Wheaton (Mass.) tops Emmanuel 14-3 to secure first-round win

NORTON, Mass. -- Wheaton (Mass.) defeated Emmanuel (Mass.) 14-3 in NCAA tournament first-round action on Wednesday evening at Nordin Field. The Lyons (14-6) will now advance to the second round of the tournament and will play Williams on Saturday.

Senior Leila Mills fueled the offense with a game-high four goals and one assist, while sophomore Allie Bush orchestrated the attack with two goals and a game-high three assists.

Sophomore Jenna Tewksbury add a hat-trick and classmate Brooke Sabol and junior Kelsie Jenquine chipped in with two goals and one helper apiece. Sophomore Ava Myette rounded out the scoring with a goal at the 8:06 mark of the second half, while classmate Melanie Sharick and freshman Giovanna Bishop both registered one assist each.

Defensively, Wheaton junior goalkeeper Katy Ananian stopped five shots and also added two assists setting up a pair of first half goals at 11:51 and 1:48, respectively. Senior Devon Soucier registered three ground balls and four draw controls, while junior Anna Viragh, Jenquine and Ananian tied for the team-high in ground balls with four apiece. Sabol also aided the attack with four draw controls, two ground balls and two caused turnovers.