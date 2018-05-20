The 2018 DII Women's Lacrosse Championship is in the books. The Le Moyne Dolphins made program history, winning their first national championship in defeating Florida Southern 16-11 from University of Tampa Lacrosse Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

2018 Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Rankings | History

Le Moyne was up to the task of slowing Florida Southern's potent offense. The Mocs, making their third-straight finals appearance, countered the Dolphins' Bryanna Fazio's opening goal by reeling off four straight of their own. The rain of South Florida couldn't slow the Dolphins, however, who opened up a 10-6 halftime lead. The Mocs made a run in the second half to try to capture their second championship in three years, but the Dolphins offense was simply too much. Led by Fazio, who had six goals and an assist, Erin McMullen, who had two goals and three assists, and Sidney Hall, who added four goals and two assists, the Dolphins rolled to program history 16-11.

Twelve teams entered the tournament and Le Moyne proved to be the best of them. The Dolphins scored 34 goals in two dominating days in Tampa to earn the 2018 DII women's lacrosse national championship. Be sure to relive all the highlights from the finals in the blog below.