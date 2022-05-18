Watch: The must-see top goals from Round 1 of the NCAA men's lacrosse tournament

The first round of the 2022 NCAA DI men's lacrosse tournament saw lots of drama, including an OT finish and a stunning comeback to upset the No. 2 overall seed. It also featured tons of amazing goals.

Watch some of the round's best scoring plays above or below. The championship continues with the second round this Friday and Saturday, May 21-22. You can check out the bracket here.

Here are some of the video's highlights:

1:25: Penn's Ben Smith nets the sudden death game-winner in OT to advance past Richmond.

Penn's Ben Smith nets the sudden death game-winner in OT to advance past Richmond. 2:58: Virginia's Connor Shellenberger somehow buries his third goal of the day while falling to the turf.

Virginia's Connor Shellenberger somehow buries his third goal of the day while falling to the turf. 3:14: Maryland's Keegan Khan gets fancy, going behind the back for the goal in a Terrapins rout.

Maryland's Keegan Khan gets fancy, going behind the back for the goal in a Terrapins rout. 4:06: Ohio State's Tyler Gallagher heaves it cross-field for the empty net goal vs. Cornell.

Ohio State's Tyler Gallagher heaves it cross-field for the empty net goal vs. Cornell. 4:27: Not to be outdone, Cornell's goalie goes even longer distance for a miraculous score from his own crease.

Follow latest 2022 tournament updates and scores here.