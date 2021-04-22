The Tewaaraton Award | April 22, 2021 Tewaaraton Award announces 25 men's and women's 2021 nominees Watch the fastest OT game-winners in NCAA men's lacrosse title game history Share WASHINGTON, D.C. April 22 – The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the men’s and women’s nominees for the 2021 Tewaaraton Award. The Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the pre-eminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are comprised of premier college coaches and are appointed annually by the Tewaaraton Foundation. Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be selected from these groups, to be announced in three weeks at the conclusion of the regular season. Details on the 2021 Tewaaraton Award Winners announcement will be forthcoming in the next few weeks. The men’s award nominees include players from 15 different schools (led by three each from Denver, Duke, and Virginia) and include 2019 Tewaaraton finalists Maryland’s Jared Bernhardt and Duke’s Michael Sowers. In all, seven men’s players return from 2019’s list of nominees. (Due to COVID-19, the Tewaaraton was not awarded in 2020.) 25 men’s nominees: Jared Bernhardt, Maryland - Sr., Attack Will Bowen, North Carolina - Jr., Defense Jake Carraway, Georgetown - Grad. Student, Attack Adam Charalambides, Rutgers - Grad. Student, Attack Jared Conners, Virginia - Sr., Defense JT Giles-Harris, Duke - Grad. Student, Defense Chris Gray, North Carolina - Sr., Attack Jack Hannah, Denver - Sr., Midfield Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame - Soph., Attack Jack Kielty, Notre Dame - Grad. Student, Defense Connor Kirst, Rutgers - Grad. Student, Attack Charlie Kitchen, Delaware - Grad. Student, Attack Petey LaSalla, Virginia - Jr., Face Off Danny Logan, Denver - Grad. Student, SSDM Matt Moore, Virginia - Sr., Attack Jackson Morrill, Denver - Grad. Student, Attack Brendan Nichtern, Army West Point - Jr., Attack Asher Nolting, High Point - Sr., Attack Mac O’Keefe, Penn State - Grad. Student, Attack Stephen Rehfuss, Syracuse - RS Sr., Attack Joe Robertson, Duke - Sr., Attack Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh - Jr., Face Off Michael Sowers, Duke - Grad. Student, Attack Ryan Tierney, Hofstra - Sr., Attack Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland - Sr., Attack MORE: Penn State's Mac O’Keefe breaks NCAA goals record, scores overtime winner over Michigan This year’s list of women’s nominees features players from 16 different schools, led by North Carolina with four and Northwestern and Syracuse with three apiece. In all, four players return from the 2019 list of nominees. 25 women’s nominees: Ali Baiocco, Stanford - Sr., Attack Megan Carney, Syracuse - Jr., Attack Lizzie Colson, Maryland - Grad. Student, Defense Sarah Cooper, Syracuse - Jr., Defense Bridget Deehan, Notre Dame - Sr., Goalie Olivia Dirks, Penn State - Soph., Midfield Annie Dyson, Virginia - Jr., Midfield Molly Garrett, Michigan - Grad. Student, Midfield Lauren Gilbert, Northwestern - Sr., Attack Grace Griffin, Maryland - Sr., Midfield Karson Harris, Drexel - Sr., Midfield Katie Hoeg, North Carolina - Sr., Attack Maddie Jenner, Duke - Jr., Attack Shannon Kavanagh, Florida - Sr., Midfield Ally Kennedy , Stony Brook - Grad. Student, Midfield Lindsay McKone, Northwestern - Grad. Student, Midfield Taylor Moreno, North Carolina - Sr., Goalie Charlotte North, Boston College - Sr., Attack Jamie Ortega, North Carolina - Sr., Attack Livy Rosenzweig, Loyola Maryland - Sr., Attack Izzy Scane, Northwestern - Jr., Attack Emma Trenchard, North Carolina - Sr., Defense Cara Trombetta, Florida - Grad. This year's initial Tewaaraton Watch Lists were announced March 11. Additions to the Watch Lists were announced on April 2. Five men's and five women's finalists will be announced in mid-May prior to the start of the NCAA Championships. The Tewaaraton Award recipients will be chosen after the conclusion of the collegiate lacrosse season. For more information on the Tewaaraton Foundation visit tewaaraton.com. Endorsed by the Mohawk Nation Council of Elders and U.S. Lacrosse, the Tewaaraton Award symbolizes lacrosse’s centuries-old roots in Native American heritage. The Tewaaraton Foundation ensures the integrity and advances the mission of this award. Each year, the Tewaaraton Award celebrates one of the six tribal nations of the Iroquois Confederacy – the Mohawk, Cayuga, Oneida, Onondaga, Seneca and Tuscarora – and presents two scholarships to students of Native American descent. To learn more about The Tewaaraton Foundation, please visit www.tewaaraton.com. Tewaaraton Award: History of the college lacrosse honor Here is the background and list of winners of the Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the best individual player in NCAA men's and women's lacrosse. 