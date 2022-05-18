NCAA.com | May 18, 2022 Watch: The must-see top goals from Round 1 of the NCAA men's lacrosse tournament Watch: Top goals from the 2022 DI men's lacrosse first round Share The first round of the 2022 NCAA DI men's lacrosse tournament saw lots of drama, including an OT finish and a stunning comeback to upset the No. 2 overall seed. It also featured tons of amazing goals. Watch some of the round's best scoring plays above or below. The championship continues with the second round this Friday and Saturday, May 21-22. You can check out the bracket here. Here are some of the video's highlights: 1:25: Penn's Ben Smith nets the sudden death game-winner in OT to advance past Richmond. 2:58: Virginia's Connor Shellenberger somehow buries his third goal of the day while falling to the turf. 3:14: Maryland's Keegan Khan gets fancy, going behind the back for the goal in a Terrapins rout. 4:06: Ohio State's Tyler Gallagher heaves it cross-field for the empty net goal vs. Cornell. 4:27: Not to be outdone, Cornell's goalie goes even longer distance for a miraculous score from his own crease. Follow latest 2022 tournament updates and scores here. 2022 NCAA lacrosse bracket: Scores, schedule, for the DI men's championship Here is the official printable bracket for the 2022 NCAA DI men's lacrosse tournament, which begins May 11 and will crown a champion in East Hartford, Conn. on May 30. READ MORE 2022 NCAA DIII men's lacrosse championship selections The selections for the 2022 NCAA DIII men's lacrosse championship have been announced. READ MORE 2022 NCAA DII men's lacrosse championship selections The selections for the 2022 NCAA DII men's lacrosse championships have been announced. READ MORE