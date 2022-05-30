Michella Chester | NCAA.com | May 30, 2022 College lacrosse teams with the most national championships Maryland takes down Princeton to continue undefeated run to title game Share Cornell won the first men's lacrosse national championship when the Big Red took down Maryland 12-6 in 1971. Since that inaugural NCAA DI men's lacrosse national championship game, 11 teams have won a national title. Maryland won the most recent title, beating Cornell in the 2022 final. Let's take a look at the eight teams that have won at least two national championships: Men's college lacrosse history: Programs with the most national championships 1. Syracuse — 10 Larry French | NCAA Photos Members of the Syracuse University Men's Lacrosse team celebrate after defeating Cornell at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. Syracuse defeated Cornell 10-9 in overtime for the national title. Championships: 1983, 1988, 1989, 1993, 1995, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2009 Syracuse has been a commanding force in men's college lacrosse for many years. The program took home its first title in 1983, and then dominated for three straight years from 1988-1990. Twin brothers Paul and Gary Gait played for the Orange and set numerous records and popularized behind-the-back passing and scoring. Syracuse won the 1990 championship that was later vacated because of NCAA violations. The last championship came in 2009, but the Orange was national runner-up in 2013 to Duke. 2. Johns Hopkins — 9 Championships: 1974, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1987, 2005, 2007 While Johns Hopkins is a decorated program with nine national championships, it hasn't taken home the title in the past decade. The Blue Jays took home the 2007 championship and then lost in the 2008 title game to Syracuse, 13-10. 3. Virginia — 7 Championships: 1972, 1999, 2003, 2006, 2011, 2019, 2021 The most recent national champions are tied for third with six total national titles. In the 2019 NCAA tournament, it took the Cavaliers two overtimes in the national semifinal game to advance to the championship, but just 60 minutes to capture the title. Virginia goalkeeper Alex Rode had 13 saves and was named the championship most outstanding player. 4. Princeton — 6 Championships: 1992, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001 Princeton is another program that has not been in the championship mix in recent years, and its last NCAA tournament appearance was in 2012. The Tigers did, however, win five national championships in seven years and three in a row from 1996-1998 under head coach Bill Tierney. 5. North Carolina — 5 Championships: 1981, 1982, 1986, 1991, 2016 The Tar Heels' last championship came in a memorable way. Not only did they beat Maryland in overtime, but they were unseeded that year. Only seven unseeded teams have made it to the championship game, and UNC was the last to do it. And they did it on the 25th anniversary of their last title in 1991. 6. Maryland — 4 Championships: 1973, 1975, 2017, 2022 The Terrapins took home the title in 2017 after 42 years and nine championship game losses. They defeated Ohio State 9-6, and Tim Rotanz led with a hat trick. Matt Rambo and Connor Kelly led the Terrapins in that year that brought the title back home to Maryland after a long, long drought. Maryland had a shorter wait for their next championship, toppling Cornell in the final to complete a perfect 18-0 season in 2022. 7 (tie). Duke — 3 (18-1) Charley Toomey 9-3 Maryland Foxborough, Mass. 2011 Virginia (13-5) Dom Starsia 9-7 Maryland Baltimore 2010 Duke (16-4) John Danowski 6-5 (ot) Notre Dame Baltimore 2009 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 10-9 (ot) Cornell Boston 2008 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 13-10 Johns Hopkins Boston 2007 Johns Hopkins (13-4) Dave Pietramala 12-11 Duke Baltimore 2006 Virginia (17-0) Dom Starsia 15-7 Massachusetts Philadelphia 2005 Johns Hopkins (16-0) Dave Pietramala 9-8 Duke Philadelphia 2004 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 14-13 Navy Baltimore 2003 Virginia (15-2) Dom Starsia 9-7 Johns Hopkins Baltimore 2002 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 13-12 Princeton Rutgers 2001 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 10-9 (ot) Syracuse Rutgers 2000 Syracuse (15-1) John Desko 13-7 Princeton Maryland 1999 Virginia (13-3) Dom Starsia 12-10 Syracuse Maryland 1998 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 15-5 Maryland Rutgers 1997 Princeton (16-0) Bill Tierney 19-7 Maryland Maryland 1996 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 13-12 (ot) Virginia Maryland 1995 Syracuse (13-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-9 Maryland Maryland 1994 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 9-8 (ot) Virginia Maryland 1993 Syracuse (12-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 North Carolina Maryland 1992 Princeton (13-2) Bill Tierney 10-9 (2ot) Syracuse Penn 1991 North Carolina (16-0) Dave Klarmann 18-13 Towson Syracuse 1990 Syracuse* (13-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 21-9 Loyola Maryland Rutgers 1989 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland 1988 Syracuse (15-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-8 Cornell Syracuse 1987 Johns Hopkins (10-3) Don Zimmerman 11-10 Cornell Rutgers 1986 North Carolina (11-3) Willie Scroggs 10-9 (ot) Virginia Delaware 1985 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Don Zimmerman 11-4 Syracuse Brown 1984 Johns Hopkins (14-0) Don Zimmerman 13-10 Syracuse Delaware 1983 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 17-16 Johns Hopkins Rutgers 1982 North Carolina (14-0) Willie Scroggs 7-5 Johns Hopkins Virginia 1981 North Carolina (12-0) Willie Scroggs 14-13 Johns Hopkins Princeton 1980 Johns Hopkins (14-1) Henry Ciccarone 9-8 (2ot) Virginia Cornell 1979 Johns Hopkins (13-0) Henry Ciccarone 15-9 Maryland Maryland 1978 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Henry Ciccarone 13-8 Cornell Rutgers 1977 Cornell (13-0) Richie Moran 16-8 Johns Hopkins Virginia 1976 Cornell (16-0) Richie Moran 16-13 (ot) Maryland Brown 1975 Maryland (11-3) Bud Beardmore 20-13 Navy Johns Hopkins 1974 Johns Hopkins (12-2) Bob Scott 17-12 Maryland Rutgers 1973 Maryland (14-1) Bud Beardmore 10-9 (2ot) Johns Hopkins Penn 1972 Virginia (11-4) Glenn Thiel 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland 1971 Cornell (13-1) Richie Moran 12-6 Maryland Hofstra *After the 1990 championship, the NCAA Committee on Infractions determined that Paul Gait had played in the 1990 championship while ineligible. Maryland beats Cornell to win the NCAA men's lacrosse national championship Maryland won its fourth men's lacrosse national championship with a 9-7 victory over Cornell on Monday in East Hartford, Conn. The Terrapins finished the season 18-0.