NCAA.org | May 13, 2021 DIII lacrosse: Christopher Newport vs. Endicott ruled no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols DIII men's lacrosse: 2021 selection show Share The NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Committee has declared the Christopher Newport-Endicott first-round NCAA tournament game scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Stevenson a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. Endicott withdrew due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. FOLLOW LIVE: Here's our live coverage of the 2021 DIII men's lacrosse championship As a result, Christopher Newport will advance to the second round of the Division III Men’s Lacrosse Championship on Sunday, where it will play the winner of the Stevenson-Kean first-round matchup. The committee regrets that Endicott’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to compete in a national tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, no further details will be provided. 5 things to know before the first round of the 2021 men's lacrosse tournament The 16-team NCAA DI men's lacrosse tournament starts on Saturday. Here's what you need to know. READ MORE 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Championship Selections The NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2021 DIII men’s lacrosse championship. READ MORE 2021 NCAA Division I men's lacrosse championship selections The NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Committee announced the field for its 2021 championship tournament today. READ MORE