2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Championship Selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Championship.

The championship provides for a 12-team tournament. Six teams from each of the two regions (North and South) are selected to participate in the men's lacrosse championship. Except for the championship game, all games will be played on the campus of one of the competing teams. First round competition is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10. The first round sites and team matchups are as follows:

North Region:

(1) Le Moyne (16-0) – Bye

(4) *Bentley (10-5) vs. (5) Adelphi (15-3)

(2) Mercyhurst (14-2) – Bye

(3) *Mercy (14-3) vs. (6) St. Anselm (9-4)

South Region:

(1) Rollins (15-1) – Bye

(4) *Tampa (13-3) vs. (5) Lenoir-Rhyne (14-3)

(2) Limestone (15-4) – Bye (3)

*Wingate (12-2) vs. (6) UIndy (11-3)

Note: *Denotes host institution.

The eight remaining teams will play in the quarterfinals on Sunday, May 14. The winners of the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals on Sunday, May 21.

This year’s finalists will advance to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the championship game at Lincoln Financial Field, which will be played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, May 28, and shown via web stream on NCAA.com. The Division III championship will follow at 4 p.m. Eastern time, which can also be seen on NCAA.com. The Division I semifinals and championship are Saturday, May 27 and Monday, May 29 at the same site. For more information about the NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Championship, go to NCAA.com.