Tewaaraton Foundation announces finalists for college lacrosse honor

The Tewaaraton Foundation announced this week the five men's and women's finalists for the 2023 Tewaaraton Award.

They are:

Men’s finalists:

Tucker Dordevic, Georgetown — Graduate student, attack

Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame — Senior, attack

CJ Kirst, Cornell — Junior, attack

Brennan O’Neill, Duke — Junior, attack

Connor Shellenberger, Virginia — Senior, attack

Women’s finalists:

Erin Coykendall, Northwestern — Senior, attack

Jenn Medjid, Boston College — Graduate student, attack

Isabella Peterson, James Madison — Junior, attack

Izzy Scane, Northwestern — Graduate student, attack

Meaghan Tyrrell, Syracuse — Graduate student, attack

The award will be presented June 1 in Washington, DC. It's been given annually since 2001 to the top male and female lacrosse players in the country.

Here are the past winners:

WOMEN’S RECIPIENTS Year Winner Position School 2022 Charlotte North Attack Boston College 2021 Charlotte North Attack Boston College 2020 N/A N/A N/A 2019 Megan Taylor Goalie Maryland 2018 Sam Apuzzo Attack Boston College 2017 Zoe Stukenberg Midfield Maryland 2016 Taylor Cummings Midfield Maryland 2015 Taylor Cummings Midfield Maryland 2014 Taylor Cummings Midfield Maryland 2013 Katie Schwarzmann Midfield Maryland 2012 Katie Schwarzmann Midfield Maryland 2011 Shannon Smith Attack Northwestern 2010 Caitlyn McFadden Midfield Maryland 2009 Hannah Nielsen Midfield Northwestern 2008 Hannah Nielsen Midfield Northwestern 2007 Kristen Kjellman Midfield Northwestern 2006 Kristen Kjellman Midfield Northwestern 2005 Katie Chrest Attack Duke University 2004 Amy Appelt Midfield Virginia 2003 Rachael Becker Defense Princeton 2002 Erin Elbe Attack Georgetown 2001 Jen Adams Attack Maryland