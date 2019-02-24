Women's lacrosse: No. 3 Maryland edges No. 2 North Carolina in 2OT thriller

No. 3 Maryland and No. 2 North Carolina put together a women's lacrosse barnburner on Sunday, with the Terps edging out a 13-12 victory on Caroline Steele's game-winner in the second overtime period.

Steele's game-winner was her ninth goal of the season and her second of the game to give Maryland revenge over the only team to beat the Terps in last year's regular season. This edition of one of the top rivalries in college lacrosse didn't disappoint.

Maryland was ahead early, and seemed poised to put North Carolina away.

The Tar Heels were able to answer Maryland's initial three-goal burst in the first half with three goals of their own, but when the Terps went on their next run, UNC didn't have an answer. A 3-3 game became 9-4 heading into the break, as Maryland chopped up a North Carolina team that had outscored its opponents 52-19 coming into the game.

The Terps spread the wealth around, with eight players scoring goals on the day. Jen Giles and Kali Hartshorn led their team with three goals apiece.

North Carolina came roaring back in the second period.

The Tar Heels scored three straight goals to start the second period, but still trailed 11-7 after Maryland answered with back-to-back goals. Gianna Bowe and Jamie Ortega combined for four straight North Carolina goals to finally knot it up.

North Carolina took its first lead with 12:47 remaining. Ally Mastroianni's free-position score gave the Tar Heels a 12-11 lead.

Hannah Warther's goal with 6:13 remaining was the only score in the final 12 minutes, so the game went to overtime. Both teams had the opportunity to possess the ball in the first sudden-death period, but neither was able to convert. With North Carolina a player down in the second period of overtime, Steele threaded her goal for the win.