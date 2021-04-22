Tewaaraton Award announces 25 men's and women's 2021 nominees

WASHINGTON, D.C. April 22 – The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the men’s and women’s nominees for the 2021 Tewaaraton Award. The Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the pre-eminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are comprised of premier college coaches and are appointed annually by the Tewaaraton Foundation.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be selected from these groups, to be announced in three weeks at the conclusion of the regular season. Details on the 2021 Tewaaraton Award Winners announcement will be forthcoming in the next few weeks.

The men’s award nominees include players from 15 different schools (led by three each from Denver, Duke, and Virginia) and include 2019 Tewaaraton finalists Maryland’s Jared Bernhardt and Duke’s Michael Sowers. In all, seven men’s players return from 2019’s list of nominees. (Due to COVID-19, the Tewaaraton was not awarded in 2020.)

25 men’s nominees:

Jared Bernhardt, Maryland - Sr., Attack

Will Bowen, North Carolina - Jr., Defense

Jake Carraway, Georgetown - Grad. Student, Attack

Adam Charalambides, Rutgers - Grad. Student, Attack

Jared Conners, Virginia - Sr., Defense

JT Giles-Harris, Duke - Grad. Student, Defense

Chris Gray, North Carolina - Sr., Attack

Jack Hannah, Denver - Sr., Midfield

Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame - Soph., Attack

Jack Kielty, Notre Dame - Grad. Student, Defense

Connor Kirst, Rutgers - Grad. Student, Attack

Charlie Kitchen, Delaware - Grad. Student, Attack

Petey LaSalla, Virginia - Jr., Face Off

Danny Logan, Denver - Grad. Student, SSDM

Matt Moore, Virginia - Sr., Attack

Jackson Morrill, Denver - Grad. Student, Attack

Brendan Nichtern, Army West Point - Jr., Attack

Asher Nolting, High Point - Sr., Attack

Mac O’Keefe, Penn State - Grad. Student, Attack

Stephen Rehfuss, Syracuse - RS Sr., Attack

Joe Robertson, Duke - Sr., Attack

Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh - Jr., Face Off

Michael Sowers, Duke - Grad. Student, Attack

Ryan Tierney, Hofstra - Sr., Attack

Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland - Sr., Attack

MORE: Penn State's Mac O’Keefe breaks NCAA goals record, scores overtime winner over Michigan

This year’s list of women’s nominees features players from 16 different schools, led by North Carolina with four and Northwestern and Syracuse with three apiece. In all, four players return from the 2019 list of nominees.

25 women’s nominees:

Ali Baiocco, Stanford - Sr., Attack

Megan Carney, Syracuse - Jr., Attack

Lizzie Colson, Maryland - Grad. Student, Defense

Sarah Cooper, Syracuse - Jr., Defense

Bridget Deehan, Notre Dame - Sr., Goalie

Olivia Dirks, Penn State - Soph., Midfield

Annie Dyson, Virginia - Jr., Midfield

Molly Garrett, Michigan - Grad. Student, Midfield

Lauren Gilbert, Northwestern - Sr., Attack

Grace Griffin, Maryland - Sr., Midfield

Karson Harris, Drexel - Sr., Midfield

Katie Hoeg, North Carolina - Sr., Attack

Maddie Jenner, Duke - Jr., Attack

Shannon Kavanagh, Florida - Sr., Midfield

Ally Kennedy , Stony Brook - Grad. Student, Midfield

Lindsay McKone, Northwestern - Grad. Student, Midfield

Taylor Moreno, North Carolina - Sr., Goalie

Charlotte North, Boston College - Sr., Attack

Jamie Ortega, North Carolina - Sr., Attack

Livy Rosenzweig, Loyola Maryland - Sr., Attack

Izzy Scane, Northwestern - Jr., Attack

Emma Trenchard, North Carolina - Sr., Defense

Cara Trombetta, Florida - Grad. Student, Defense

Meaghan Tyrrell, Syracuse - Jr., Attack

Sydney Watson, UConn - Sr., Midfield

This year’s initial Tewaaraton Watch Lists were announced March 11. Additions to the Watch Lists were announced on April 2.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced in mid-May prior to the start of the NCAA Championships. The Tewaaraton Award recipients will be chosen after the conclusion of the collegiate lacrosse season.

For more information on the Tewaaraton Foundation visit tewaaraton.com. Please like and follow The Tewaaraton Foundation at facebook.com/tewaaraton, twitter.com/tewaaraton and instagram.com/tewaaraton.

About The Tewaaraton Foundation

Founded at the University Club of Washington, DC and first presented in 2001, the Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the preeminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. Endorsed by the Mohawk Nation Council of Elders and U.S. Lacrosse, the Tewaaraton Award symbolizes lacrosse’s centuries-old roots in Native American heritage. The Tewaaraton Foundation ensures the integrity and advances the mission of this award. Each year, the Tewaaraton Award celebrates one of the six tribal nations of the Iroquois Confederacy – the Mohawk, Cayuga, Oneida, Onondaga, Seneca and Tuscarora – and presents two scholarships to students of Native American descent. To learn more about The Tewaaraton Foundation, please visit www.tewaaraton.com.