Women's lacrosse scores: No. 2 Maryland beats No. 4 Syracuse, wins 80th straight home game

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Junior Kali Hartshorn took a pass from junior Hannah Warther and scored the game-winning goal to give the No. 2 Maryland women's lacrosse team a 12-11 overtime win over No. 4 Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

The win is the second-straight overtime win for the Terrapins after also defeating No. 3 North Carolina in double overtime in Maryland's last home game. Maryland's third victory over a top-five opponent this season is also the 80th straight in College Park, as the Terps haven't lost a home game since 2012.

"Great game, I'm so proud of my team today," said head coach Cathy Reese. "We had our ups and downs, but proud of the way we rebounded and fought for the entire 60-plus minutes to come away with a victory against a really strong and talented Syracuse team."

Senior Megan Taylor was incredible in goal, making clutch stop after clutch stop down the stretch with the game tied. Taylor had four saves over the final seven minutes, all with the game tied at 11. In total, the senior notched 12 saves to only 11 goals allowed and held Syracuse scoreless for the final 16 minutes of play.

Senior Jen Giles led Maryland with five points in the win, tallying three goals and two assists while also securing four draw controls and a team-best two groundballs. Graduate student Erica Evans, senior Caroline Steele and sophomore Grace Griffin all contributed with two goals while junior Brindi Griffin notched two points with a goal and an assist.

Maryland won the battle in the circle 18-8 to dominate possession with Hartshorn securing a season-high nine. On the defensive end, senior Julia Braig caused two turnovers.

Goals by Giles and Griffin gave Maryland a 2-0 lead in what was a defensive slugfest of a first half. Up 5-3 after a goal by Steele, Syracuse scored the final three goals of the first half to take a 6-5 lead into the break.

The Terps came out fast in the second half, scoring three straight off goals from senior Meghan Siverson, Giles and B. Griffin. With the score 11-9, the Orange tied the game up with two goals in a minute to knot the score at 11 with 12 left. Taylor and the Maryland defense made stop after stop to keep the score at 11-11 before Hartshorn put home the winner in overtime.

Maryland will play their second in a row at home on Wednesday night as the Terps host No. 8 Penn at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium for a 5:00 p.m. start.