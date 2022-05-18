Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | May 21, 2022 2022 NCAA lacrosse bracket: Scores, schedule, for the DI men's championship Rutgers lacrosse advances to first-ever semifinal with win over Penn Share Here is the printable bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division I men's lacrosse tournament, which will crown a champion in East Hartford, Connecticut on Monday, May 30. Click or tap here for the DI men's lacrosse scoreboard. Here are the upcoming quarterfinal matchups, which will be played on May 21 and 22. All times are EST. No. 3 Penn vs. No. 6 Rutgers, 12 p.m. | May 21 | ESPNU No. 5 Princeton vs. No. 4 Yale, 2:30 p.m. | May 21 | ESPNU No. 7 Cornell vs. Delaware, 12 p.m. | May 22 | ESPNU No. 1 Maryland vs. Virginia, 2:30 p.m. | May 22 | ESPNU 2022 NCAA DI men's lacrosse tournament bracket This is the official, printable NCAA DI men's lacrosse tournament bracket for the national championship. Watch the full 4th quarter of the epic Virginia-Maryland title game 2022 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament schedule ROUND DATES LOCATIONS Opening round Wednesday, May 11 Team campuses First round Saturday-Sunday, May 14-15 Team campuses Quarterfinals Saturday, May 21 Hempstead, NY Quarterfinals Sunday, May 22 Columbus, OH Semifinals Saturday, May 28 East Hartford, CT National championship Monday, May 30 East Hartford, CT NCAA DI men's lacrosse championship history YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2021 Virginia (14-4) Lars Tiffany 17-16 Maryland East Hartford, Conn. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Virginia (17-3) Lars Tiffany 13-9 Yale Philadelphia, Pa. 2018 Yale (17-3) Andy Shay 13-11 Duke Foxborough, Mass. 2017 Maryland (16-3) John Tillman 9-6 Ohio State Foxborough, Mass. 2016 North Carolina (12-6) Joe Breschi 14-13 (ot) Maryland Philadelphia 2015 Denver (17-2) Bill Tierney 10-5 Maryland Philadelphia 2014 Duke (17-3) John Danowski 11-9 Notre Dame Baltimore 2013 Duke (16-5) John Danowski 16-10 Syracuse Philadelphia 2012 Loyola (Md.) (18-1) Charley Toomey 9-3 Maryland Foxborough, Mass. 2011 Virginia (13-5) Dom Starsia 9-7 Maryland Baltimore 2010 Duke (16-4) John Danowski 6-5 (ot) Notre Dame Baltimore 2009 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 10-9 (ot) Cornell Boston 2008 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 13-10 Johns Hopkins Boston 2007 Johns Hopkins (13-4) Dave Pietramala 12-11 Duke Baltimore 2006 Virginia (17-0) Dom Starsia 15-7 Massachusetts Philadelphia 2005 Johns Hopkins (16-0) Dave Pietramala 9-8 Duke Philadelphia 2004 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 14-13 Navy Baltimore 2003 Virginia (15-2) Dom Starsia 9-7 Johns Hopkins Baltimore 2002 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 13-12 Princeton Rutgers 2001 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 10-9 (ot) Syracuse Rutgers 2000 Syracuse (15-1) John Desko 13-7 Princeton Maryland 1999 Virginia (13-3) Dom Starsia 12-10 Syracuse Maryland 1998 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 15-5 Maryland Rutgers 1997 Princeton (16-0) Bill Tierney 19-7 Maryland Maryland 1996 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 13-12 (ot) Virginia Maryland 1995 Syracuse (13-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-9 Maryland Maryland 1994 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 9-8 (ot) Virginia Maryland 1993 Syracuse (12-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 North Carolina Maryland 1992 Princeton (13-2) Bill Tierney 10-9 (2ot) Syracuse Penn 1991 North Carolina (16-0) Dave Klarmann 18-13 Towson Syracuse 1990 Syracuse* (13-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 21-9 Loyola Maryland Rutgers 1989 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland 1988 Syracuse (15-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-8 Cornell Syracuse 1987 Johns Hopkins (10-3) Don Zimmerman 11-10 Cornell Rutgers 1986 North Carolina (11-3) Willie Scroggs 10-9 (ot) Virginia Delaware 1985 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Don Zimmerman 11-4 Syracuse Brown 1984 Johns Hopkins (14-0) Don Zimmerman 13-10 Syracuse Delaware 1983 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 17-16 Johns Hopkins Rutgers 1982 North Carolina (14-0) Willie Scroggs 7-5 Johns Hopkins Virginia 1981 North Carolina (12-0) Willie Scroggs 14-13 Johns Hopkins Princeton 1980 Johns Hopkins (14-1) Henry Ciccarone 9-8 (2ot) Virginia Cornell 1979 Johns Hopkins (13-0) Henry Ciccarone 15-9 Maryland Maryland 1978 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Henry Ciccarone 13-8 Cornell Rutgers 1977 Cornell (13-0) Richie Moran 16-8 Johns Hopkins Virginia 1976 Cornell (16-0) Richie Moran 16-13 (ot) Maryland Brown 1975 Maryland (11-3) Bud Beardmore 20-13 Navy Johns Hopkins 1974 Johns Hopkins (12-2) Bob Scott 17-12 Maryland Rutgers 1973 Maryland (14-1) Bud Beardmore 10-9 (2ot) Johns Hopkins Penn 1972 Virginia (11-4) Glenn Thiel 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland 1971 Cornell (13-1) Richie Moran 12-6 Maryland Hofstra *After the 1990 championship, the NCAA Committee on Infractions determined that Paul Gait had played in the 1990 championship while ineligible. Under NCAA rules, Syracuse and Paul Gait's records for that championship were vacated. The NCAA does not recognize Syracuse and coach Roy Simmons Jr.'s 3-0 record, and Paul Gait's 7 goals, 7 assists and his participation in that championship.