2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Championship Selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Championship. The championship provides for a 10-team tournament. Five teams from each of the two regions (North and South) are selected to participate in the men's lacrosse championship. Except for the championship game, all games will be played at a predetermined campus site. First round competition is scheduled for Friday, May 14. The first round and quarterfinal sites and team matchups are as follows:

North Region | Host: Mercyhurst University

First Round (4) Seton Hill (11-2) vs. (5) St. Anselm (12-1)

Quarterfinals (1) Le Moyne (12-0) vs. Winner of (4) Seton Hill vs. (5) St. Anselm

(2) Mercy (9-1) vs. (3) Mercyhurst (12-1)

South Region | Host: Lenoir-Rhyne University

First Round (4) Mount Olive (11-2) vs. (5) Tampa (9-0)

Quarterfinals (1) Lenoir-Rhyne (13-1) vs. Winner of (4) Mount Olive vs. (5) Tampa

(2) Wingate (11-2) vs. (3) UIndy (10-2)

The winners of the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals on Sunday, May 23, at Mercyhurst and Lenoir-Rhyne. This year’s finalists will advance to East Hartford, Connecticut for the championship game at Rentschler Field, which will be played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, May 30, and shown via web stream on NCAA.com. That game will be followed by the Division III championship at 4 p.m. Eastern time, which can also be seen on NCAA.com. The Division I semifinals and championship are Saturday, May 29 and Monday, May 31 at the same site.

For more information about the NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Championship, go to NCAA.com.