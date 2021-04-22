🏐 Volleyball

🏆 No. 2 Kentucky to face No. 4 Texas in the national title match

How Texas swept No. 1 Wisconsin

DIII men's volleyball championship semis are set
lacrosse-men-d1 flag

The Tewaaraton Award | April 22, 2021

Tewaaraton Award announces 25 men's and women's 2021 nominees

Watch the fastest OT game-winners in NCAA men's lacrosse title game history

WASHINGTON, D.C. April 22 – The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the men’s and women’s nominees for the 2021 Tewaaraton Award. The Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the pre-eminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are comprised of premier college coaches and are appointed annually by the Tewaaraton Foundation.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be selected from these groups, to be announced in three weeks at the conclusion of the regular season. Details on the 2021 Tewaaraton Award Winners announcement will be forthcoming in the next few weeks.

The men’s award nominees include players from 15 different schools (led by three each from Denver, Duke, and Virginia) and include 2019 Tewaaraton finalists Maryland’s Jared Bernhardt and Duke’s Michael Sowers. In all, seven men’s players return from 2019’s list of nominees. (Due to COVID-19, the Tewaaraton was not awarded in 2020.)

25 men’s nominees:

Jared Bernhardt, Maryland - Sr., Attack
Will Bowen, North Carolina - Jr., Defense
Jake Carraway, Georgetown - Grad. Student, Attack
Adam Charalambides, Rutgers - Grad. Student, Attack
Jared Conners, Virginia - Sr., Defense
JT Giles-Harris, Duke - Grad. Student, Defense
Chris Gray, North Carolina - Sr., Attack
Jack Hannah, Denver - Sr., Midfield
Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame - Soph., Attack
Jack Kielty, Notre Dame - Grad. Student, Defense
Connor Kirst, Rutgers - Grad. Student, Attack
Charlie Kitchen, Delaware - Grad. Student, Attack
Petey LaSalla, Virginia - Jr., Face Off
Danny Logan, Denver - Grad. Student, SSDM
Matt Moore, Virginia - Sr., Attack
Jackson Morrill, Denver - Grad. Student, Attack
Brendan Nichtern, Army West Point - Jr., Attack
Asher Nolting, High Point - Sr., Attack
Mac O’Keefe, Penn State - Grad. Student, Attack
Stephen Rehfuss, Syracuse - RS Sr., Attack
Joe Robertson, Duke - Sr., Attack
Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh - Jr., Face Off
Michael Sowers, Duke - Grad. Student, Attack
Ryan Tierney, Hofstra - Sr., Attack
Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland - Sr., Attack

MORE: Penn State's Mac O’Keefe breaks NCAA goals record, scores overtime winner over Michigan

This year’s list of women’s nominees features players from 16 different schools, led by North Carolina with four and Northwestern and Syracuse with three apiece. In all, four players return from the 2019 list of nominees.

25 women’s nominees:

Ali Baiocco, Stanford - Sr., Attack
Megan Carney, Syracuse - Jr., Attack
Lizzie Colson, Maryland - Grad. Student, Defense
Sarah Cooper, Syracuse - Jr., Defense
Bridget Deehan, Notre Dame - Sr., Goalie
Olivia Dirks, Penn State - Soph., Midfield
Annie Dyson, Virginia - Jr., Midfield
Molly Garrett, Michigan - Grad. Student, Midfield
Lauren Gilbert, Northwestern - Sr., Attack
Grace Griffin, Maryland - Sr., Midfield
Karson Harris, Drexel - Sr., Midfield
Katie Hoeg, North Carolina - Sr., Attack
Maddie Jenner, Duke - Jr., Attack
Shannon Kavanagh, Florida - Sr., Midfield
Ally Kennedy , Stony Brook  - Grad. Student, Midfield
Lindsay McKone, Northwestern - Grad. Student, Midfield
Taylor Moreno, North Carolina - Sr., Goalie
Charlotte North, Boston College - Sr., Attack
Jamie Ortega, North Carolina - Sr., Attack
Livy Rosenzweig, Loyola Maryland - Sr., Attack
Izzy Scane, Northwestern - Jr., Attack
Emma Trenchard, North Carolina - Sr., Defense
Cara Trombetta, Florida - Grad. Student, Defense
Meaghan Tyrrell, Syracuse - Jr., Attack
Sydney Watson, UConn - Sr., Midfield

This year’s initial Tewaaraton Watch Lists were announced March 11. Additions to the Watch Lists were announced on April 2.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced in mid-May prior to the start of the NCAA Championships. The Tewaaraton Award recipients will be chosen after the conclusion of the collegiate lacrosse season.

For more information on the Tewaaraton Foundation visit tewaaraton.com. Please like and follow The Tewaaraton Foundation at facebook.com/tewaaraton, twitter.com/tewaaraton and instagram.com/tewaaraton.

About The Tewaaraton Foundation

Founded at the University Club of Washington, DC and first presented in 2001, the Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the preeminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. Endorsed by the Mohawk Nation Council of Elders and U.S. Lacrosse, the Tewaaraton Award symbolizes lacrosse’s centuries-old roots in Native American heritage. The Tewaaraton Foundation ensures the integrity and advances the mission of this award. Each year, the Tewaaraton Award celebrates one of the six tribal nations of the Iroquois Confederacy – the Mohawk, Cayuga, Oneida, Onondaga, Seneca and Tuscarora – and presents two scholarships to students of Native American descent. To learn more about The Tewaaraton Foundation, please visit www.tewaaraton.com.

Tewaaraton Award: History of the college lacrosse honor

Here is the background and list of winners of the Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the best individual player in NCAA men's and women's lacrosse.
READ MORE

Men's college lacrosse: Penn State's Mac O’Keefe breaks NCAA goals record, scores overtime winner over Michigan

Penn State men's lacrosse attacker Mac O’Keefe used a six-goal showing against Michigan, including the game-winner in OT, to set the NCAA career goal record with 216.
READ MORE

Men's college lacrosse: Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Duke, Corrigan becomes winningest coach at a single program

Notre Dame took down No. 1 Duke 13-8 in Saturday's matchup, making head coach Kevin Corrigan the winningest head coach at a single program in NCAA DI history.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners