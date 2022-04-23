WATCH: Clutch goal with 5 seconds left gives BU men's lacrosse its first-ever Patriot League regular season title

It didn't matter that Lehigh had two defenders on BU men's lacrosse captain Timmy Ley. He was going to find a way to score.

So, with the score knotted up, 8-8, Ley received the ball from Matt Hilburn, moved to his right and then fired behind his back to the left. The ball went straight in and BU led 9-8 with five seconds to play in the game. The Terriers won by that score, giving No. 15 BU its first-ever Patriot League regular-season title.

Check out the play:

So fitting that our two captains connected to give us our first-ever Patriot League regular-season title. They've been outstanding leaders all year. pic.twitter.com/BZrrqHpDqy — BU Men's Lacrosse (@TerrierMLAX) April 23, 2022

Here's another angle of the clutch game-winner, from field level:

TIMMY LEY JUST WON US THE REGULAR SEASON TITLE!! pic.twitter.com/d7yMPRsVC5 — BU Men's Lacrosse (@TerrierMLAX) April 23, 2022

BU still has one regular season game to play. It comes on April 29 against Army . The Patriot League tournament will begin May 3.