
|10-9 (2ot)
|Syracuse
|Penn
|1991
|North Carolina (16-0)
|Dave Klarmann
|18-13
|Towson
|Syracuse
|1990
|Syracuse* (13-0)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|21-9
|Loyola Maryland
|Rutgers
|1989
|Syracuse (14-1)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-12
|Johns Hopkins
|Maryland
|1988
|Syracuse (15-0)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-8
|Cornell
|Syracuse
|1987
|Johns Hopkins (10-3)
|Don Zimmerman
|11-10
|Cornell
|Rutgers
|1986
|North Carolina (11-3)
|Willie Scroggs
|10-9 (ot)
|Virginia
|Delaware
|1985
|Johns Hopkins (13-1)
|Don Zimmerman
|11-4
|Syracuse
|Brown
|1984
|Johns Hopkins (14-0)
|Don Zimmerman
|13-10
|Syracuse
|Delaware
|1983
|Syracuse (14-1)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|17-16
|Johns Hopkins
|Rutgers
|1982
|North Carolina (14-0)
|Willie Scroggs
|7-5
|Johns Hopkins
|Virginia
|1981
|North Carolina (12-0)
|Willie Scroggs
|14-13
|Johns Hopkins
|Princeton
|1980
|Johns Hopkins (14-1)
|Henry Ciccarone
|9-8 (2ot)
|Virginia
|Cornell
|1979
|Johns Hopkins (13-0)
|Henry Ciccarone
|15-9
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1978
|Johns Hopkins (13-1)
|Henry Ciccarone
|13-8
|Cornell
|Rutgers
|1977
|Cornell (13-0)
|Richie Moran
|16-8
|Johns Hopkins
|Virginia
|1976
|Cornell (16-0)
|Richie Moran
|16-13 (ot)
|Maryland
|Brown
|1975
|Maryland (11-3)
|Bud Beardmore
|20-13
|Navy
|Johns Hopkins
|1974
|Johns Hopkins (12-2)
|Bob Scott
|17-12
|Maryland
|Rutgers
|1973
|Maryland (14-1)
|Bud Beardmore
|10-9 (2ot)
|Johns Hopkins
|Penn
|1972
|Virginia (11-4)
|Glenn Thiel
|13-12
|Johns Hopkins
|Maryland
|1971
|Cornell (13-1)
|Richie Moran
|12-6
|Maryland
|Hofstra
*After the 1990 championship, the NCAA Committee on Infractions determined that Paul Gait had played in the 1990 championship while ineligible. Under NCAA rules, Syracuse and Paul Gait's records for that championship were vacated. The NCAA does not recognize Syracuse and coach Roy Simmons Jr.'s 3-0 record, and Paul Gait's 7 goals, 7 assists and his participation in that championship.