2023 Tewaaraton Award nominees announced for men's and women's lacrosse

WASHINGTON, D.C. April 20 — The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the 2023 men’s and women’s Tewaaraton Award Nominees. The Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the pre-eminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are comprised of premier college coaches and are appointed annually by the Tewaaraton Foundation.
Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be selected from these groups, to be announced May 11 at the conclusion of the regular season.
The men’s Tewaaraton Award Nominees include players from 17 different schools, led by three from Notre Dame and two each from Cornell, Duke, Georgetown, Maryland, Rutgers and Virginia. In all, 11 men’s players return from last year’s nominees, including 2022 finalists Sam Handley (Penn) and Connor Shellenberger (Virginia). Notre Dame’s Pat Kavanagh was a finalist in 2021.
25 Men’s Nominees:
Gavin Adler, Cornell – Sr., Defense
Will Bowen, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Defense
Matt Brandau, Yale – Jr., Attack
Kenny Brower, Duke – Sr., Defense
Matt Campbell, Villanova – Grad. Student, Midfield
Zach Cole, St. Joe’s – Grad. Student, Face Off
Payton Cormier, Virginia – Sr., Attack
Tucker Dordevic, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Attack
Liam Entenmann, Notre Dame – Sr., Goalie
Sam Handley, Penn – 5th Year, Midfield
Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame – Sr., Attack
Chris Kavanagh, Notre Dame – Soph., Attack
CJ Kirst, Cornell – Jr., Attack
Shane Knobloch, Rutgers – Jr., Midfield
Tye Kurtz, Delaware – Sr., Attack
Coulter Mackesy, Princeton – Soph., Attack
Brett Makar, Maryland – Grad. Student, Defense
TJ Malone, Penn State – Grad. Student, Attack
Will Mark, Syracuse – Jr., Goalie
Brennan O’Neill, Duke – Jr., Attack
Ross Scott, Rutgers – Sr., Attack
Connor Shellenberger, Virginia – Sr., Attack
Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh – Grad. Student, Face Off
Luke Wierman, Maryland – Sr., Face Off
Josh Zawada, Michigan – Sr., Attack
This year’s list of women’s Tewaaraton Award Nominees features players from 14 different schools, led by Northwestern with four players, Syracuse with three, and two each for Boston College, Denver, Florida, James Madison, Loyola and Notre Dame. In all, seven players return from the 2022 list of nominees. Former finalists from 2022 (Meaghan Tyrrell of Syracuse) and 2021 (Izzy Scane of Northwestern) are among this year’s nominees.
25 women’s nominees:
Madison Ahern, Notre Dame – Sr., Attack
Meghan Ball, Rutgers – Sr., Defense
Abby Bosco, Maryland – Grad. Student, Defense
Kasey Choma, Notre Dame – Sr., Midfield
Erin Coykendall, Northwestern – Sr., Attack
Katie Detwiler, Loyola – Grad. Student, Defense
Mairead Durkin, James Madison – Sr., Defense
Emma LoPinto, Florida – Soph., Attack
Ellie Masera, Stony Brook – Jr., Midfield
Ashlyn McGovern, Virginia – Grad. Student, Attack
Trinity McPherson, Denver – Grad. Student, Defense
Jenn Medjid, Boston College – Grad. Student, Attack
Emily Nalls, North Carolina – Sr., Defense
Isabella Peterson, James Madison – Jr., Attack
Sarah Reznick, Florida – Redshirt Junior, Goalie
Hailey Rhatigan, Northwestern – Grad. Student, Attack
Izzy Scane, Northwestern – Grad. Student, Attack
Belle Smith, Boston College – Jr., Midfield
Jill Smith, Michigan – Soph., Attack
Delaney Sweitzer, Syracuse – Sr., Goalie
Sam Thacker, Denver – Sr., Defense
Meaghan Tyrrell, Syracuse – Grad. Student, Attack
Emma Ward, Syracuse – Jr., Attack
Sammy White, Northwestern – Soph., Defense
Jillian Wilson, Loyola – Grad. Student, Midfield
The 2023 Tewaaraton Watch Lists were first unveiled Feb. 10, with additions announced March 9 and March 30. The five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced May 11 and will be invited to the Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C., on June 1.