TRENDING:

Week 5 preview

🏈 Top games, what to watch this week

March Madness bracket hall of fame

🏐Baylor is last undefeated team after Cal's loss

lacrosse-men-d1 flag

Katherine Wright | NCAA.com | September 26, 2019

When does the 2020 men’s college lacrosse season start?

The Virginia Cavaliers are the 2019 men’s lacrosse champions

The first faceoff of the 2020 men's college lacrosse season is expected on Feb. 1. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season.

2020 PREDICTIONS: The way-too-early men's lacrosse top 25 rankings for the upcoming season

Taking a look back, the fight to get to the 2019 championship game was strenuous for Virginia. But the Cavaliers battled through three overtimes to advance to the title game and eventually defeated Yale — the reigning champion — 13-9 for the trophy.

Though both teams have not released their 2020 schedules yet, others have. Air Force is set to begin the season at Duke on Saturday, Feb. 1. Denver is set to open the season on Saturday, Feb 8. Until the second month of the year rolls around, teams have scheduled exhibition matches starting in October. This article will also be updated as more games are announced.

Lacrosse will look different next season. Changes within the goal-crease area will now include an arc. The new arc will extend 6 feet from the goal line's center. This will help to clearly define the "goal mouth." For more details click here.

RECORDS: The leading career goal scorers in DI men's lacrosse history

Here are the winners of every men's lacrosse NCAA tournament since 1971:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2019 Virginia (17-3) Lars Tiffany 13-9 Yale Philadelphia, Pa.
2018 Yale (17-3) Andy Shay 13-11 Duke Foxborough, Mass.
2017 Maryland (16-3) John Tillman 9-6 Ohio State Foxborough, Mass.
2016 North Carolina (12-6) Joe Breschi 14-13 (ot) Maryland Philadelphia
2015 Denver (17-2) Bill Tierney 10-5 Maryland Philadelphia
2014 Duke (17-3) John Danowski 11-9 Notre Dame Baltimore
2013 Duke (16-5) John Danowski 16-10 Syracuse Philadelphia
2012 Loyola (Md.) (18-1) Charley Toomey 9-3 Maryland Foxborough, Mass.
2011 Virginia (13-5) Dom Starsia 9-7 Maryland Baltimore
2010 Duke (16-4) John Danowski 6-5 (ot) Notre Dame Baltimore
2009 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 10-9 (ot) Cornell Boston
2008 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 13-10 Johns Hopkins Boston
2007 Johns Hopkins (13-4) Dave Pietramala 12-11 Duke Baltimore
2006 Virginia (17-0) Dom Starsia 15-7 Massachusetts Philadelphia
2005 Johns Hopkins (16-0) Dave Pietramala 9-8 Duke Philadelphia
2004 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 14-13 Navy Baltimore
2003 Virginia (15-2) Dom Starsia 9-7 Johns Hopkins Baltimore
2002 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 13-12 Princeton Rutgers
2001 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 10-9 (ot) Syracuse Rutgers
2000 Syracuse (15-1) John Desko 13-7 Princeton Maryland
1999 Virginia (13-3) Dom Starsia 12-10 Syracuse Maryland
1998 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 15-5 Maryland Rutgers
1997 Princeton (16-0) Bill Tierney 19-7 Maryland Maryland
1996 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 13-12 (ot) Virginia Maryland
1995 Syracuse (13-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-9 Maryland Maryland
1994 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 9-8 (ot) Virginia Maryland
1993 Syracuse (12-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 North Carolina Maryland
1992 Princeton (13-2) Bill Tierney 10-9 (2ot) Syracuse Penn
1991 North Carolina (16-0) Dave Klarmann 18-13 Towson Syracuse
1990 Syracuse* (13-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 21-9 Loyola Maryland Rutgers
1989 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland
1988 Syracuse (15-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-8 Cornell Syracuse
1987 Johns Hopkins (10-3) Don Zimmerman 11-10 Cornell Rutgers
1986 North Carolina (11-3) Willie Scroggs 10-9 (ot) Virginia Delaware
1985 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Don Zimmerman 11-4 Syracuse Brown
1984 Johns Hopkins (14-0) Don Zimmerman 13-10 Syracuse Delaware
1983 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 17-16 Johns Hopkins Rutgers
1982 North Carolina (14-0) Willie Scroggs 7-5 Johns Hopkins Virginia
1981 North Carolina (12-0) Willie Scroggs 14-13 Johns Hopkins Princeton
1980 Johns Hopkins (14-1) Henry Ciccarone 9-8 (2ot) Virginia Cornell
1979 Johns Hopkins (13-0) Henry Ciccarone 15-9 Maryland Maryland
1978 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Henry Ciccarone 13-8 Cornell Rutgers
1977 Cornell (13-0) Richie Moran 16-8 Johns Hopkins Virginia
1976 Cornell (16-0) Richie Moran 16-13 (ot) Maryland Brown
1975 Maryland (11-3) Bud Beardmore 20-13 Navy Johns Hopkins
1974 Johns Hopkins (12-2) Bob Scott 17-12 Maryland Rutgers
1973 Maryland (14-1) Bud Beardmore 10-9 (2ot) Johns Hopkins Penn
1972 Virginia (11-4) Glenn Thiel 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland
1971 Cornell (13-1) Richie Moran 12-6 Maryland Hofstra

*After the 1990 championship, the NCAA Committee on Infractions determined that Paul Gait had played in the 1990 championship while ineligible. Under NCAA rules, Syracuse and Paul Gait's records for that championship were vacated. The NCAA does not recognize Syracuse and coach Roy Simmons Jr.'s 3-0 record, and Paul Gait's 7 goals, 7 assists and his participation in that championship.

Goal-mouth arc approved in men’s lacrosse

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved adding an arc within the goal-crease area to clearly define the “goal mouth” in men’s lacrosse.
READ MORE

The way-too-early men's lacrosse top 25 rankings for the upcoming 2020 season

Lacrosse season concluded just over a month ago, but that doesn't mean fans can't start looking ahead to 2020. So with about seven months left until the next Division I campaign commences and before official polls are released, we decided to assemble next season's extremely early preseason top 25 rankings using all available information to date. 
READ MORE

The leading career goal scorers in DI men's lacrosse history

Highlighted by attackers from teams including the Duke, Albany, Syracuse and Denver, here are the top-31 individual career goal leaders since the first NCAA championship tournament in 1971.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships