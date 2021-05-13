DIII lacrosse: Christopher Newport vs. Endicott ruled no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols

The NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Committee has declared the Christopher Newport-Endicott first-round NCAA tournament game scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Stevenson a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. Endicott withdrew due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

As a result, Christopher Newport will advance to the second round of the Division III Men’s Lacrosse Championship on Sunday, where it will play the winner of the Stevenson-Kean first-round matchup.

The committee regrets that Endicott’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to compete in a national tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, no further details will be provided.