Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | April 25, 2022 WATCH: Clutch goal with 5 seconds left gives BU men's lacrosse its first-ever Patriot League regular season title Christie Allen | Hudson Road Photography Share It didn't matter that Lehigh had two defenders on BU men's lacrosse captain Timmy Ley. He was going to find a way to score. So, with the score knotted up, 8-8, Ley received the ball from Matt Hilburn, moved to his right and then fired behind his back to the left. The ball went straight in and BU led 9-8 with five seconds to play in the game. The Terriers won by that score, giving No. 15 BU its first-ever Patriot League regular-season title. Check out the play: So fitting that our two captains connected to give us our first-ever Patriot League regular-season title. They've been outstanding leaders all year. pic.twitter.com/BZrrqHpDqy— BU Men's Lacrosse (@TerrierMLAX) April 23, 2022 Here's another angle of the clutch game-winner, from field level: TIMMY LEY JUST WON US THE REGULAR SEASON TITLE!! pic.twitter.com/d7yMPRsVC5— BU Men's Lacrosse (@TerrierMLAX) April 23, 2022 BU still has one regular season game to play. It comes on April 29 against Army . The Patriot League tournament will begin May 3. WATCH: Boston University men's ice hockey's Skoog makes incredible lacrosse-style goal Boston University's Wilmer Skoog made an incredible lacrosse style goal. Watch the play here. READ MORE Where the Miracle on Ice Olympic team played college hockey Here's where the members of the 1980 Miracle on Ice Olympic hockey team played college hockey. READ MORE College hockey: 11 numbers to know in Beanpot tournament history The 69th annual Beanpot tournament kicks off Feb. 7 with a doubleheader. Here are some numbers you should know. READ MORE