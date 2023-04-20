2023 Tewaaraton Award nominees announced for men's and women's lacrosse

WASHINGTON, D.C. April 20 — The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the 2023 men’s and women’s Tewaaraton Award Nominees. The Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the pre-eminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are comprised of premier college coaches and are appointed annually by the Tewaaraton Foundation.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be selected from these groups, to be announced May 11 at the conclusion of the regular season.

The men’s Tewaaraton Award Nominees include players from 17 different schools, led by three from Notre Dame and two each from Cornell, Duke, Georgetown, Maryland, Rutgers and Virginia. In all, 11 men’s players return from last year’s nominees, including 2022 finalists Sam Handley (Penn) and Connor Shellenberger (Virginia). Notre Dame’s Pat Kavanagh was a finalist in 2021.

25 Men’s Nominees:

Gavin Adler, Cornell – Sr., Defense

Will Bowen, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Defense

Matt Brandau, Yale – Jr., Attack

Kenny Brower, Duke – Sr., Defense

Matt Campbell, Villanova – Grad. Student, Midfield

Zach Cole, St. Joe’s – Grad. Student, Face Off

Payton Cormier, Virginia – Sr., Attack

Tucker Dordevic, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Attack

Liam Entenmann, Notre Dame – Sr., Goalie

Sam Handley, Penn – 5th Year, Midfield

Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame – Sr., Attack

Chris Kavanagh, Notre Dame – Soph., Attack

CJ Kirst, Cornell – Jr., Attack

Shane Knobloch, Rutgers – Jr., Midfield

Tye Kurtz, Delaware – Sr., Attack

Coulter Mackesy, Princeton – Soph., Attack

Brett Makar, Maryland – Grad. Student, Defense

TJ Malone, Penn State – Grad. Student, Attack

Will Mark, Syracuse – Jr., Goalie

Brennan O’Neill, Duke – Jr., Attack

Ross Scott, Rutgers – Sr., Attack

Connor Shellenberger, Virginia – Sr., Attack

Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh – Grad. Student, Face Off

Luke Wierman, Maryland – Sr., Face Off

Josh Zawada, Michigan – Sr., Attack

This year’s list of women’s Tewaaraton Award Nominees features players from 14 different schools, led by Northwestern with four players, Syracuse with three, and two each for Boston College, Denver, Florida, James Madison, Loyola and Notre Dame. In all, seven players return from the 2022 list of nominees. Former finalists from 2022 (Meaghan Tyrrell of Syracuse) and 2021 (Izzy Scane of Northwestern) are among this year’s nominees.

25 women’s nominees:

Madison Ahern, Notre Dame – Sr., Attack

Meghan Ball, Rutgers – Sr., Defense

Abby Bosco, Maryland – Grad. Student, Defense

Kasey Choma, Notre Dame – Sr., Midfield

Erin Coykendall, Northwestern – Sr., Attack

Katie Detwiler, Loyola – Grad. Student, Defense

Mairead Durkin, James Madison – Sr., Defense

Emma LoPinto, Florida – Soph., Attack

Ellie Masera, Stony Brook – Jr., Midfield

Ashlyn McGovern, Virginia – Grad. Student, Attack

Trinity McPherson, Denver – Grad. Student, Defense

Jenn Medjid, Boston College – Grad. Student, Attack

Emily Nalls, North Carolina – Sr., Defense

Isabella Peterson, James Madison – Jr., Attack

Sarah Reznick, Florida – Redshirt Junior, Goalie

Hailey Rhatigan, Northwestern – Grad. Student, Attack

Izzy Scane, Northwestern – Grad. Student, Attack

Belle Smith, Boston College – Jr., Midfield

Jill Smith, Michigan – Soph., Attack

Delaney Sweitzer, Syracuse – Sr., Goalie

Sam Thacker, Denver – Sr., Defense

Meaghan Tyrrell, Syracuse – Grad. Student, Attack

Emma Ward, Syracuse – Jr., Attack

Sammy White, Northwestern – Soph., Defense

Jillian Wilson, Loyola – Grad. Student, Midfield

The 2023 Tewaaraton Watch Lists were first unveiled Feb. 10, with additions announced March 9 and March 30. The five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced May 11 and will be invited to the Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C., on June 1.