Tewaaraton Foundation announces finalists for college lacrosse honor

The Tewaaraton Foundation announced this week the five men's and women's finalists for the 2023 Tewaaraton Award.
They are:
Men’s finalists:
- Tucker Dordevic, Georgetown — Graduate student, attack
- Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame — Senior, attack
- CJ Kirst, Cornell — Junior, attack
- Brennan O’Neill, Duke — Junior, attack
- Connor Shellenberger, Virginia — Senior, attack
Women’s finalists:
- Erin Coykendall, Northwestern — Senior, attack
- Jenn Medjid, Boston College — Graduate student, attack
- Isabella Peterson, James Madison — Junior, attack
- Izzy Scane, Northwestern — Graduate student, attack
- Meaghan Tyrrell, Syracuse — Graduate student, attack
The award will be presented June 1 in Washington, DC. It's been given annually since 2001 to the top male and female lacrosse players in the country.
Watch: DII and DIII men's and women's lacrosse streaming hub
Here are the past winners:
|WOMEN’S RECIPIENTS
|Year
|Winner
|Position
|School
|2022
|Charlotte North
|Attack
|Boston College
|2021
|Charlotte North
|Attack
|Boston College
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|Megan Taylor
|Goalie
|Maryland
|2018
|Sam Apuzzo
|Attack
|Boston College
|2017
|Zoe Stukenberg
|Midfield
|Maryland
|2016
|Taylor Cummings
|Midfield
|Maryland
|2015
|Taylor Cummings
|Midfield
|Maryland
|2014
|Taylor Cummings
|Midfield
|Maryland
|2013
|Katie Schwarzmann
|Midfield
|Maryland
|2012
|Katie Schwarzmann
|Midfield
|Maryland
|2011
|Shannon Smith
|Attack
|Northwestern
|2010
|Caitlyn McFadden
|Midfield
|Maryland
|2009
|Hannah Nielsen
|Midfield
|Northwestern
|2008
|Hannah Nielsen
|Midfield
|Northwestern
|2007
|Kristen Kjellman
|Midfield
|Northwestern
|2006
|Kristen Kjellman
|Midfield
|Northwestern
|2005
|Katie Chrest
|Attack
|Duke University
|2004
|Amy Appelt
|Midfield
|Virginia
|2003
|Rachael Becker
|Defense
|Princeton
|2002
|Erin Elbe
|Attack
|Georgetown
|2001
|Jen Adams
|Attack
|Maryland
|MEN’S RECIPIENTS
|Year
|Winner
|Position
|School
|2022
|Logan Wisnauskas
|Attack
|Maryland
|2021
|Jared Bernhardt
|Attack
|Maryland
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|Patrick Spencer
|Attack
|Loyola University
|2018
|Ben Reeves
|Attack
|Yale
|2017
|Matt Rambo
|Attack
|Maryland
|2016
|Dylan Molloy
|Attack
|Brown
|2015
|Lyle Thompson
|Attack
|Albany
|2014
|Lyle Thompson and Miles Thompson
|Attack
|Albany
|2013
|Rob Pannell
|Attack
|Cornell
|2012
|Peter Baum
|Attack
|Colgate
|2011
|Steele Stanwick
|Attack
|Virginia
|2010
|Ned Crotty
|Attack
|Duke
|2009
|Max Seibald
|Midfield
|Cornell
|2008
|Mike Leveille
|Attack
|Syracuse
|2007
|Matt Danowski
|Attack
|Duke
|2006
|Matt Ward
|Attack
|Virginia
|2005
|Kyle Harrison
|Midfield
|Johns Hopkins
|2004
|Michael Powell
|Attack
|Syracuse
|2003
|Chris Rotelli
|Midfield
|Virginia
|2002
|Michael Powell
|Attack
|Syracuse
|2001
|Doug Shanahan
|Midfield