2023 Tewaaraton Award watch lists announced for men’s and women’s lacrosse

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the 2023 Tewaaraton Award men’s and women’s watch lists. The lists include the top players across all three divisions of NCAA lacrosse and highlight the early contenders for the 2023 Tewaaraton Award.

The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are made up of premier collegiate coaches and are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation.

“These student-athletes represent the very best at the collegiate level and have honored the Creator’s game with their past play,” said Andy Phillips, president of the Tewaaraton Foundation. “We look forward to watching them achieve new heights this season for both themselves and their teammates.”

The men’s and women’s watch list candidates, with school, year and position noted:

2023 Men’s Watch List

Gavin Adler, Cornell – Sr., Defense

Matthew Beddow, Tampa – Sr., Defense

Pace Billings, Princeton – Jr., Defense

Will Bowen, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Defense

Matt Brandau, Yale – Jr., Attack

Kenny Brower, Duke – Sr., Defense

Graham Bundy Jr., Georgetown – Sr., Midfield

Matt Campbell, Villanova – Grad. Student, Midfield

Greg Campisi, Harvard – Jr., Defense

Zach Cole, St. Joseph’s – Grad. Student, Face Off

Vince D’Alto, Boston University – Sr., Attack

Tucker Dordevic, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Attack

Sammy English, Princeton – Sr., Midfield

Liam Entenmann, Notre Dame – Sr., Goalie

Cross Ferrara, Salisbury – Grad. Student, Attack

Dylan Gergar, Penn – 5th Year, Attack

Owen Grant, Delaware – Sr., Defense

Sam Handley, Penn – 5th Year, Midfield

Owen Hiltz , Syracuse – Soph., Attack

Marcus Hudgins, Ohio State – Jr., Defense

Cole Kastner, Virginia – Jr., Defense

Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame – Sr., Attack

CJ Kirst, Cornell – Jr., Attack

Shane Knobloch, Rutgers – Jr., Midfield

Petey LaSalla, Virginia – Grad. Student, Face Off

Kyle Long, Maryland – Sr., Midfield

Connor Maher, North Carolina – Grad. Student, SSDM

Brett Makar, Maryland – Grad. Student, Defense

Logan McNaney, Maryland – Sr., Goalie

Roy Meyer, Boston University – Sr., LSM

Jack Myers, Ohio State – Grad. Student, Attack

Brennan O’Neill, Duke – Jr., Attack

JoJo Pirreca, Marist – Grad. Student, Attack

Ethan Rall, Rutgers – Grad. Student, LSM

Payton Rezanka, Loyola – Grad. Student, SSDM

Michael Robinson, Delaware – Sr., Attack

Ross Scott, Rutgers – Sr., Attack

Connor Shellenberger, Virginia – Sr., Attack

JJ Sillstrop, Denver – Sr., Attack

Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh – Grad. Student, Face Off

Patrick Skalniak, Navy – Sr., Midfield

Alec Stathakis, Denver – Sr., Face Off

Connor Theriault, Brown – Jr., Goalie

Bobby Van Buren, Ohio State – Soph., Defense

Max Waldbaum, Jacksonville – Grad. Student, Attack

Dylan Watson, Jacksonville – Grad. Student, Attack

Luke Wierman, Maryland – Sr., Face Off

Mason Woodward, Marquette – Sr., Defense

Ajax Zappitello, Maryland – Jr., Defense

Josh Zawada, Michigan – Sr., Attack

2023 Women’s Watch List

Madison Ahern, Notre Dame – Sr., Attack

Meghan Ball, Rutgers – Sr., Defense

Abby Bosco, Maryland – Grad. Student, Defense

Maddie Burns, Michigan – Jr., Defense

Olivia Carner, Duke – Sr., Midfield

Kasey Choma, Notre Dame – Sr., Midfield

Rachel Clark, Virginia – Soph., Attack

Erin Coykendall, Northwestern – Sr., Attack

Katie DeSimone, Duke – Jr., Attack

Katie Detwiler, Loyola – Grad. Student, Defense

Olivia Dirks, North Carolina – Sr., Midfield

Marge Donovan, Maryland – Grad. Student, Defense

Olivia Dooley, USC – Sr., Defense

Mairead Durkin, James Madison – Sr., Defense

Jane Earley, Middlebury – Sr., Attack

Sarah Elms, Jacksonville – Grad. Student, Attack

Kailyn Hart, Stony Brook – Sr., Attack

Ashley Humphrey, Stanford – Soph., Attack

Hayley Hunt, Lehigh – Jr., Goalie

Maddie Jenner, Duke – Grad. Student, Attack/Draw

Chloë Johnson, Ohio State – Fifth Year, Attack

Molly Laliberty, Northwestern – Grad. Student, Goalie

Hannah Leubecker, Maryland – Sr., Attack

Clare Levy, Stony Brook – Jr., Defense

Emma LoPinto, Florida – Soph., Attack

Ellie Masera, Stony Brook – Jr., Midfield

Kate Mashewske, Syracuse – Sr., Midfield/Draw

Belle Mastropietro, Temple – Sr., Midfield

Libby May, Maryland – Sr., Attack

Jenn Medjid, Boston College – Grad. Student, Attack

Emily Nalls, North Carolina – Sr., Defense

Kristin O’Neill, Penn State – Jr., Midfield

Danielle Pavinelli, Florida – Jr., Attack

Isabella Peterson, James Madison – Jr., Attack

Sarah Reznick, Florida – Redshirt Junior, Goalie

Sydney Scales, Boston College – Jr., Defense

Izzy Scane, Northwestern – Grad. Student, Attack

Hollie Schleicher, Boston College – Sr., Defense

Belle Smith, Boston College – Jr., Midfield

Cassidy Spilis, Rutgers – Sr., Midfield

Emily Sterling, Maryland – Sr., Goalie

Emma Sullivan, Stonehill College – Grad. Student, Midfield

Sam Thacker, Denver – Sr., Defense

Emma Tyrrell, Syracuse – Sr., Midfield

Meaghan Tyrrell, Syracuse – Grad. Student, Attack

Brooklyn Walker-Welch, North Carolina – Soph., Defense

Emma Ward, Syracuse – Jr., Attack

Sammy White, Northwestern – Soph., Defense

Jillian Wilson, Loyola – Grad. Student, Midfield

Caitlyn Wurzburger, North Carolina – Jr., Attack

Players not named to this initial list will have opportunities to play their way into a spot as the season progresses. Watch list additions will be announced on March 7 and March 28, before the field will be narrowed to 25 men’s and 25 women’s nominees on April 18. Nominees can be players from the watch lists or not from the watch lists, effectively allowing for a third round of additions.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced in early May. The Tewaaraton Award recipients will be chosen after the conclusion of the collegiate lacrosse season.

