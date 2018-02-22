Watch Lindenwood's Sami Smit dazzle with a back-handed goal

The No. 3 Lindenwood women's lacrosse team is off to a 2-0 start. It's more impressive when you realize both wins have come against Top 25 teams.

It's even more impressive when goals like Sami Smit's propel the Lions to wins.

Lindenwood opened its 2018 home slate on Saturday against No. 7 Queens (N.C). The Lions' junior mid was one of five teammates that recorded multiple goals in the 13-4 victory. Smit got the scoring started with the first goal of the game and capped it with the final goal. It was that last one made highlight reels, for good reason:

Lindenwood resumes play this weekend looking to stay undefeated and add more highlight-reel goals to its 2018 mixtape.