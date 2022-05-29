Tampa wins 2022 DII men's lacrosse national championship

Tampa defeated Mercy, 11-7 to win the 2022 DII men's lacrosse championship. This is the first national championship in program history.

Histroy! The Spartans win their first National Championship in program history!#StandAsOne⚔️🛡 #TampaMLax pic.twitter.com/JJDruMHyhN — Tampa Men's Lacrosse (@TampaMLax) May 29, 2022

The Spartans led the entire way, leading by as much as 6 in the second quarter. Mercy was later able to trim the deficit to just four heading into the half, but the offensive attack from Tampa proved to be too much, registering 22 total shots on goal, while Mercy only recorded 16.

Tampa's Cole Willard was the leading scorer, collecting 4 goals on just 5 shots en route to Tampa capturing its first national championship.

