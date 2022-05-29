NCAA.com | May 29, 2022 RIT defeats Union (NY) to win 2022 DIII men's lacrosse championship 2022 DIII men's lacrosse championship: RIT vs. Union (NY) full replay Share RIT defeated Union (NY) 12-10, to win the 2022 DIII men's lacrosse championship. Union went into the locker room at halftime, leading 7-4 and led by as much as five before RIT stormed back with six unanswered goals to begin the second half, taking a 10-7 lead with 11:48 left to go in the fourth quarter. RIT's Quinn Commandant led the comeback, tallying 3 goals - two coming in the second half. Union's comeback attempt would fall short, adding just three goals in the second half. RELIVE THE GLORY: Take a look back at the entire tournament from start to finish. The championship marks RIT's second championship in a row and just the program's second-ever national title. Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. Click here to view final stats. College lacrosse teams with the most national championships Here are the college lacrosse teams who have won the most NCAA DI men's lacrosse championships from 1971 to today. READ MORE Maryland beats Cornell to win the NCAA men's lacrosse national championship Maryland won its fourth men's lacrosse national championship with a 9-7 victory over Cornell on Monday in East Hartford, Conn. The Terrapins finished the season 18-0. READ MORE Tampa wins 2022 DII men's lacrosse national championship Tampa took down Mercy to win the 2022 DII men's lacrosse national championship. READ MORE