2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Championship Selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Championship.

The championship provides for a 38-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 28 conference champions, which form “Pool A.” The remaining ten teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference’s AQ (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

Except for the championship game, all games will be played on the campus of one of the competing teams. First round competition will be held on Wednesday, May 10 with the winners advancing to play in the second round on Saturday, May 13. The second and third rounds will take place on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14. The quarterfinals and semifinals will take place on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.

This year’s finalists will advance to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the championship game at Lincoln Financial Field, which will be played at 4 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, May 28, and shown via web stream on NCAA.com. That game will be proceeded by the Division II championship at 1 p.m. Eastern time, which can also be seen on NCAA.com. The Division I semifinals and championship are Saturday, May 27 and Monday, May 29 at the same site.

For more information about the NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Championship, go to NCAA.com.

The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification (AQ):

Region I - Automatic Qualifiers

Commonwealth Coast Conference: Western New Eng. (12-8)

Great Northeast Athletic Conference: Emmanuel (MA) (15-5)

Little East Conference: WestConn (15-4)

NESCAC: Tufts (18-0)

NEWMAC: Babson (12-4)

North Atlantic Conference: Maine Maritime (14-3)

Region II - Automatic Qualifiers

Empire 8: St. John Fisher (10-9)

Liberty League: RIT (18-1)

Skyline Conference: Merchant Marine (10-6)

State University of New York Athletic Conference: SUNY Geneseo (15-4)

United East Conference: St. Mary's (MD) (14-5)

Region III - Automatic Qualifiers

Atlantic East Conference: Cabrini (13-4)

Centennial Conference: Dickinson (15-3)

Colonial States Athletic Conference: New England Col. (6-12)

Landmark Conference: Scranton (14-5)

Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth: York (PA) (14-5)

Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom: Stevens (17-2)

Region IV - Automatic Qualifiers

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference: Colorado College (9-6)

North Coast Athletic Conference: Denison (16-3)

Ohio Athletic Conference: John Carroll (14-2)

Old Dominion Athletic Conference: Wash. & Lee (16-4)

Presidents' Athletic Conference: Grove City (10-8)

USA South Athletic Conference: Pfeiffer (16-1)

Region V - Automatic Qualifiers

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin: Ill. Wesleyan (14-3)

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association: Hope (13-5)

Midwest Lacrosse Conference: Lake Forest (13-4)

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference: Aurora (15-4)

Southern Athletic Association: Centre (12-3)

Pool C Selections