College lacrosse teams with the most national championships

Cornell won the first men's lacrosse national championship when they took down Maryland 12-6 in 1971. Since that inaugural NCAA DI men's lacrosse national championship game, 11 teams have won a national title. The 2019 season came to a close with Virginia taking home its sixth national championship with a win over Yale, the 2018 national champions.

2019 recap: Virginia downs Yale for its first title since 2011

Let's take a look at the eight teams that have won at least two national championships:

Men's college lacrosse history: Programs with the most national championships

1. Syracuse — 10



Larry French | NCAA Photos Members of the Syracuse University Men's Lacrosse team celebrate after defeating Cornell at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. Syracuse defeated Cornell 10-9 in overtime for the national title.

Championships: 1983, 1988, 1989, 1993, 1995, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2009

Syracuse has been a commanding force in men's college lacrosse for many years. They took home their first title in 1983, and then dominated for three straight years from 1988-1990. Twin brothers Paul and Gary Gait played for the Orange and set numerous records and popularized behind-the-back passing and scoring. Syracuse won the 1990 championship that was later vacated because of NCAA violations. Their last championship came in 2009, but they were national runner-ups in 2013 to Duke.

2. Johns Hopkins — 9

Larry French | NCAA Photos Johns Hopkins defenseman Ben O'Neill (with trophy) celebrates with his teammates after defeating Duke 12-11in the 2007 championship at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Championships: 1974, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1987, 2005, 2007

While Johns Hopkins is a decorated program with nine national championships, they haven't taken home the title in the past decade. They took home the 2007 championship and then lost in the 2008 title game to Syracuse, 13-10.

3 (tie). Virginia — 6

Larry French | NCAA Photos The Virginia Cavaliers players celebrate afterdefeating Yale 13-9 in the national championship held at Lincoln Financial Field.

Championships: 1972, 1999, 2003, 2006, 2011, 2019

The reigning national champions are tied for third with six total national titles. In the 2019 NCAA tournament, it took the Cavaliers two overtimes in the national semifinal game to advance to the championship, but just 60 minutes to capture the title. Virginia goalkeeper Alex Rode had 13 saves and was named the championship most outstanding player.

3 (tie). Princeton — 6

Larry French | NCAA Photos Rob Torti (1) of Princeton University held the championship trophy over his head after his team defeated Syracuse University 10-9 in the 2001 championship held at The Rutgers Stadium.

Championships: 1992, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001

Princeton is another program that has not been in the championship mix in recent years, and its last NCAA tournament appearance was in 2012. They did, however, win five national championships in seven years and three in a row from 1996-1998 under head coach Bill Tierney.

4. North Carolina — 5

Larry French | NCAA Photos UNC players celebrate their 15-14 overtime win over Maryland during the national championship held at Lincoln Financial Field.

Championships: 1981, 1982, 1986, 1991, 2016

The Tar Heels' last championship came four years ago in a memorable way. Not only did they beat Maryland in overtime, but they were unseeded that year. Only seven unseeded teams have made it to the championship game, and UNC was the last to do it. And they did it on the 25th anniversary of their last title in 1991.

5 (tie). Maryland — 3

Larry French | NCAA Photos Maryland Terrapins after beating Ohio State for the national championship held at Gillette Stadium.

Championships: 1973, 1975, 2017

The Terrapins took home the title in 2017 after 42 years and nine championship-game losses. They defeated Ohio State 9-6, and Tim Rotanz led with a hat trick. Matt Rambo and Connor Kelly led the Terrapins in that year that brought the title back home to Maryland after a long, long drought.

5 (tie). Duke — 3

Larry French | NCAA Photos Myles Jones of Duke University celebrates their 11-9 victory over Notre Dame for the national championship at M&T Bank Stadium.

Championships: 2010, 2013, 2014

The Duke Blue Devils have been a college lacrosse power in this last decade, with their three championships in the past 10 years. Their last championship came against Notre Dame where they won a second consecutive lacrosse title and third in five seasons. Jordan Wolf led the Blue Devils with six points.

5 (tie). Cornell — 3

1977 Cornell men's lacrosse championship team

Championships: 1971, 1976, 1977

Cornell won all three of their championships in the 1970's. But, they have still continued to be a strong college lacrosse program. They were the national runner-ups in 2009.

