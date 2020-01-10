Women's college lacrosse teams with the most national championships

Massachusetts won the first women's lacrosse national championship when they took down Trenton State 9-6 in 1982. Twelve teams have won the title since that inaugural game. The 2019 season ended with a familiar name on top — Maryland. The Terrapins picked up their 14th national championship, the most in NCAA DI women's lacrosse history.

2019 RECAP: Maryland beat Boston College 12-10 for the title

Let's take a look at the seven teams that have won at least two national championships:

Women's college lacrosse history: Programs with the most national championships

1. Maryland — 14

Tommy Gilligan | USA TODAY Sports Images Maryland celebrate on field after defeating against the Boston College in the women's NCAA lacrosse national championship game at Homewood Field.

Championships: 1986, 1992, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019

The Terps have dominated women's college lacrosse championships with double the amount of championships than the next team. They won seven in a row from 1995-2001 under head coach Cindy Timchal, and have now won five championships in the last decade under head coach Cathy Reese.

2. Northwestern — 7

John Munson | NCAA Photos Northwestern University celebrates their 9-6 victory over Syracuse University during the Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship held at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium.

Championships: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012

Northwestern is another team that had a dominating stretch. They won five consecutive championships from 2005-2009, then lost in the title game in 2010, and then won two more in a row in 2011 and 2012.

3 (tie). Princeton — 3

Larry French | NCAA Photos The Princeton Tigers celebrate their 8-7 overtime win over the University of Virginia during the Division 1 Women's Lacrosse Championship held in the Carrier Dome on the Syracuse University campus.

Championships: 1994, 2002, 2003

The Tigers have three championships. Fun fact: in their last championship game where they defeated Virginia, they weren't even wearing lacrosse goggles.

3 (tie). Virginia — 3

Larry French | NCAA Photos The University of Virginia celebrates their 10-4 victory over Princeton following the Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship held at Princeton Stadium.

Championships: 1991, 1993, 2004

Virginia's last national championship came one year after losing the previous one to Princeton. They were, in fact, wearing goggles this year.

4 (tie). North Carolina — 2

Greg Fiume | NCAA Photos North Carolina teammates after defeating Maryland 13-7 during the Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship held at Talen Energy Stadium .

Championships: 2013, 2016

North Carolina is probably a name you have heard as a national contender in women's lacrosse in recent years. The Tar Heels have been a strong program this past decade, and won their second title in 2016, taking down Maryland 13-7.

4 (tie). Penn State — 2

Championships: 1987, 1989

Lacrosse looked a lot different when Penn State won its last national championship with wooden sticks.

4 (tie). Temple — 2

Championships: 1984, 1988

Temple actually won three consecutive national championships if you count the AIAW championship in 1982, the year before the first NCAA national championship game. These three championships are the most of any sport at the university. All three came under head coach Tina Sloan-Green.