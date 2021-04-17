Penn State's Mac O’Keefe breaks NCAA goals record, scores overtime winner over Michigan

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — In a game where he set the NCAA career goals record, it was only fitting that Mac O'Keefe scored the game-winner in overtime to give the Penn State men's lacrosse team a 14-13 victory over Michigan on Friday in Panzer Stadium. O'Keefe's sixth goal of the day ended the game with three seconds left in the extra period. Penn State moved to 3-6 on the season, while Michigan dropped to 2-7.

On his second goal of the day, O'Keefe scored the 213th of his career to become the NCAA all-time goals leader, passing Duke's Justin Guterding (2015-18). O'Keefe needed just 64 games to break the record Guterding achieved in 75 games. O'Keefe collected six goals to bring his career total to 216.

O'Keefe also extended his goal streak to 41 games, the most among active players. The New York native has 150 goals in those 41 games.

TJ Malone tied a career high with seven points, including four goals. Canyon Birch contributed two goals, while Dylan Foulds recorded a goal and three assists. Dan Reaume registered a goal and an assists. Jack Kelly and Mark Sickler each had one assist. Aleric Fyock made eight saves in the second half and overtime to secure the win.

Michael Boehm led the Wolverines with three goals. Bryce Clay added two, while Avery Myers and Josh Zawada each contributed a goal and three assists. John Kiracofe made seven stops in goal.

Penn State got on the board early as O'Keefe sniped one into the net off an assist by Foulds at the 12:50 mark of the first quarter. Thirty seconds later, Malone found the net off a dime from O'Keefe to give PSU an early 2-0 advantage.

The Wolverines tied the game with back-to-back goals by Kyle Stephenson and Tyler Papa.

The Nittany Lions re-took the lead on a snipe by Birch, off a feed from Malone, to take advantage of a man-up opportunity. Penn State led 3-2 with 5:32 left in the opening frame.

After a goal by Michigan's Clay, Penn State answered with a tally by Malone, this time off an assist by Jack Kelly, on another extra-man opportunity.

Back-to-back scores by the Wolverines' Boehm gave Michigan a 5-4 lead with 8:29 to go in the first half. Michigan's lead extended to two on a score by Zawada.

The Nittany Lions tied the contest on back-to-back snipes by O'Keefe. The second came off an assist by Malone at the 3:19 mark of the second quarter. Michigan's Boehm found the net with 12 seconds left in the half to give Michigan a 7-6 lead going into the break.

Penn State quickly tied the game early in the third quarter as Malone sent one to the net after a dime from Foulds to even the game at 7-7.

The Wolverines went on a 3-0 run sparked by Jake Bonomi. Michigan added goals by Grant McCurry and Clay to take a 10-7 lead with 8:10 remaining in the third.

O'Keefe stopped the run, scoring off a dish from Reaume at the 6:46 mark. However, Michigan answered with goals by Myers and Ryan Schriber to push their lead to 12-8 with 38 seconds left in the quarter.

Penn State responded with a 5-0 run, ignited on a tally by Birch, finishing off a pass from O'Keefe with eight seconds left in the third quarter.

Two minutes into the fourth, Malone found the net for the fourth time. Reaume scored with 12:47 to go and O'Keefe tied the game at 12-12 with a snipe at the 10:16 mark.

The Nittany Lions took the lead with 5:27 to go as Foulds scored off an assist by Malone. Michigan answered with a tally by Jacob Jackson at the 2:33 mark to end regulation tied 13-13.

With 10 seconds left in overtime, Sickler came off a screen behind the net and found O'Keefe about 20 feet from the net. O'Keefe fired from the underhand slot into the net to end it.

The Nittany Lions finish the regular season next Saturday, April 24 at Ohio State. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ESPNU.