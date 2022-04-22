2022 men’s and women’s lacrosse Tewaaraton Award nominees announced

The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the 2022 men’s and women’s Tewaaraton Award Nominees Presented by AXIA Time. The Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the pre-eminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are comprised of premier college coaches and are appointed annually by the Tewaaraton Foundation.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be selected from these groups, to be announced in three weeks at the conclusion of the regular season.

The men’s Tewaaraton Award Nominees Presented by AXIA Time include players from 19 different schools, led by three each from Georgetown and Maryland. In all, nine men’s players return from last year’s list of nominees, including 2021 finalists Chris Gray (UNC) and Patrick Kavanagh (Notre Dame).

25 men's nominees

Will Bowen, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Defense

Matt Brandau, Yale – Jr., Attack

Graham Bundy Jr., Georgetown – Jr., Midfield

Zach Cole, Saint Joseph’s – Sr., Face Off

Tucker Dordevic, Syracuse – Sr., Midfield

Chris Gray, North Carolina – Grad. Student, Attack

Sam Handley, Pennsylvania – Sr., Midfield

Jack Hannah, Denver – Grad. Student, Midfield

Cole Kastner, Virginia – Soph., Defense

Patrick Kavanagh, Notre Dame – Jr., Attack

Colin Kirst, Rutgers – Grad. Student, Goalie

Ryan Lanchbury, Richmond – Grad. Student, Attack

Brett Makar, Maryland – Sr., Defense

Owen McElroy, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Goalie

Jack Myers, Ohio State – Sr., Attack

Brendan Nichtern, Army West Point – Sr., Attack

Asher Nolting, High Point – Grad. Student, Attack

Brennan O’Neill, Duke – Soph., Attack

Erik Peters, Princeton – Sr., Goalie

John Piatelli, Cornell – Sr., Attack

Ross Scott, Rutgers – Jr., Attack

Connor Shellenberger, Virginia – Soph., Attack

Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh – Sr., Face Off

Luke Wierman, Maryland – Jr., Face Off

Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland – Fifth Year Senior, Attack

This year’s list of women’s Tewaaraton Award Nominees Presented by AXIA Time features players from 15 different schools, led by North Carolina with four and Maryland with three. In all, 10 players return from the 2021 list of nominees, including last year’s winner Charlotte North (Boston College), and returning finalists Taylor Moreno (UNC) and Jamie Ortega (UNC).

25 women's nominees

Catriona Barry, Duke – Grad. Student, Attack

Abby Bosco, Maryland – Grad. Student, Defense

Sarah Cooper, Syracuse – Sr., Defense

Aurora Cordingley, Maryland – Grad. Student, Attack

Katie Detwiler, Loyola – Sr., Defense

Lauren Gilbert, Northwestern – Grad. Student, Attack

Jill Girardi, Northwestern – Grad. Student, Midfield

Maddie Jenner, Duke – Sr., Attack

Ellie Masera, Stony Brook – Soph., Midfield

Ally Mastroianni, North Carolina – Grad. Student, Midfield

Taylor Moreno, North Carolina – Grad. Student, Goalie

Charlotte North, Boston College – Grad. Student, Attack

Jamie Ortega, North Carolina – Sr., Attack

Danielle Pavinelli, Florida – Soph., Attack

Isabella Peterson, James Madison – Soph., Attack

Livy Rosenzweig, Loyola – Grad. Student, Attack

Kyla Sears, Princeton – Sr., Attack

Belle Smith, Boston College – Soph., Midfield

Cassidy Spilis, Rutgers – Jr., Midfield

Emily Sterling, Maryland – Jr., Goalie

Sam Thacker, Denver – Jr., Defense

Emma Trenchard, North Carolina – Sr., Defense

Meaghan Tyrrell, Syracuse – Sr., Attack

Sydney Watson, UConn – 5th year, Midfield

Arielle Weissman, Michigan – Grad. Student, Goalie

The 2022 Tewaaraton Watch Lists Presented by AXIA Time were first unveiled Feb. 10, with additions announced March 10 and April 1. The five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced in early May and will be invited to the Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C., on June 2.