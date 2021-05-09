2021 NCAA Division I men's lacrosse championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Committee announced the field for its championship tournament today.

The following conferences and their representatives received automatic qualification:

Conference representative America East Conference Vermont Big East Conference Georgetown Big Ten Conference Maryland Colonial Athletic Association Drexel Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Monmouth Northeast Conference Bryant Patriot League Lehigh Southern Conference High Point

The remainder of the field was selected at large: Denver, Duke, Loyola Maryland, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia.

The eight, first-round contests will be held the weekend of May 15-16 on the campuses of Denver, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.

North Carolina received the No. 1 overall seed and will host Monmouth, May 15 at Noon Eastern. No. 2 seed Duke will play High Point on May 16 at 5 p.m. Eastern in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maryland, the No. 3 seed, will host Vermont May 16 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern. Virginia is the No. 4 seed and will host Bryant May 16 at Noon Eastern.

The No. 5 seed Georgetown Hoyas will play Syracuse May 15 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern in College Park, Md. As the No. 6 seed, Notre Dame will play Drexel May 15 at Denver’s Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium at 5 p.m. Eastern in Denver. No. 7 Denver will host Loyola Maryland May 16 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, while the No. 8 seed Lehigh will play Rutgers May 15 at 2:30 Eastern in Charlottesville, Va. at Klockner Stadium.

All Division I first round games will be televised on ESPNU. The quarterfinal games will all be televised on ESPNU on May 22 at James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York and May 23 at Arlotta Family Lacrosse Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The Division I semifinal and championship games, and the Division II and III championship games, will be held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., May 29-31 and hosted by Fairfield University. The Division I semifinals will be televised live on ESPN2 starting at Noon Eastern time, May 29. The championship game will be televised live on ESPN2 starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time, May 31.

For additional information, including purchasing tickets for each round of the lacrosse championship, game times and location, please visit NCAA.com/lacrosse.