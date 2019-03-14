These 7 women’s lacrosse players are off to strong starts this season

We’re a little more than a third of the way through the 2019 Division I women’s lacrosse season, and several players are off to strong starts.

Some players have become known for their knack in scoring goals, while others have been busy assisting on scores or stopping them.

Here are seven players that have climbed the stat leaderboards so far this season.

Sam Apuzzo, Senior, Attack — Boston College

The reigning Tewaaraton Award winner is having another stellar campaign. Apuzzo leads the nation in goals scored, putting the ball in the back of the cage 41 times through eight games. She’s also tallied 14 assists and won 74 draw controls, which also leads the country. Apuzzo scored a career-high 10 points earlier this year in a win over Navy. The 5-foot-6 senior’s abilities on offense are a big reason why the Eagles are undefeated.

Rachel Hall, Freshman, Goalkeeper — Oregon

A native of Cypress, Texas, Hall has become one of college lacrosse’s best goalkeepers, and she’s just a freshman. At 5-foot-5, she leads the country in saves and saves per-game, stopping 93 shots over her first seven games for a 13.29 average. Hall has allowed 89 goals this season, but saves more than half the shots she faces, notching a save percentage of 51.1, good enough for 14th in the country.

Freshman goalkeeper @rachel_hall22 leads the @NCAALAX with 9⃣3⃣ saves so far this season. Check out some of her moves below to see why... 👀#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/klEtolNEuF — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) March 13, 2019

Kiley Anderson, RS Senior, Attack — UMass

The 6-foot-3 attacker from Killingworth, Conn., leads the nation in goals per game with a mark of 5.43. Anderson has scored 38 goals over seven games, and nine of those came in a win over UConn on March 2. Anderson has also won 46 draw controls, forced four turnovers, scooped up five ground balls and assisted on three goals. UMass is riding a four-game winning streak, and Anderson has had a lot do with the success of the Minutewomen this season.

Charlotte North, Sophomore, Attack — Duke

A 5-foot-7 dynamic attacker from Dallas, Texas, North has led the charge on offense for the Blue Devils this season, scoring 36 goals over her first seven games this season, a goals per game mark of 5.14, which is second in the nation. North scored 59 goals in her freshman campaign and is well on her way to surpassing that mark as a sophomore. She’s already tripled her assist total from last season, notching 15 so far this year.

Only player in the country averaging over 7️⃣ points a game?



Hint: She racked up 7 goals Sunday, including the game winner in OT 👀#GoDuke pic.twitter.com/voF0mYrfQh — Duke Women's Lacrosse (@DukeWLAX) March 14, 2019

Kenzie Kent, Graduate, Attack — Boston College

Some of Apuzzo’s success this season can be attributed to her teammate on the attack. Kent leads the nation in assists with 33 through eight games, good enough for a per-game average of 4.13. In a win against USC on March 1, the 5-foot-6 grad student from Norwell, Mass., set a career-high for assists in a game with six. Kent has scored 19 goals of her own this season, scooped up 13 ground balls, won nine draw controls and has forced three turnovers.

Sami Chenoweth, Junior, Defense — Towson

Towson has struggled this season with just a 1-6 mark to start, but Chenoweth’s play on defense has been a bright spot. Through seven games, the preseason All-American is living up to the hype, forcing 28 turnovers for an average of four per game, which leads the country. The 5-foot-7 junior from Manchester, Md., has also scooped up 13 ground balls and won three draw controls this season.

Izzy Nixon, Senior, Attack — Yale

The Bulldogs are 4-2 so far this season and have scored at least 13 goals in every game. They get plenty of possessions to do, thanks to Nixon’s expertise in winning draw controls. The 5-foot-9 senior from Greenwich, Conn., has won 70 draw controls, good enough for a per-game average of 11.67, which leads the nation. She has also scored four goals and assisted on two others this season, caused a turnover and scooped up two ground balls. Earlier this season, Nixon notched her 296th career draw control win, setting an Ivy League record.

It was this draw control that did it for Izzy Nixon! 👏 The @YaleWLacrosse senior broke the @IvyLeague career draw controls record! 🎉 This was draw number 296 of her career!#NCAAWLAX

(via @YaleWLacrosse)pic.twitter.com/dibIFa9oWs — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) March 11, 2019