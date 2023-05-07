TRENDING:

NCAA staff | May 7, 2023

2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship selections

2023 NCAA DI men's lacrosse championship selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Committee announced the field for its championship tournament today.

The following conferences and their representatives received automatic qualification:

  • America East Conference: Bryant
  • Atlantic Sun Conference: Utah
  • Atlantic Ten Conference: Richmond
  • Big East Conference: Georgetown
  • Big Ten Conference: Michigan
  • Colonial Athletic Association: Delaware
  • Ivy League: Princeton
  • Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference: Marist
  • Patriot League: Army

The remainder of the field was selected at large: Cornell, Duke, Johns Hopkins, Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn St., Virginia, and Yale.

The opening round game will be held on May 10, followed by the eight first-round contests held the weekend of May 13-14 on the campuses of the participating institutions.

Duke received the No. 1 overall seed and will host the winner of Delaware vs. Marist on May 14 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. No. 2 seed Virginia will face Richmond on May 13 at Noon Eastern. in Charlottesville, Va. Notre Dame, the No. 3 seed, will host Utah May 13 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern. Maryland is the No. 4 seed and will host Army May 13 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

The No. 5 seed Penn St. Nittany Lions will play Princeton May 14 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern in University Park, Pa. As the No. 6 seed, Johns Hopkins will play Bryant May 14 at Homewood Field at Noon Eastern in Baltimore, Md. No. 7 Georgetown will host Yale May 13 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern, while the No. 8 seed Cornell will play Michigan May 14 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern in Ithaca, N.Y. at Schoellkopf Field.

All Division I first round games will be televised on ESPNU. The quarterfinal games will be televised on ESPNU May 20-21 at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., and Tom & Mary Casey Stadium in Albany, N.Y. The Division I semifinal and championship games, and the Division II and III championship games, will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA., May 27-29 and hosted by Drexel University. The Division I semifinals will be televised live on ESPN2 starting at Noon Eastern., May 27. The championship game will be televised live on ESPN starting at 1:00 p.m. Eastern., May 29.

For additional information, including purchasing tickets for each round of the lacrosse championship, game times and location, please visit NCAA.com/lacrosse.

