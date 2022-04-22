The Tewaarton Award | April 22, 2022 2022 men’s and women’s lacrosse Tewaaraton Award nominees announced How last year's lacrosse player of the year became Ferris State's QB1 Share The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the 2022 men’s and women’s Tewaaraton Award Nominees Presented by AXIA Time. The Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the pre-eminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are comprised of premier college coaches and are appointed annually by the Tewaaraton Foundation. Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be selected from these groups, to be announced in three weeks at the conclusion of the regular season. HISTORY: Every DI men's lacrosse champion since 1971 The men’s Tewaaraton Award Nominees Presented by AXIA Time include players from 19 different schools, led by three each from Georgetown and Maryland. In all, nine men’s players return from last year’s list of nominees, including 2021 finalists Chris Gray (UNC) and Patrick Kavanagh (Notre Dame). 25 men's nominees Will Bowen, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Defense Matt Brandau, Yale – Jr., Attack Graham Bundy Jr., Georgetown – Jr., Midfield Zach Cole, Saint Joseph’s – Sr., Face Off Tucker Dordevic, Syracuse – Sr., Midfield Chris Gray, North Carolina – Grad. Student, Attack Sam Handley, Pennsylvania – Sr., Midfield Jack Hannah, Denver – Grad. Student, Midfield Cole Kastner, Virginia – Soph., Defense Patrick Kavanagh, Notre Dame – Jr., Attack Colin Kirst, Rutgers – Grad. Student, Goalie Ryan Lanchbury, Richmond – Grad. Student, Attack Brett Makar, Maryland – Sr., Defense Owen McElroy, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Goalie Jack Myers, Ohio State – Sr., Attack Brendan Nichtern, Army West Point – Sr., Attack Asher Nolting, High Point – Grad. Student, Attack Brennan O’Neill, Duke – Soph., Attack Erik Peters, Princeton – Sr., Goalie John Piatelli, Cornell – Sr., Attack Ross Scott, Rutgers – Jr., Attack Connor Shellenberger, Virginia – Soph., Attack Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh – Sr., Face Off Luke Wierman, Maryland – Jr., Face Off Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland – Fifth Year Senior, Attack HISTORY: Every DI women's lacrosse champion since 1982 This year’s list of women’s Tewaaraton Award Nominees Presented by AXIA Time features players from 15 different schools, led by North Carolina with four and Maryland with three. In all, 10 players return from the 2021 list of nominees, including last year’s winner Charlotte North (Boston College), and returning finalists Taylor Moreno (UNC) and Jamie Ortega (UNC). 25 women's nominees Catriona Barry, Duke – Grad. Student, Attack Abby Bosco, Maryland – Grad. Student, Defense Sarah Cooper, Syracuse – Sr., Defense Aurora Cordingley, Maryland – Grad. Student, Attack Katie Detwiler, Loyola – Sr., Defense Lauren Gilbert, Northwestern – Grad. Student, Attack Jill Girardi, Northwestern – Grad. Student, Midfield Maddie Jenner, Duke – Sr., Attack Ellie Masera, Stony Brook – Soph., Midfield Ally Mastroianni, North Carolina – Grad. Student, Midfield Taylor Moreno, North Carolina – Grad. Student, Goalie Charlotte North, Boston College – Grad. Student, Attack Jamie Ortega, North Carolina – Sr., Attack Danielle Pavinelli, Florida – Soph., Attack Isabella Peterson, James Madison – Soph., Attack Livy Rosenzweig, Loyola – Grad. Student, Attack Kyla Sears, Princeton – Sr., Attack Belle Smith, Boston College – Soph., Midfield Cassidy Spilis, Rutgers – Jr., Midfield Emily Sterling, Maryland – Jr., Goalie Sam Thacker, Denver – Jr., Defense Emma Trenchard, North Carolina – Sr., Defense Meaghan Tyrrell, Syracuse – Sr., Attack Sydney Watson, UConn – 5th year, Midfield Arielle Weissman, Michigan – Grad. Student, Goalie The 2022 Tewaaraton Watch Lists Presented by AXIA Time were first unveiled Feb. 10, with additions announced March 10 and April 1. The five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced in early May and will be invited to the Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C., on June 2. WATCH: Clutch goal with 5 seconds left gives BU men's lacrosse its first-ever Patriot League regular season title BU men's lacrosse's Timmy Ley scored the game-winning goal on Saturday to ensure the Terriers won their first-ever regular-season title in the Patriot League. READ MORE 2022 NCAA DI men's lacrosse tournament: Printable bracket .PDF Here is the official printable bracket for the 2022 NCAA DI men's lacrosse tournament, which begins May 11 and will crown a champion in East Hartford, Conn. on May 30. READ MORE Richmond men's lacrosse shocks No. 2 Virginia for statement win Richmond men's lacrosse earned its highest-ranked win in program history, shocking defending champion No. 2 Virginia in a 17-13 statement win. READ MORE