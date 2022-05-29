RIT defeats Union (NY) to win 2022 DIII men's lacrosse championship

RIT defeated Union (NY) 12-10, to win the 2022 DIII men's lacrosse championship. Union went into the locker room at halftime, leading 7-4 and led by as much as five before RIT stormed back with six unanswered goals to begin the second half, taking a 10-7 lead with 11:48 left to go in the fourth quarter.

RIT's Quinn Commandant led the comeback, tallying 3 goals - two coming in the second half. Union's comeback attempt would fall short, adding just three goals in the second half.

The championship marks RIT's second championship in a row and just the program's second-ever national title.

