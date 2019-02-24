Women's college lacrosse: No. 8 Syracuse tops No. 4 Northwestern in OT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse junior Emily Hawryschuk scored 1:54 into overtime to give the No. 7 Orange women's lacrosse team a 15-14 victory against No. 5 Northwestern in the Carrier Dome. Syracuse scored with 25 seconds remaining in regulation to force the extra session.

"Great game," said Syracuse head coach Gary Gait. "We gutted it out. We got opportunities and we didn't give up. I'm very proud of (the team) for not giving up and sticking with it. We go down by two, we could have packed it in, but we didn't. We're thrilled with the victory and we're excited about how the team played and how they finished the game."



HOW IT HAPPENED

Syracuse led by three, 12-9, with 23:06 remaining. The Orange (4-1) had chances to extend the advantage, but couldn't convert on the opportunities and Northwestern (3-1) made them pay. The Wildcats netted five unanswered goals, taking their first lead of the game. Trailing by two, 14-12, freshman Sierra Cockerille found the back of the net on an assist from senior Nicole Levy on a fast break.

The rookie and the veteran are clutch in crunch time! #ubuntu pic.twitter.com/ULRBPFTRA3 — Syracuse Women's Lax (@CuseWLAX) February 24, 2019



A Northwestern shot clock violation with 35 seconds remaining in regulation gave the Orange a chance to tie the game. Syracuse took advantage as freshman Megan Carney scored her second goal of the day on an assist from sophomore Sam Swart with 25 seconds on the clock. The Wildcats had the last chance of regulation as they won the ensuing draw, but Selena Lasota's shot went off the post, sending the game to overtime.



Lauren Gilbert won the draw for Northwestern to start overtime, but Swart caused a turnover to give Syracuse possession. After an Orange timeout, Hawryschuk's initial shot was saved by Julie Krupnick, but redshirt junior Mary Rahal picked up the groundball as Syracuse maintained possession. Hawryschuk didn't miss on her next attempt, giving the Orange their first win against a top-five team this season.



OF NOTE

Hawryschuk finished the day with five points on a team-high four goals and one assist. She also recorded four draw controls. Swart had a hat trick for Syracuse, while Levy dished out three assists to go along with two goals.

Sophomore Grace Fahey was tasked with shutting down Lasota, an All-American and Tewaaraton Award Watch List honoree a year ago. Fahey limited her to just three points on a pair of goals and an assist. Fahey was also crucial to the Orange on the clear, where they were 22-of-24.