🏆 CHAMPS

NOW

UCLA vs. USC in beach volleyball national title

👑 UCLA wins 2023 men's volleyball title

🎾 DI men's tennis results

🥍 NCAA lacrosse selections
lacrosse-men-d1 flag

Maryland Athletics | May 4, 2023

No. 7 Maryland moves on to the Big Ten title game with 14-9 win over No. 5 Johns Hopkins

2022 NCAA men's lacrosse championship highlights

BALTIMORE, MD — Maryland is returning to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game for the third year in a row and sixth time in history after beating host Johns Hopkins, 14-9, on Thursday at Homewood Field.  Third-seeded and seventh-ranked Terrapins (10-4) will take on No. 4-seeded and No. 15-ranked Michigan (8-6)  in the title game on Saturday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. That game will air on Big Ten Network. 

In the 119th meeting between long-time rivals, Owen Murphy recorded his 11th career hat trick while Jack Brennan, Braden Erksa, Ryan Siracusa and Zach Whittier all scored two goals. 

Whittier set his career-high with four points on two goals and two assists. For Siracusa, it was the first multi-goal game of his career. 

RELATED: Michigan knocks off top seed Penn State, advance to Big Ten Championship Game

Eight different Terps scored goals in the game with Daniel Kelly, Jack Koras and Eric Spanos also netting tallies. Overall, 10 players had points. Kyle Long handed out two assists.

After Hopkins opened the game scoring the first three goals, Maryland scored six of the seven goals in the remainder of the first half to lead 6-4 at halftime. 

Luke Wierman became the second Terp to ever win 600 face-offs in his career as he won 13 face-offs against Hopkins. He now has 609 to stand second all-time to Maryland in face-off wins with only Andy Claxton winning more with 648 from 1989-92. He also scooped up five groundballs in the game adding to his 321 career total.

On defense, Brian Ruppel made 11 saves. Will Schaller, who had his first-career point on an assist, had three groundballs and finished Jacob Angelus to one assist. Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Brett Makar had three groundballs and fellow starting close defender Colin Burlace had four GBs. Nick Redd caused two turnovers. After the Blue Jays' three early goals, Maryland allowed just six goals over the final 54:41.

The Terps are now 11-3 all-time in the Big Ten Tournament, the best record of any program since the conference formed in 2015. Maryland has won four Big Ten Tournament titles (2016, 2017, 2021, 2022), going for a fifth this Saturday. This was the fifth time Maryland and Hopkins met in the Big Ten Tournament with Maryland winning three of the five games, with the three wins coming in the last three years. 

The second-seeded and fifth-ranked Blue Jays are now 11-5 heading into the NCAA tournament. Garrett Degnon each had three goals for Hopkins while Matt Collison had three points on a goal and two helpers.    

Latest Power 10 women's basketball rankings: Indiana ends 40-year Big Ten title drought; Stanford up 1 spot

Approaching the final week of the regular season, South Carolina and Indiana hold atop Autumn Johnson's Power 10 women's college basketball rankings for Feb. 20.
READ MORE

College softball rankings: Maryland cracks top 25 after two ranked wins in opening week

Here is the Week 1 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll, released Feb. 14. One new team enters after the opening weekend.
READ MORE

Lech's grand slam keys Maryland softball's upset win over No. 3 Oklahoma State 11-6

Amelia Lech's second-inning grand slam powered Maryland to a massive upset of No. 3 Oklahoma State.
READ MORE