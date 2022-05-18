2022 NCAA lacrosse bracket: Scores, schedule, for the DI men's championship

Here is the printable bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division I men's lacrosse tournament, which will crown a champion in East Hartford, Connecticut on Monday, May 30.

Click or tap here for the DI men's lacrosse scoreboard.

Here are the upcoming quarterfinal matchups, which will be played on May 21 and 22. All times are EST.

2022 NCAA DI men's lacrosse tournament bracket

This is the official, printable NCAA DI men's lacrosse tournament bracket for the national championship. You can click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the bracket pictured below in a new tab or window.

2022 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament schedule

ROUND DATES LOCATIONS Opening round Wednesday, May 11 Team campuses First round Saturday-Sunday, May 14-15 Team campuses Quarterfinals Saturday, May 21 Hempstead, NY Quarterfinals Sunday, May 22 Columbus, OH Semifinals Saturday, May 28 East Hartford, CT National championship Monday, May 30 East Hartford, CT

NCAA DI men's lacrosse championship history