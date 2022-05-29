CHAMPS 🏆

🏌️‍♂️ Arizona State, Texas to meet in DI men's golf title match

🚨 Rogers St. wins DII softball title

👑 Chris. Newport wins DIII softball title
lacrosse-men-d3 flag

NCAA.com | May 29, 2022

RIT defeats Union (NY) to win 2022 DIII men's lacrosse championship

2022 DIII men's lacrosse championship: RIT vs. Union (NY) full replay

RIT defeated Union (NY) 12-10, to win the 2022 DIII men's lacrosse championship. Union went into the locker room at halftime, leading 7-4 and led by as much as five before RIT stormed back with six unanswered goals to begin the second half, taking a 10-7 lead with 11:48 left to go in the fourth quarter.

RIT's Quinn Commandant led the comeback, tallying 3 goals - two coming in the second half. Union's comeback attempt would fall short, adding just three goals in the second half.

RELIVE THE GLORY: Take a look back at the entire tournament from start to finish. 

The championship marks RIT's second championship in a row and just the program's second-ever national title. 

Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket.

Click here to view final stats. 

College lacrosse teams with the most national championships

Here are the college lacrosse teams who have won the most NCAA DI men's lacrosse championships from 1971 to today.
READ MORE

Maryland beats Cornell to win the NCAA men's lacrosse national championship

Maryland won its fourth men's lacrosse national championship with a 9-7 victory over Cornell on Monday in East Hartford, Conn. The Terrapins finished the season 18-0.
READ MORE

Tampa wins 2022 DII men's lacrosse national championship

Tampa took down Mercy to win the 2022 DII men's lacrosse national championship.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners