Charlotte North and Jared Bernhardt win 2021 Tewaaraton Award

Boston College attacker Charlotte North and University of Maryland attackman Jared Bernhardt are the women’s and men’s winners of the 2021 Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the top female and top male college lacrosse players in the United States.

Senior Charlotte North set the NCAA’s single-season record for goals this year with 102, including six in the NCAA Championship Game. She finished as the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player and also ranked third nationally in goals per game (4.86) and eighth nationally in both draw controls per game and shooting percentage (.630), helping to lead the Eagles to their first NCAA championship in women’s lacrosse. The Dallas, Tex. native (Episcopal School) set the ACC record for goals in a game this year with 10 and Boston College’s record for goals in an NCAA Tournament game with eight. She was first-team All-ACC, first-team IWLCA All-Northeast Region, and a first-team All-American by both Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse this season.

Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Jared Bernhardt finished No. 1 in the country in both points per game (6.19) and goals per game (4.44) for the NCAA Finalist Terrapins. His record-setting season ranks No. 1 at Maryland in both points (99) and goals (71), and his 33 career goals in the NCAA Tournament broke Frank Urso’s UM record that had stood since 1976. The Longwood, Fla. native (Lake Brantley) now owns Maryland’s career records for goals (202) and points (290). With nine games of five or more goals this year, Bernhardt was named a first-team All-American by Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse and won the USILA’s Lt. Raymond Enners Memorial Nation’s Most Outstanding Player Award.

Men's Recipients

Year winner position school 2019 Patrick Spencer Attack Loyola 2018 Ben Reeves Attack Yale 2017 Matt Rambo Attack Maryland 2016 Dylan Molloy Attack Brown 2015 Lyle Thompson Attack Albany 2014 Lyle Thompson, Miles Thompson Attack Albany 2013 Rob Pannell Attack Cornell 2012 Peter Baum Attack Colgate 2011 Steele Stanwick Attack Virginia 2010 Ned Crotty Midfield Duke 2009 Max Seibald Attack Cornell 2008 Mike Leveille Attack Syracuse 2007 Matt Danowski Attack Duke 2006 Matt Ward Attack Virginia 2005 Kyle Harrison Midfield Johns Hopkins 2004 Michael Powell Attack Syracuse 2003 Chris Rotelli Midfield Virginia 2002 Michael Powell Attack Syracuse 2001 Doug Shanahan Midfield Hofstra

Women's Recipients