NCAA.com | May 29, 2022 Tampa wins 2022 DII men's lacrosse national championship 2022 DII men's lacrosse: championship recap Share Tampa defeated Mercy, 11-7 to win the 2022 DII men's lacrosse championship. This is the first national championship in program history. Histroy! The Spartans win their first National Championship in program history!#StandAsOne⚔️🛡 #TampaMLax pic.twitter.com/JJDruMHyhN — Tampa Men's Lacrosse (@TampaMLax) May 29, 2022 The Spartans led the entire way, leading by as much as 6 in the second quarter. Mercy was later able to trim the deficit to just four heading into the half, but the offensive attack from Tampa proved to be too much, registering 22 total shots on goal, while Mercy only recorded 16. Histroy! The Spartans win their first National Championship in program history!#StandAsOne⚔️🛡 #TampaMLax pic.twitter.com/JJDruMHyhN — Tampa Men's Lacrosse (@TampaMLax) May 29, 2022 Tampa's Cole Willard was the leading scorer, collecting 4 goals on just 5 shots en route to Tampa capturing its first national championship. Click here to view the final stats. You can view the interactive championship bracket here. College lacrosse teams with the most national championships Here are the college lacrosse teams who have won the most NCAA DI men's lacrosse championships from 1971 to today. READ MORE Maryland beats Cornell to win the NCAA men's lacrosse national championship Maryland won its fourth men's lacrosse national championship with a 9-7 victory over Cornell on Monday in East Hartford, Conn. The Terrapins finished the season 18-0. READ MORE RIT defeats Union (NY) to win 2022 DIII men's lacrosse championship RIT took down Union (NY), 12-10, to win the 2022 DIII men's lacrosse championship. READ MORE