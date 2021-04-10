Men's college lacrosse: Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Duke, Corrigan becomes winningest coach at a single program

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The No. 4 Irish knocked off No. 1 Duke at Arlotta Stadium in commanding fashion, winning by a final score of 13-8. The victory marked win No. 311 at Notre Dame for Baumer Family Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach Kevin Corrigan, making him the winningest head coach at a single program in NCAA DI history.

Morrison Mirer led the attack on Saturday, scoring a season-high four goals, while fellow midfielder Wheaton Jackoboice also posted his first hat trick of the year with three goals.

The story of the game though was Notre Dame’s defense shutting down one of the best attacks in the country to a season-low eight goals.

Sophomore goalie Liam Ententmann also had a day to remember, limiting the Blue Devils to eight goals while making 12 saves.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After Duke scored the opening goal, the Irish scored the next three go up 3-1 with less than five minutes left in the first quarter. The Blue Devils scored the final goal of the period to make it a one-goal game after the opening 15 minutes.

Will Yorke found the back of the net for the first two goals of the second stanza to push the lead to 5-2 but Duke responded with three straight to level the score at 5-5. Notre Dame was able to close the half strongly, scoring twice in the final minute to take a 7-5 lead into the half.

The Blue Devils scored the first goal of the second half and then it was all Irish. Notre Dame went on a 5-0 run over the remainder of the third and first eight minutes of the fourth to take a six-goal lead at 12-6 to put the game away. Duke scored two more goals, including one with eight seconds left to make the final score 13-8.