CHAMPS 🏆:

TODAY

DI baseball | Super regionals

Previewing every super regional

DI outdoor track & field championship | Day 3

Watch live: DII baseball
lacrosse-men-d1 flag

The Tewaaraton Award | June 5, 2021

Charlotte North and Jared Bernhardt win 2021 Tewaaraton Award

Charlotte North breaks single-season goals record in BC's title win

Boston College attacker Charlotte North and University of Maryland attackman Jared Bernhardt are the women’s and men’s winners of the 2021 Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the top female and top male college lacrosse players in the United States.

Senior Charlotte North set the NCAA’s single-season record for goals this year with 102, including six in the NCAA Championship Game. She finished as the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player and also ranked third nationally in goals per game (4.86) and eighth nationally in both draw controls per game and shooting percentage (.630), helping to lead the Eagles to their first NCAA championship in women’s lacrosse. The Dallas, Tex. native (Episcopal School) set the ACC record for goals in a game this year with 10 and Boston College’s record for goals in an NCAA Tournament game with eight. She was first-team All-ACC, first-team IWLCA All-Northeast Region, and a first-team All-American by both Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse this season.

WATCH: Full fourth quarter of epic Virginia-Maryland 2021 men's title game

Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Jared Bernhardt finished No. 1 in the country in both points per game (6.19) and goals per game (4.44) for the NCAA Finalist Terrapins. His record-setting season ranks No. 1 at Maryland in both points (99) and goals (71), and his 33 career goals in the NCAA Tournament broke Frank Urso’s UM record that had stood since 1976. The Longwood, Fla. native (Lake Brantley) now owns Maryland’s career records for goals (202) and points (290). With nine games of five or more goals this year, Bernhardt was named a first-team All-American by Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse and won the USILA’s Lt. Raymond Enners Memorial Nation’s Most Outstanding Player Award.

Men's Recipients

Year winner position school
2019 Patrick Spencer Attack Loyola
2018 Ben Reeves Attack Yale
2017 Matt Rambo Attack Maryland
2016 Dylan Molloy Attack Brown
2015 Lyle Thompson Attack Albany
2014 Lyle Thompson, Miles Thompson Attack Albany
2013 Rob Pannell Attack Cornell
2012 Peter Baum Attack Colgate
2011 Steele Stanwick Attack Virginia
2010 Ned Crotty Midfield Duke
2009 Max Seibald Attack Cornell
2008 Mike Leveille Attack Syracuse
2007 Matt Danowski Attack Duke
2006 Matt Ward Attack Virginia
2005 Kyle Harrison Midfield Johns Hopkins
2004 Michael Powell Attack Syracuse
2003 Chris Rotelli Midfield Virginia
2002 Michael Powell Attack Syracuse
2001 Doug Shanahan Midfield Hofstra

Women's Recipients

year Winner Position school
2019 Megan Taylor Goalie Maryland
2018 Sam Apuzzo Attack Boston College
2017 Zoe Stukenberg Midfield Maryland
2016 Taylor Cummings Midfield Maryland
2015 Taylor Cummings Midfield Maryland
2014 Taylor Cummings Midfield Maryland
2013 Katie Schwarzmann Midfield Maryland
2012 Katie Schwarzmann Midfield Maryland
2011 Shannon Smith Attack Northwestern
2010 Caitlyn McFadden Midfield Maryland
2009 Hannah Nielsen Midfield Northwestern
2008 Hannah Nielsen Midfield Northwestern
2007 Kristen Kjellman Midfield Northwestern
2006 Kristen Kjellman Midfield Northwestern
2005 Katie Chrest Attack Duke
2004 Amy Appelt Midfield Virginia
2003 Rachael Becker Defense Princeton
2002 Erin Elbe Attack Georgetown
2001 Jen Adams Attack Maryland

2021 ACC softball preview: Florida State leads deep conference

Here's our 2021 ACC softball preview, including why Florida State is the favorite to win the conference title.
READ MORE

2021 ACC baseball preview: Led by Louisville, the conference is deeper than ever

The ACC has never been more loaded with legitimate postseason contenders. In fact, all 14 teams in the conference appear to have regional-caliber rosters — in any other year.
READ MORE

2021 ACC football schedule: Games, dates, matchups

This is a team-by-team schedule for the 2021 ACC college football season.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners