The leading career goal scorers in DI men's college lacrosse history

Highlighted by attackers from teams including Duke, Albany, Syracuse and Denver, here are the top 31 individual career goal leaders since the first NCAA championship tournament in 1971.

Duke has fielded not only some of the most prolific goal scorers in Division I men's lacrosse history, but the all-time top three scorers are all former Blue Devils.

Check out the full list below:

Justin Guterding, Duke (2015-18), 75 games — 212 goals

Zack Greer, Duke (2005-08), 67 games — 206 goals

*Though his Division I career finished off in 2008 after four years at Duke, Greer was given eligibility to play a fifth season at Bryant, a reclassifying institution, during the 2009 season.

Max Quinzani, Duke (2007-10), 78 games — 199 goals

Connor Fields, Albany (NY) (2015-18), 69 games — 199 goals

Dylan Molloy, Brown (2014-17), 63 games — 197 goals

Stan Cockerton, North Carolina St. (1977-80), 44 games — 193 goals

NC State's Stan Cockerton (right) stands next to Wolfpack running back Willie Burden (left) with fellow lacrosse teammate Bob Flintoff (center).

Gary Gait, Syracuse (1987-90), 56 games — 192 goals

Mike French, Cornell (1974-76), 47 games — 191 goals

French (right) poses next to current Cornell lacrosse player Jeff Teat (left).

Miles Thompson, Albany (NY) (2011-14), 61 games — 190 goals

Mac O'Keefe, Penn State (2017-present), 54 games — 189 goals

Merrick Thomson, Albany (NY) (2004-07), 65 games — 188 goals

Wesley Berg, Denver (2012-15), 73 games — 188 goals

Terry Riordan, Johns Hopkins (1992-95), 56 games — 184 goals

Jordan Wolf, Duke (2011-14), 81 games — 184 goals

Tom Marechek, Syracuse (1989-92), 58 games — 182 goals

Brody Eastwood, Stony Brook (2013-16), 66 games — 182 goals

John DiMento, Air Force (1987-90) — 176 goals*

David Hope, VMI (1986-89), 54 games — 175 goals

Jeff Reh, Adelphi (1987-90), 53 games — 175 goals

Jordan McBride, Stony Brook (2008-11), 60 games — 175 goals

Lyle Thompson, Albany (NY) (2012-15), 70 games — 175 goals

Ben Reeves, Yale (2015-18), 67 games — 174 goals

Joe Vasta, Air Force (1983-86) — 173 goals*

Randy Colley, Notre Dame (1992-95), 55 games — 173 goals

Cort Knodel, Canisius (1994-97), 58 games — 172 goals

Connor Cannizzaro, Maryland/Denver (2014-17), 69 games — 171 goals

Matt Danowski, Duke (2004-08), 80 games — 170 goals

Tony Asterino, Siena (1978-81), 47 games — 168 goals

Joseph Radin, Marist (2013-16), 63 games — 166 goals

Doug Knight, Virginia (1994-97), 60 games — 165 goals

Peter Baum, Colgate (2010-13), 62 games — 164 goals

*Games are not available in either the official NCAA or Air Force record books.