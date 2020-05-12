The leading career goal scorers in DI men's lacrosse history

Highlighted by attackers from teams including Duke, Albany, Syracuse and Denver, here are the top 31 individual career goal leaders since the first NCAA championship tournament in 1971.
Duke has fielded not only some of the most prolific goal scorers in Division I men's lacrosse history, but the all-time top three scorers are all former Blue Devils.
Check out the full list below:
Justin Guterding, Duke (2015-18), 75 games — 212 goals
Zack Greer, Duke (2005-08), 67 games — 206 goals
*Though his Division I career finished off in 2008 after four years at Duke, Greer was given eligibility to play a fifth season at Bryant, a reclassifying institution, during the 2009 season.
Max Quinzani, Duke (2007-10), 78 games — 199 goals
Connor Fields, Albany (NY) (2015-18), 69 games — 199 goals
Dylan Molloy, Brown (2014-17), 63 games — 197 goals
2019 MEN'S LACROSSE CHAMP: Scores & latest news | Interactive bracket | Box score
Stan Cockerton, North Carolina St. (1977-80), 44 games — 193 goals
Gary Gait, Syracuse (1987-90), 56 games — 192 goals
Mike French, Cornell (1974-76), 47 games — 191 goals
Miles Thompson, Albany (NY) (2011-14), 61 games — 190 goals
Mac O'Keefe, Penn State (2017-present), 54 games — 189 goals
Merrick Thomson, Albany (NY) (2004-07), 65 games — 188 goals
Wesley Berg, Denver (2012-15), 73 games — 188 goals
Terry Riordan, Johns Hopkins (1992-95), 56 games — 184 goals
Jordan Wolf, Duke (2011-14), 81 games — 184 goals
Tom Marechek, Syracuse (1989-92), 58 games — 182 goals
Brody Eastwood, Stony Brook (2013-16), 66 games — 182 goals
John DiMento, Air Force (1987-90) — 176 goals*
SHOP OFFICIAL VIRGINIA MEN'S LACROSSE 2019 CHAMPIONSHIP GEAR