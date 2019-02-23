Women's lacrosse: Loyola picks up first top-5 win in four years, knocks off No. 5 Florida

HOUNDS WIN!!! No. 16 Loyola knocks off No. 5 Florida 15-12 for their first win over a top-5 team since 2015 and their first-ever win over the Gators. #NCAAWLAX

(via @LoyolaWLax)pic.twitter.com/ghXKWYgWUu — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) February 23, 2019

The 16th-ranked Loyola Maryland women's lacrosse team recorded its first-ever win over Florida and its first win over a top-5 nationally ranked opponent since 2015, knocking off the fifth-ranked Gators 15-12 in its home opener Saturday afternoon at Ridley Athletic Complex.

Sophomores Sam Fiedler and Livy Rosenzweig led the Greyhounds (1-1) with five points apiece, with Rosenzweig scoring four goals to go with one assist and Fiedler scoring three times and adding two assists. Junior Emily Cooper and sophomore Elli Kluegel also finished with hat tricks, while seniors Hannah Powers and Taylor VanThof scored one goal apiece. Powers also added three assists and VanThof finished with two.



Freshman Jillian Wilson became the first member of this year's freshman class to record a point, as she assisted Powers in the game's final goal.

Defensively, senior Lindsey Ehrhardt finished with four ground balls and four caused turnovers, while classmate Kristen Yanchoris came up with four ground balls.



In goal, senior Kady Glynn recorded her 13th double-digit save performance, turning back a game-high 11 shots.



For Florida (1-2), Shannon Kavanagh led the way with four goals, while Lindsey Ronbeck scored three times.

And that's 10 saves for Glynn!! Her 13th double-digit save game to preserve a 14-12 lead for the Greyhounds Watch live on @PatriotleagueTV @Stadium https://t.co/FOyKQYcvgR #GoHounds pic.twitter.com/WF3ZXk1uKi — Loyola Lacrosse (@LoyolaWLax) February 23, 2019

VanThof answered Florida's first goal at 26:43 to keep the game even early on, but the Gators answered with back-to-back scores to pull ahead 3-1 by the 19:49 mark.



Goals from Rosenzweig and Kluegel evened the game at 3-3 with 17:17 to play. Powers then gave up a free position attempt to assist Fiedler and give the Greyhounds their first lead of the game, 4-3, at 16:09. A goal from Cooper then pushed Loyola ahead by two, 5-3, with 11:42.

Florida cut its deficit to one with a goal at 9:33, but Rosenzweig circled the crease and scored the final goal of the half, at 3:02, to send the Greyhounds into the break with a 6-4 advantage.



Loyola struck first out of halftime, with Rosenzweig winning the opening draw and then finding Cooper for a man-up goal. The Gators answered with three-unanswered goals to pull even, at 7-7, but the Greyhounds answered with their own three-goal run, getting scores from Kluegel, Rosenzweig and Fiedler to pull ahead 10-7 with 23:36 to play.



Although the Gators wouldn't pull even again, they came within one, 12-11, on Ronbeck's second-straight free position goal at 13:43. Kluegel completed her second-consecutive hat trick to keep Florida from tying the game, though, before Fiedler's individual effort gave her a second collegiate hat trick and Loyola a 14-11 advantage with 8:04 to play.

Kluegel skims a ball across the line for her second-straight hat trick of the season! Loyola leads Florida 13-11 with 10:26 to go Watch @PatriotLeagueTV @Stadium https://t.co/FOyKQYcvgR #GoHounds pic.twitter.com/vfq1P0vEKD — Loyola Lacrosse (@LoyolaWLax) February 23, 2019

Florida converted another free position attempt at the 3:51 mark, but that's all the Greyhounds would give up, as Powers scored with six seconds to go to account for the final score.The Greyhounds will look to carry their momentum into two more games against top-10 nationally ranked opposition next week. Loyola Maryland will travel to No. 8 Syracuse on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. opening draw, before returning home to host No. 10 Penn State on Saturday at noon.