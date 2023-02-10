2023 Tewaaraton Award watch lists announced for men’s and women’s lacrosse

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the 2023 Tewaaraton Award men’s and women’s watch lists. The lists include the top players across all three divisions of NCAA lacrosse and highlight the early contenders for the 2023 Tewaaraton Award.
The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are made up of premier collegiate coaches and are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation.
“These student-athletes represent the very best at the collegiate level and have honored the Creator’s game with their past play,” said Andy Phillips, president of the Tewaaraton Foundation. “We look forward to watching them achieve new heights this season for both themselves and their teammates.”
The men’s and women’s watch list candidates, with school, year and position noted:
2023 Men’s Watch List
- Gavin Adler, Cornell – Sr., Defense
- Matthew Beddow, Tampa – Sr., Defense
- Pace Billings, Princeton – Jr., Defense
- Will Bowen, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Defense
- Matt Brandau, Yale – Jr., Attack
- Kenny Brower, Duke – Sr., Defense
- Graham Bundy Jr., Georgetown – Sr., Midfield
- Matt Campbell, Villanova – Grad. Student, Midfield
- Greg Campisi, Harvard – Jr., Defense
- Zach Cole, St. Joseph’s – Grad. Student, Face Off
- Vince D’Alto, Boston University – Sr., Attack
- Tucker Dordevic, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Attack
- Sammy English, Princeton – Sr., Midfield
- Liam Entenmann, Notre Dame – Sr., Goalie
- Cross Ferrara, Salisbury – Grad. Student, Attack
- Dylan Gergar, Penn – 5th Year, Attack
- Owen Grant, Delaware – Sr., Defense
- Sam Handley, Penn – 5th Year, Midfield
- Owen Hiltz , Syracuse – Soph., Attack
- Marcus Hudgins, Ohio State – Jr., Defense
- Cole Kastner, Virginia – Jr., Defense
- Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame – Sr., Attack
- CJ Kirst, Cornell – Jr., Attack
- Shane Knobloch, Rutgers – Jr., Midfield
- Petey LaSalla, Virginia – Grad. Student, Face Off
- Kyle Long, Maryland – Sr., Midfield
- Connor Maher, North Carolina – Grad. Student, SSDM
- Brett Makar, Maryland – Grad. Student, Defense
- Logan McNaney, Maryland – Sr., Goalie
- Roy Meyer, Boston University – Sr., LSM
- Jack Myers, Ohio State – Grad. Student, Attack
- Brennan O’Neill, Duke – Jr., Attack
- JoJo Pirreca, Marist – Grad. Student, Attack
- Ethan Rall, Rutgers – Grad. Student, LSM
- Payton Rezanka, Loyola – Grad. Student, SSDM
- Michael Robinson, Delaware – Sr., Attack
- Ross Scott, Rutgers – Sr., Attack
- Connor Shellenberger, Virginia – Sr., Attack
- JJ Sillstrop, Denver – Sr., Attack
- Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh – Grad. Student, Face Off
- Patrick Skalniak, Navy – Sr., Midfield
- Alec Stathakis, Denver – Sr., Face Off
- Connor Theriault, Brown – Jr., Goalie
- Bobby Van Buren, Ohio State – Soph., Defense
- Max Waldbaum, Jacksonville – Grad. Student, Attack
- Dylan Watson, Jacksonville – Grad. Student, Attack
- Luke Wierman, Maryland – Sr., Face Off
- Mason Woodward, Marquette – Sr., Defense
- Ajax Zappitello, Maryland – Jr., Defense
- Josh Zawada, Michigan – Sr., Attack
2023 Women’s Watch List
- Madison Ahern, Notre Dame – Sr., Attack
- Meghan Ball, Rutgers – Sr., Defense
- Abby Bosco, Maryland – Grad. Student, Defense
- Maddie Burns, Michigan – Jr., Defense
- Olivia Carner, Duke – Sr., Midfield
- Kasey Choma, Notre Dame – Sr., Midfield
- Rachel Clark, Virginia – Soph., Attack
- Erin Coykendall, Northwestern – Sr., Attack
- Katie DeSimone, Duke – Jr., Attack
- Katie Detwiler, Loyola – Grad. Student, Defense
- Olivia Dirks, North Carolina – Sr., Midfield
- Marge Donovan, Maryland – Grad. Student, Defense
- Olivia Dooley, USC – Sr., Defense
- Mairead Durkin, James Madison – Sr., Defense
- Jane Earley, Middlebury – Sr., Attack
- Sarah Elms, Jacksonville – Grad. Student, Attack
- Kailyn Hart, Stony Brook – Sr., Attack
- Ashley Humphrey, Stanford – Soph., Attack
- Hayley Hunt, Lehigh – Jr., Goalie
- Maddie Jenner, Duke – Grad. Student, Attack/Draw
- Chloë Johnson, Ohio State – Fifth Year, Attack
- Molly Laliberty, Northwestern – Grad. Student, Goalie
- Hannah Leubecker, Maryland – Sr., Attack
- Clare Levy, Stony Brook – Jr., Defense
- Emma LoPinto, Florida – Soph., Attack
- Ellie Masera, Stony Brook – Jr., Midfield
- Kate Mashewske, Syracuse – Sr., Midfield/Draw
- Belle Mastropietro, Temple – Sr., Midfield
- Libby May, Maryland – Sr., Attack
- Jenn Medjid, Boston College – Grad. Student, Attack
- Emily Nalls, North Carolina – Sr., Defense
- Kristin O’Neill, Penn State – Jr., Midfield
- Danielle Pavinelli, Florida – Jr., Attack
- Isabella Peterson, James Madison – Jr., Attack
- Sarah Reznick, Florida – Redshirt Junior, Goalie
- Sydney Scales, Boston College – Jr., Defense
- Izzy Scane, Northwestern – Grad. Student, Attack
- Hollie Schleicher, Boston College – Sr., Defense
- Belle Smith, Boston College – Jr., Midfield
- Cassidy Spilis, Rutgers – Sr., Midfield
- Emily Sterling, Maryland – Sr., Goalie
- Emma Sullivan, Stonehill College – Grad. Student, Midfield
- Sam Thacker, Denver – Sr., Defense
- Emma Tyrrell, Syracuse – Sr., Midfield
- Meaghan Tyrrell, Syracuse – Grad. Student, Attack
- Brooklyn Walker-Welch, North Carolina – Soph., Defense
- Emma Ward, Syracuse – Jr., Attack
- Sammy White, Northwestern – Soph., Defense
- Jillian Wilson, Loyola – Grad. Student, Midfield
- Caitlyn Wurzburger, North Carolina – Jr., Attack
Players not named to this initial list will have opportunities to play their way into a spot as the season progresses. Watch list additions will be announced on March 7 and March 28, before the field will be narrowed to 25 men’s and 25 women’s nominees on April 18. Nominees can be players from the watch lists or not from the watch lists, effectively allowing for a third round of additions.
Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced in early May. The Tewaaraton Award recipients will be chosen after the conclusion of the collegiate lacrosse season.
