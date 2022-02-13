Jacksonville men's lacrosse upsets No. 3 Duke on the road

Durham, N.C. — The Jacksonville Men's Lacrosse program traveled to Durham, N.C. and upset the Duke Blue Devils, Sunday afternoon at Koskinen Stadium.

Max Waldbaum's four-goal effort and Jack Dolan's hat trick fueled the Dolphin attack offensively. Two goals apiece from Jacob Greiner and Tyler Corpora, as well as a goal each from Jeremy Winston, Reid Smith and Bo BowHunter rounded out the scoring for JU. Luke Millican earned the victory between the pipes for Jacksonville, stopping 10 shots in the historic victory.

Dyson Williams' hat trick led the Blue Devil effort offensively. Mike Adler took the decision in goal for Duke, stopping 16 shots in defeat.

Waldbaum kicked off the afternoon for Jacksonville finding the back of the net four minutes into the contest. Following two consecutive Duke goals, Jacksonville would score two straight of their own, courtesy of Winston and Dolan. After trading goals back-and-forth, the score was knotted at four entering the second quarter.

Duke scored their only goal of the frame at the 9:06 mark, however, the Dolphins responded with a 3-0 run to end the half, leading 7-5 entering the break.

Coming out of the locker room, Dolan scored back-to-back goals, and Greiner followed with one of his own, to extend the Dolphin lead to five, 10-5. Duke would end the frame scoring two of the final three goals, but the Dolphins would enter the fourth leading by four, 11-7.

Corpora's second goal of the day and BowHunter's score would stretch the green and white advantage to six, its largest of the victory. The Blue Devils would end the game on a 5-1 run, but it would not be enough as Jacksonville prevailed, 14-12.