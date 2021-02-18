Here are the top returning goal scorers for the 2021 DII men's lacrosse season

Chestnut Hill's Carson Rees led the country in goals scored (33), goals per game (5.50) and points per game (7.83) in the 2020 season.

The 2021 DII men's lacrosse season is less than two weeks old. Some teams have already played multiple games, while others have yet to begin.

With a new season just getting started, it's time to look at the sport's top returning goal scorers. Selections were based on stats from 2020.

Total goals scored in 2020 (returning players)

RANK PLAYER, SCHOOL 2021 CLASS POSITION GOALS GAMES 1 Carson Rees, Chestnut Hill Senior ATT/M 33 6 2 Alex Stull, Emmanuel (GA) Redshirt senior ATT 31 9 3 Thomas Cecere, North Greenville Junior ATT 30 9 4 Zander Torres, District of Columbia Sophomore M 27 9 5 Zac Carrigan, Mars Hill Senior ATT/M 26 8

Carson Rees, Chestnut Hill — 33 goals in six games

The Griffins' captain led the country in goals scored (33), goals per game (5.50) and points per game (7.83) during the brief 2020 season. Rees finished with a team-high 46 points and 64 shots. The attacker also netted two game-winning goals and posted a shot percentage of 51.6. He played the least amount of games of anyone on this list.

Alex Stull, Emmanuel (GA) — 31 goals in nine games

Alex Stull started all nine games for the Lions in 2020. The attacker led Emmanuel (GA) in goals (31), assists (13), points (44), shots (97) and shots on goal (50). He scored a season-high six goals in the Lions' 14-13 win over Lander on Feb. 12, 2020. Stull's 97 shots were the most of any player in this group.

Thomas Cecere, North Greenville — 30 goals in nine games

North Greenville attacker Thomas Cecere led the Crusaders in goals (30), points (34), shots (91) and shots on goal (56) during the 2020 campaign. The sophomore's six goals against Lynn on Feb. 8, 2020, were the most for any Crusader in a single game last year. Less than a month later, Cecere recorded a season-high seven points, 17 shots and 11 shots on goal against Lander on March 4, 2020.

Zander Torres, District of Columbia — 27 goals in nine games

As a freshman, Zander Torres led the Firebirds in goals (27), points (35) and shots on goal (60) in the 2020 season. But perhaps more impressive is that 60 of his 76 shots (78.9 percent) were on goal. That's incredible accuracy, particularly for a freshman. The midfielder also ranked second on the team in total assists with eight.

Zac Carrigan, Mars Hill — 26 goals in eight games

Zac Carrigan started just three of the eight games he played in last season. But the attacker still led Mars Hill in goals (26), shots (81) and shots on goal (48). Roughly 59.3 percent of his shots were on goal. Carrigan's 31 points were tied for the most on the team with Spencer Andrews. He also chipped in four assists before the season was cut short.