2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Championship Selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Championship.

The championship provides for a 31-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 28 conference champions, which form “Pool A.” One team is selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining two teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference’s AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

Except for the championship game, all games will be played at a predetermined campus site. First round competition will be held on Saturday, May 15 with the winners advancing to play in the second round on Sunday, May 16. The eight remaining teams will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 22 with the winners advancing to play in the semifinals on Sunday, May 23.

This year’s finalists will advance to Hartford, Connecticut for the championship game at Rentschler Field, which will be played at 4 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, May 26, and shown via web stream on NCAA.com. That game will be preceded by the Division II championship at 1 p.m. Eastern time, which can also be seen on NCAA.com. The Division I semifinals and championship are Saturday, May 29 and Monday, May 31 at the same site.

For more information about the NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Championship, go to NCAA.com.

The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification (AQ):

REGION I - Automatic Qualifiers Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott (12-2) Great Northeast Athletic Conference Lasell (10-2) Little East Conference Boston (9-0) NESCAC Tufts (6-0) NEWMAC Babson (5-0) North Atlantic Conference SUNY Poly (10-0)

REGION II - Automatic Qualifiers Empire 8 St. John Fisher (11-3) Liberty League RIT (10-0) Skyline Conference SUNY Maritime (8-0) State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland (10-3)

REGION III - Automatic Qualifiers Atlantic East Conference Cabrini (10-2) Centennial Conference Franklin & Marshall (7-0) Coast-To-Coast Conference Salisbury (13-1) Salisbury (13-1) Colonial States Athletic Conference Kean (10-1) Landmark Conference Catholic (8-0) Catholic (8-0) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth York (PA) (14-1) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens (13-2)

REGION IV - Automatic Qualifiers Heartland Collegiate Men’s Lacrosse Conference Transylvania (13-2) North Coast Athletic Conference Denison (8-1) Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll (14-1) John Carroll (14-1) Old Dominion Athletic Conference Lynchburg (16-2) Lynchburg (16-2) Presidents’ Athletic Conference Grove City (11-1) USA South Athletic Conference Pfeiffer (12-1)

REGION V - Automatic Qualifiers College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Ill. Wesleyan (13-1) Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope (12-1) Midwest Lacrosse Conference Northwestern-St. Paul (7-3) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Benedictine (IL) (13-2) Southern Athletic Association Centre (11-1)

POOL B SELECTIONS Colorado Col. (11-3)