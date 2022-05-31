CHAMPS 🏆

Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | May 31, 2022

2022 NCAA lacrosse bracket: Scores, schedule, for the DI men's championship

2022 NCAA men's lacrosse championship highlights

Here is the printable bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division I men's lacrosse tournament. Maryland was crowned the champion in East Hartford, Conn. on May 30. 

Click or tap here for the DI men's lacrosse scoreboard.

2022 NCAA DI men's lacrosse tournament bracket

This is the official, printable NCAA DI men's lacrosse tournament bracket. You can click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the bracket pictured below in a new tab or window. 

2022 DI men's lacrosse championship bracket

2022 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament schedule

ROUND DATES LOCATIONS
Opening round Wednesday, May 11 Team campuses
First round Saturday-Sunday, May 14-15 Team campuses
Quarterfinals Saturday, May 21 Hempstead, NY
Quarterfinals  Sunday, May 22 Columbus, OH
Semifinals Saturday, May 28 East Hartford, CT
National championship Monday, May 30 East Hartford, CT 

NCAA DI men's lacrosse championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2022 Maryland (18-0) John Tillman 9-7 Cornell East Hartford, Conn.
2021 Virginia (14-4) Lars Tiffany 17-16 Maryland East Hartford, Conn.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Virginia (17-3) Lars Tiffany 13-9 Yale Philadelphia, Pa.
2018 Yale (17-3) Andy Shay 13-11 Duke Foxborough, Mass.
2017 Maryland (16-3) John Tillman 9-6 Ohio State Foxborough, Mass.
2016 North Carolina (12-6) Joe Breschi 14-13 (ot) Maryland Philadelphia
2015 Denver (17-2) Bill Tierney 10-5 Maryland Philadelphia
2014 Duke (17-3) John Danowski 11-9 Notre Dame Baltimore
2013 Duke (16-5) John Danowski 16-10 Syracuse Philadelphia
2012 Loyola (Md.) (18-1) Charley Toomey 9-3 Maryland Foxborough, Mass.
2011 Virginia (13-5) Dom Starsia 9-7 Maryland Baltimore
2010 Duke (16-4) John Danowski 6-5 (ot) Notre Dame Baltimore
2009 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 10-9 (ot) Cornell Boston
2008 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 13-10 Johns Hopkins Boston
2007 Johns Hopkins (13-4) Dave Pietramala 12-11 Duke Baltimore
2006 Virginia (17-0) Dom Starsia 15-7 Massachusetts Philadelphia
2005 Johns Hopkins (16-0) Dave Pietramala 9-8 Duke Philadelphia
2004 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 14-13 Navy Baltimore
2003 Virginia (15-2) Dom Starsia 9-7 Johns Hopkins Baltimore
2002 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 13-12 Princeton Rutgers
2001 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 10-9 (ot) Syracuse Rutgers
2000 Syracuse (15-1) John Desko 13-7 Princeton Maryland
1999 Virginia (13-3) Dom Starsia 12-10 Syracuse Maryland
1998 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 15-5 Maryland Rutgers
1997 Princeton (16-0) Bill Tierney 19-7 Maryland Maryland
1996 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 13-12 (ot) Virginia Maryland
1995 Syracuse (13-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-9 Maryland Maryland
1994 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 9-8 (ot) Virginia Maryland
1993 Syracuse (12-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 North Carolina Maryland
1992 Princeton (13-2) Bill Tierney 10-9 (2ot) Syracuse Penn
1991 North Carolina (16-0) Dave Klarmann 18-13 Towson Syracuse
1990 Syracuse* (13-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 21-9 Loyola Maryland Rutgers
1989 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland
1988 Syracuse (15-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-8 Cornell Syracuse
1987 Johns Hopkins (10-3) Don Zimmerman 11-10 Cornell Rutgers
1986 North Carolina (11-3) Willie Scroggs 10-9 (ot) Virginia Delaware
1985 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Don Zimmerman 11-4 Syracuse Brown
1984 Johns Hopkins (14-0) Don Zimmerman 13-10 Syracuse Delaware
1983 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 17-16 Johns Hopkins Rutgers
1982 North Carolina (14-0) Willie Scroggs 7-5 Johns Hopkins Virginia
1981 North Carolina (12-0) Willie Scroggs 14-13 Johns Hopkins Princeton
1980 Johns Hopkins (14-1) Henry Ciccarone 9-8 (2ot) Virginia Cornell
1979 Johns Hopkins (13-0) Henry Ciccarone 15-9 Maryland Maryland
1978 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Henry Ciccarone 13-8 Cornell Rutgers
1977 Cornell (13-0) Richie Moran 16-8 Johns Hopkins Virginia
1976 Cornell (16-0) Richie Moran 16-13 (ot) Maryland Brown
1975 Maryland (11-3) Bud Beardmore 20-13 Navy Johns Hopkins
1974 Johns Hopkins (12-2) Bob Scott 17-12 Maryland Rutgers
1973 Maryland (14-1) Bud Beardmore 10-9 (2ot) Johns Hopkins Penn
1972 Virginia (11-4) Glenn Thiel 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland
1971 Cornell (13-1) Richie Moran 12-6 Maryland Hofstra

*After the 1990 championship, the NCAA Committee on Infractions determined that Paul Gait had played in the 1990 championship while ineligible. Under NCAA rules, Syracuse and Paul Gait's records for that championship were vacated. The NCAA does not recognize Syracuse and coach Roy Simmons Jr.'s 3-0 record, and Paul Gait's 7 goals, 7 assists and his participation in that championship.

College lacrosse teams with the most national championships

Here are the college lacrosse teams who have won the most NCAA DI men's lacrosse championships from 1971 to today.
Maryland beats Cornell to win the NCAA men's lacrosse national championship

Maryland won its fourth men's lacrosse national championship with a 9-7 victory over Cornell on Monday in East Hartford, Conn. The Terrapins finished the season 18-0.
Tampa wins 2022 DII men's lacrosse national championship

Tampa took down Mercy to win the 2022 DII men's lacrosse national championship.
