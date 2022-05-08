2022 NCAA DII men's lacrosse championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Championship.

BRACKET: Interactive | Printable

The championship provides for a 12-team tournament. Six teams from each of the two regions (North and South) are selected to participate in the men's lacrosse championship. Except for the championship game, all games will be played on the campus of one of the competing teams. First-round competition is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11. The first-round sites and team matchups are as follows:

North Region:

(1) Mercy (14-1) – Bye

(4) *Mercyhurst (11-4) vs. (5) Seton Hill (12-6)

(2) Adelphi (14-1) – Bye

(3) Le Moyne (14-3) vs. St. Anselm (10-5)

South Region:

(1) Tampa (18-0) – Bye

(4) *Lenoir-Rhyne (14-3) vs. (5) UIndy (14-3)

(2) Limestone (16-2) – Bye

(3) *Lindenwood (12-3) vs. (6) Wingate (12-4)

Note: *Denotes host institution.

The eight remaining teams will play in the quarterfinals on Sunday, May 15. The winners of the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals on Sunday, May 22. This year’s finalists will advance to East Hartford, Connecticut for the championship game at Rentschler Field, which will be played at 4 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, May 29, and shown via web stream on NCAA.com. That game will be proceeded by the Division III championship at 1 p.m. Eastern time, which can also be seen on NCAA.com. The Division I semifinals and championship are Saturday, May 28 and Monday, May 30 at the same site.

