February 18, 2023

No. 1 Virginia outlasts Harvard in high-scoring, record-breaking men's lacrosse match

2022 NCAA men's lacrosse championship highlights

Virginia took down Harvard 25-21 in a high-scoring battle that saw no shortage of offense. 

Virginia — putting up a whopping 20 goals and leading 20-8 after the first half alone, never relinquished the lead. The 12-point Virginia lead at half marked the Cavalier's largest lead of the game before Harvard went on a 13-5 scoring run to propel the scoring into the twenties, with a Harvard comeback attempt that ran out of time.

Not only did the two squads put up a high combined goal total, but the two teams combined for a record 51 faceoffs attempted, the most-ever in an NCAA Division I men's lacrosse game.

The offensive onslaught also featured stellar individual performances with Harvard attacker, Sam King, finding the back of the net seven times — the most of anyone in the game. Five Crimson players collected two or more goals with seven Cavaliers finding the back of the net at least twice. 

No. 1 Virginia stays undefeated at 2-0 while Harvard drops to 0-1. Virginia travels to Naples, Florida, where it will battle Ohio State in a neutral site matchup while Harvard will take on Bucknell. 

