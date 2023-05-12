🏆 CHAMPS:

NCAA.com | May 12, 2023

Tewaaraton Foundation announces finalists for college lacrosse honor

Charlotte North breaks single-season goals record in BC's title win

The Tewaaraton Foundation announced this week the five men's and women's finalists for the 2023 Tewaaraton Award.

They are:

Men’s finalists:

  • Tucker Dordevic, Georgetown — Graduate student, attack
  • Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame — Senior, attack
  • CJ Kirst, Cornell — Junior, attack
  • Brennan O’Neill, Duke — Junior, attack
  • Connor Shellenberger, Virginia — Senior, attack

Women’s finalists:

  • Erin Coykendall, Northwestern — Senior, attack
  • Jenn Medjid, Boston College — Graduate student, attack
  • Isabella Peterson, James Madison —  Junior, attack
  • Izzy Scane, Northwestern — Graduate student, attack
  • Meaghan Tyrrell, Syracuse — Graduate student, attack

The award will be presented June 1 in Washington, DC. It's been given annually since 2001 to the top male and female lacrosse players in the country.

Watch: DII and DIII men's and women's lacrosse streaming hub

Here are the past winners:

WOMEN’S RECIPIENTS
Year Winner Position School
2022 Charlotte North Attack Boston College
2021 Charlotte North Attack Boston College
2020 N/A N/A N/A
2019 Megan Taylor Goalie Maryland
2018 Sam Apuzzo Attack Boston College
2017 Zoe Stukenberg Midfield Maryland
2016 Taylor Cummings Midfield Maryland
2015 Taylor Cummings Midfield Maryland
2014 Taylor Cummings Midfield Maryland
2013 Katie Schwarzmann Midfield Maryland
2012 Katie Schwarzmann Midfield Maryland
2011 Shannon Smith Attack Northwestern
2010 Caitlyn McFadden Midfield Maryland
2009 Hannah Nielsen Midfield Northwestern
2008 Hannah Nielsen Midfield Northwestern
2007 Kristen Kjellman Midfield Northwestern
2006 Kristen Kjellman Midfield Northwestern
2005 Katie Chrest Attack Duke University
2004 Amy Appelt Midfield Virginia
2003 Rachael Becker Defense Princeton
2002 Erin Elbe Attack Georgetown
2001 Jen Adams Attack Maryland

 

MEN’S RECIPIENTS
Year Winner Position School
2022 Logan Wisnauskas Attack Maryland
2021 Jared Bernhardt Attack Maryland
2020 N/A N/A N/A
2019 Patrick Spencer Attack Loyola University
2018 Ben Reeves Attack Yale
2017 Matt Rambo Attack Maryland
2016 Dylan Molloy Attack Brown
2015 Lyle Thompson Attack Albany
2014 Lyle Thompson and Miles Thompson Attack Albany
2013 Rob Pannell Attack Cornell
2012 Peter Baum Attack Colgate
2011 Steele Stanwick Attack Virginia
2010 Ned Crotty Attack Duke
2009 Max Seibald Midfield Cornell
2008 Mike Leveille Attack Syracuse
2007 Matt Danowski Attack Duke
2006 Matt Ward Attack Virginia
2005 Kyle Harrison Midfield Johns Hopkins
2004 Michael Powell Attack Syracuse
2003 Chris Rotelli Midfield Virginia
2002 Michael Powell Attack Syracuse
2001 Doug Shanahan Midfield

